Germany vs South Korea: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Germany (National Football)vsSouth Korea (National Football)
Defending champions Germany can still finish top of Group F, but they will need a convincing win over South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday to give themselves a shot at that. Joachim Low’s side must beat South Korea and rely on Sweden beating group leaders Mexico with a two-goal swing to leapfrog El Tri into first place. Shin Tae-yong's side are without a point to their name after two games of the World Cup and need a win to stand any chance of staying in the competition.
Germany @DFB_Team_EN
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
Key stats: 👉 As it stands #MEX will finish first in the group and #GER second. 👉 Leon Gorezka and Niklas Süle are the 221st and 222nd players to appear for Germany at the #WorldCup #KORGER 0-0 https://t.co/y7ziW51tqZ
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 - Germany haven't been leading at half-time in any of their group stage matches at the 2018 World Cup finals; the first time that they have failed to do so since 1986. Nerves. #GER #KOR #KORGER #WorldCup https://t.co/mjAMKZcexV
- via Bleacher ReportGermany vs. Republic of Korea - June 27, 2018
Group F Watch 🇩🇪🇲🇽🇸🇪🇰🇷 Latest on Germany, Mexico, Sweden & South Korea
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
At halftime in Group F: #KOR 0 - 0 #GER #MEX 0 - 0 #SWE As it stands, #MEX would win the group and #GER would finish runner-up based on its head-to-head victory over #SWE
डा. गोथे🇩🇪 @Dr_Gothe
Lana Del Rey♕🇩🇪🏴 @lanahoneybae
Prabhu Ram @prabhu_ram
ITV Football @itvfootball
HALF TIME: Germany with most of the possession but they couldn't find a way through Korea Republic @theKFA 0️⃣-0️⃣ @DFB_Team_EN #WorldCup #KORGER #KOR #GER https://t.co/sWPCT37p3g
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
Have been really impressed with #SKA GK Hyun-woo Cho this #WorldCup, but his distribution in that half was shocking. Really problematic.
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Khedira sticking a lot more to holding role today / altho Germany not exactly rock solid through the centre of the pitch.
MrPSchum @MrPschum
educated chihuahua 🐶 @AyyTo
Ashish @ashish17adk
Hummels' Shot from Close Range Off a Corner Is Denied
Germany @DFB_Team_EN
😮 @matshummels turns on a sixpence after a corner drops to him, but his shot is saved! Getting closer... (40') #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #KORGER 0-0 https://t.co/4QG5Y8q1z4
SPORT English @Sport_EN
Still goalless in both today's early kick offs, which would see Mexico and Germany qualify with Sweden and South Korea missing out. Long way to go, though.
- via Twitter
Germany's Neuer Nearly Had a Nightmare (🎥 US Only)
Kipper42 #MeToo @KipperNY42
Derek Wiesemann @WiseMann88
Ahmed Abdalla @Kokobibo1234
ITV Football @itvfootball
Germany are winning the possession battle in this game... ...but can they make it count? @thekfa 0️⃣-0️⃣ @DFB_Team_EN #WorldCup #KORGER #KOR #GER https://t.co/78813lbAkq
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
A look of pure fear! #GER #WorldCup #bbcworldcup https://t.co/OjTFREy6xL
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
You don't see that very often from Manuel Neuer 😳 https://t.co/cLMvDLySJ9
Farèd 🇸🇳🇲🇽🇳🇬 @mofaridofficial
Ben Waterworth @nyc55david
Abed Kahil @kahil_abed
Neuer's Bobble Almost Costs Germany
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
Korea so close to scoring after Neuer bungles Jung's free-kick, but he recovers well to pummel it away before they can follow up
Boateng Watching from the Stands After Red Card
UEFA.com deutsch @UEFAcom_de
Daddy Cool 😎 @JB17Official ✌ #WorldCup #KORGER #GER https://t.co/cBhEJFVyxr
Early Yellow for South Korea
Kick Off @KickOffMagazine
8' - A yellow card in the opening few minutes as Jung Wooyoung goes in full-blooded on Hector, and the referee rightly jots the South Korean's name down in the book. #SouthKorea 0-0 #Germany #KOLive #KORGER #WorldCup
DW Sports @dw_sports
Marcus @lacroixboiiiii
Crazy Start in the Other Group F Contest
Joe Prince-Wright @JPW_NBCSports
Frantic start in Mexico v Sweden. Yellow card after 13 seconds for Gallardo. Granqvist goes close. Ochoa then penalized for carrying the ball out of the box. Ochoa saves Forsberg's free kick well. #MEX 0-0 #SWE #WorldCup https://t.co/bwPOv1moW7
Germany @DFB_Team_EN
LET'S DO IT! 💪 Kick-off in Kazan 🇰🇷🇩🇪 (1') #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #KORGER 0-0 https://t.co/6mx1yGWhcj
Chrystal 🏳️🌈 @lesbianARMY
RMacTavish Football @rmacfootball
We're Underway in Group F!
