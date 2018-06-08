Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 4 Live Updates, Score and Highlights for 2018 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors logo
Golden State Warriors
vs
Cleveland Cavaliers logo
Cleveland Cavaliers

1:00am UTC Jun 9, 2018Cleveland, OH
David Kenyon

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one victory away from sealing the 2018 NBA Finals and repeating as league champions. But the Cleveland Cavaliers will desperately try to avoid having the Warriors hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in what also could be LeBron James’ final home game with the franchise. LeBron, who is expected to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, has piled up averages of 37.7 points and 10.7 assists in the Finals, yet Cleveland trails in the series 3-0. The Cavs will need considerable contributions from Kevin Love and others to hold off Golden State in Game 4.

  1. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  2. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

    Warriors 61, Cavs 52 (Halftime)

    Curry has a game-best 20 points, hitting four of Golden State's nine trifectas in that half.

    LeBron leads the Cavaliers with 16 points and five assists.

  3. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

    Steph Gets 20 in the 1st Half 👌

  4. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

    Icy Start for Love

  6. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

    17 for Steph

  7. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  8. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  9. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  11. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    Steph in Finals MVP Mode?

    Curry range is unlimited as he drains this LONG 3

  12. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

    Warriors 47, Cavs 43 (4:25, 2nd Quarter)

    Iguodala has already buried a trio of three-point shots. The last time he accomplished that? April 16.

  13. Clock Icon24 minutes ago

    Cleveland Takes the Lead

    Nifty passing to create that go-ahead dunk by LeBron.

  14. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  16. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  17. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  18. Clock Icon28 minutes ago

    Not Ideal, Klay!

    He's staying in after that third foul, but it's been a frustrating half for Thompson.

  19. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

    Cavs Are Dangerous on Fast Breaks

    JR dimes LeBron to give Cavs early 39-38 lead

  21. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

    LeBron Got Hit in the Eye Again...

  22. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  23. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  24. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  26. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

  27. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

    Warriors 38, Cavs 35 (8:38, 2nd Quarter)

  28. Clock Icon33 minutes ago

    Cleveland Working the Glass

    The Cavs' seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter only led to four points, but their two boards in the second frame have resulted in five.

  29. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  31. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  32. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  33. Clock Icon38 minutes ago

    Warriors 34, Cavs 25 (End 1st Quarter)

    Curry leads all scorers at 12 points, while Durant has nine points, two assists and two blocks.

  34. Clock Icon34 minutes ago

    KD Upset Over No Call on Bron

    Durant gets a tech after yelling at ref over LeBron not getting called for travel

  36. Clock Icon36 minutes ago

    Dubs Can't Be Stopped by Cavs

  37. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  38. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  39. Clock Icon42 minutes ago

    Warriors Hot from 3

    Curry and Iguodala have both knocked down a pair of shots from long distance. Overall, Golden State is 6-of-10 so far.

  41. Clock Icon44 minutes ago

    Warriors 26, Cavs 21 (2:45, 1st Quarter)

    Led by Love's nine points, Cleveland is clawing back.

  42. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  43. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  44. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Warriors 24, Cavs 13 (5:07, 1st Quarter)

    And the Warriors are here to snatch the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Curry leads all scorers with 12 points.

  46. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Steph Looking for That Finals MVP Award

    Steph already has 12 pts in the 1st Qtr

  47. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  48. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  49. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Steph Going Sideways

  51. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Warriors 13, Cavs 5 (8:30, 1st Quarter)

    When Curry is making acrobatic shots like that, it could signal a long night for the defense.

    And down 3-0, that's the exact opposite of what Cleveland needs.

  52. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  53. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  54. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    JR Moving Up on History Board

  56. Clock Icon1:17 am

    Dubs Get on to an Early Lead

    Warriors playing no games tonight as they get out to an early 10-3 lead

  57. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  58. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  59. Clock Icon1:16 am

    Curry Attacking Early

  61. Clock Icon1:14 am

    Let's Go!

  62. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  64. Clock Icon1:10 am

  66. Clock Icon1:00 am

    Game 4 Coming Up!

    Tipoff is about 10 minutes away.

  67. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  68. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  69. Clock Icon12:51 am

    Cavs Talking Defense

  71. Clock Icon12:49 am

    One Free Agent Cavs Should Target

    Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - June 08, 2018 logo
    Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - June 08, 2018

    One Free Agent Cavs Should Target

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

  72. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  74. Clock Icon12:44 am

    Team Swish