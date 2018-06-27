Germany vs South Korea: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Defending champions Germany can still finish top of Group F, but they will need a convincing win over South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday to give themselves a shot at that. Joachim Low’s side must beat South Korea and rely on Sweden beating group leaders Mexico with a two-goal swing to leapfrog El Tri into first place. Shin Tae-yong's side are without a point to their name after two games of the World Cup and need a win to stand any chance of staying in the competition.

    Hummels' Shot from Close Range Off a Corner Is Denied

    Neuer's Bobble Almost Costs Germany

    Boateng Watching from the Stands After Red Card

    Early Yellow for South Korea

    Crazy Start in the Other Group F Contest

    We're Underway in Group F!

    Everything to Play for in Group F

    Almost every clinching scenario is in play depending on how the results fall in Group F.

    Germany Fans Out in Full Force

    Will the German fans leave Kazan happy with their team in the knockout round?

