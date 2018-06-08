Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 4 Live Updates, Score and Highlights for 2018 NBA Finals
Golden State WarriorsvsCleveland Cavaliers
Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one victory away from sealing the 2018 NBA Finals and repeating as league champions. But the Cleveland Cavaliers will desperately try to avoid having the Warriors hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in what also could be LeBron James’ final home game with the franchise. LeBron, who is expected to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, has piled up averages of 37.7 points and 10.7 assists in the Finals, yet Cleveland trails in the series 3-0. The Cavs will need considerable contributions from Kevin Love and others to hold off Golden State in Game 4.
One half of NBA basketball left 👀 Warriors lead the Cavs, 61-52 https://t.co/uhB30fMQAM
Steph Gets 20 in the 1st Half 👌
Steph Curry lets it fly! 👌😯👀 #DubNation https://t.co/D6fYjYGCAD
Icy Start for Love
Kevin Love is 2-of-10 tonight
17 for Steph
The range on this guy 💦 📺 #NBAonABC https://t.co/jUYxE4F6la
Steph in Finals MVP Mode?
Curry range is unlimited as he drains this LONG 3
WAY downtown! 🎯🎯🎯 That gives Curry 17 in the half on #NBAonABC #DubNation 52 | #WhateverItTakes 47 https://t.co/zVpG2qd7jT
Warriors 47, Cavs 43 (4:25, 2nd Quarter)
Iguodala has already buried a trio of three-point shots. The last time he accomplished that? April 16.
Andre Iguodala Finals MVP, tbh
Cleveland Takes the Lead
Nifty passing to create that go-ahead dunk by LeBron.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
HERE. WE. COME. #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/VZOVB44a7Z
Not Ideal, Klay!
He's staying in after that third foul, but it's been a frustrating half for Thompson.
A yikes first half from Klay Thompson: 9 minutes, 0 points, 1 shot, 3 fouls.
Cavs Are Dangerous on Fast Breaks
JR dimes LeBron to give Cavs early 39-38 lead
The @cavs move it in transition for the LeBron jam! 👏 #WhateverItTakes 39 | #DubNation 38 📺: #NBAonABC https://t.co/L5Kj5Racwk
LeBron Got Hit in the Eye Again...
LeBron's eyes can't catch a break. 😬 https://t.co/5lwyFgTRMN
LeBron fakes and finishes through the contact! #WhateverItTakes 35 | #DubNation 38 📺: #NBAonABC https://t.co/xd5GitK05N
Warriors 38, Cavs 35 (8:38, 2nd Quarter)
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
A wiiiiiiiide-open Draymond Green air balls the three-pointer, and this Quicken Loans crowd is loving it.
Cleveland Working the Glass
The Cavs' seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter only led to four points, but their two boards in the second frame have resulted in five.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have nine offensive rebounds already. Both baskets in the second quarter have been offensive boards.
Warriors 34, Cavs 25 (End 1st Quarter)
Curry leads all scorers at 12 points, while Durant has nine points, two assists and two blocks.
KD Upset Over No Call on Bron
Durant gets a tech after yelling at ref over LeBron not getting called for travel
KD was convinced LeBron traveled ... and got T'd up for it. https://t.co/DHch5VvRPJ
Dubs Can't Be Stopped by Cavs
The Warriors made 9 uncontested field goals in the 1st quarter. The Cavaliers only had 3. Golden State leads 34-25 after the 1st quarter.
Warriors Hot from 3
Curry and Iguodala have both knocked down a pair of shots from long distance. Overall, Golden State is 6-of-10 so far.
The Warriors are back to 2015 3-bombing mode.
Warriors 26, Cavs 21 (2:45, 1st Quarter)
Led by Love's nine points, Cleveland is clawing back.
Kevin Love tees it up for his 2nd triple! #WhateverItTakes #NBAFinals 📺: #NBAonABC https://t.co/TX6jnfCc3f
Warriors 24, Cavs 13 (5:07, 1st Quarter)
And the Warriors are here to snatch the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Curry leads all scorers with 12 points.
CURRY IS HERE TO STEAL BACK THE MVP
Steph Looking for That Finals MVP Award
Steph already has 12 pts in the 1st Qtr
Steph steal & splash! 💦 📺 #NBAonABC https://t.co/C8uWaAjAYB
Steph Going Sideways
Steph throws it up... SPLASH! 9 already for Curry on #NBAonABC #DubNation #NBAFinals https://t.co/mEDy1mQ6la
Warriors 13, Cavs 5 (8:30, 1st Quarter)
When Curry is making acrobatic shots like that, it could signal a long night for the defense.
And down 3-0, that's the exact opposite of what Cleveland needs.
STEPH. WHAT?!
JR Moving Up on History Board
Congrats to @TheRealJRSmith of the @cavs for moving up to 8th on the #NBAPlayoffs 3PM list! #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/Ll9dGuiCNT
Dubs Get on to an Early Lead
Warriors playing no games tonight as they get out to an early 10-3 lead
Steph gets inside for the tip-in to start play! #DubNation x #WhateverItTakes 📺: #NBAonABC https://t.co/YzqlutgfbS
Curry Attacking Early
Unlike last game, Curry is getting to the rim instead of hunting 3s
Let's Go!
It’s GAMETIME on #NBAonABC! #NBAFinals https://t.co/UOUdg2phQO
LeBron is about to be introduced here, maybe for the final time, as a Cavalier
Game 4 Coming Up!
Tipoff is about 10 minutes away.
Locked. In. #NBAFinals #DubNation https://t.co/13z3XCvpKD
Cavs Talking Defense
Ty Lue, George Hill + J.R. Smith used the same phrase the last two days — “early, loud + continuous” — to describe what Cavs need on their communication on traps/switches. “Continuous” seems like the biggest deal, given how their defense collapsed in the second half of Game 3.
One Free Agent Cavs Should Target
Team Swish
Buckets https://t.co/7fTdgrw2vp
Warriors 61, Cavs 52 (Halftime)
Curry has a game-best 20 points, hitting four of Golden State's nine trifectas in that half.
LeBron leads the Cavaliers with 16 points and five assists.