Copy Link Icon

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 4 Live Updates, Score and Highlights for 2018 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland, OH

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one victory away from sealing the 2018 NBA Finals and repeating as league champions. But the Cleveland Cavaliers will desperately try to avoid having the Warriors hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in what also could be LeBron James’ final home game with the franchise. LeBron, who is expected to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, has piled up averages of 37.7 points and 10.7 assists in the Finals, yet Cleveland trails in the series 3-0. The Cavs will need considerable contributions from Kevin Love and others to hold off Golden State in Game 4.