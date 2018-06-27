Copy Link Icon

Germany vs South Korea: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Germany (National Football) vs South Korea (National Football)

Kazan

Defending champions Germany can still finish top of Group F, but they will need a convincing win over South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday to give themselves a shot at that. Joachim Low’s side must beat South Korea and rely on Sweden beating group leaders Mexico with a two-goal swing to leapfrog El Tri into first place. Shin Tae-yong's side are without a point to their name after two games of the World Cup and need a win to stand any chance of staying in the competition.