ITV Football @itvfootball
KICK OFF: Here we go! All to play for in Group F @miseleccionmx 🆚 Sweden @thekfa 🆚 @DFB_Team_EN #WorldCup #KORGER #MEXSWE https://t.co/bJLXm9c1Xr
Everything to Play for in Group F
Almost every clinching scenario is in play depending on how the results fall in Group F.
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
#KOR v #GER #MEX v #SWE A point for 🇲🇽 will guarantee progression. 🇰🇷 can still progress if they beat 🇩🇪 well enough and 🇲🇽 get the better of 🇸🇪 Group F. All to play for. #WorldCup #bbcworldcup https://t.co/XyTeA6fBWS
Kipper42 #MeToo @KipperNY42
🇩🇪 Barbara 🇵🇱 @MaslowSexy
Germany Fans Out in Full Force
Will the German fans leave Kazan happy with their team in the knockout round?
Germany @DFB_Team_EN
No regrets 🖤❤️💛 #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #KORGER https://t.co/qjPR7XqcNC
World Soccer Talk @worldsoccertalk
#KOR are the only side at this World Cup to have lost their first 2 games but still be in with a chance of qualifying. They must beat #GER & hope #SWE lose to #MEX. #GER must win by 2 or more goals or better the #SWE result to guarantee qualifying #WorldCup #KORMEX #GroupF https://t.co/9ThtHZmF1u
Desiree @desireereyes1
Benedikt Berger @bergerbenedikt
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
5 - Germany have won all five of their World Cup meetings with Asian opponents, by an aggregate score of 19-3. Dominant. #KORGER #KOR #GER #WorldCup https://t.co/tSWqjERb4T
FIFA Museum @FIFAMuseum
Only once in #WorldCup history have #GER failed to progress past the first stage of the finals. After a draw in 1938, Germany and Switzerland replayed the game with the result of a 4-2 victory to #SUI In our collection we hold a match ticket from the event 🙌⚽️ https://t.co/f7izQrvPva
Aulia HP @AHP_09
Glorius Group @GloriusGroup
What Spain 'Want to Happen' in Germany and Brazil's Group Decidersvia MARCA in EnglishGermany vs. Republic of Korea - June 27, 2018
What Spain 'Want to Happen' in Germany and Brazil's Group Deciders
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
⚽️ He scored the equaliser for @DFB_Team_EN in their thriller against #SWE 🇩🇪 Now @woodyinho's focus is on #KORGER https://t.co/hyLr9xh1LR
SBOBET @SBOBET
ALIA 🇵🇹 @Alianosaurus17
Paul Carr @PaulCarrTM
Today's schedule & simplest advancing scenarios: 10 AM ET: - #KOR vs #GER - #MEX vs #SWE 🇲🇽: win/draw 🇸🇪: win 🇩🇪: 2-goal win or by bettering SWE result 🇰🇷: win & SWE loss & more 2 ET: - #SRB vs #BRA - #SUI vs #CRC 🇧🇷: win/draw 🇨🇭: win/draw 🇷🇸: win
- via Bleacher Report
Live: Germany vs. South Korea
Vishal Kanayikkaran @iamkanayikkaran
Priyank Rahat Sharma Fc #DieMannschaft 🇩🇪 @itsSuroj
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
CONFIRMED LINEUPS: #KOR vs #GER Ozil and Khedira return for Germany with Muller among those dropping to the bench. There are also first appearances for Niklas Sule and Leon Goretzka #KORGER #WorldCup https://t.co/ZOHwUzCaxn
- via Bleacher Report
Live: Sweden vs. Mexico
Khoi Trinh @KhoiPlaysGuitar
Abed Kahil @kahil_abed
World Soccer @WorldSoccerMag
Group F Watch 🇩🇪🇲🇽🇸🇪🇰🇷 Latest on Germany, Mexico, Sweden & South Korea