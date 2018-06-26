Copy Link Icon

France vs Denmark: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

France (National Football) vs Denmark (National Football)

Moscow

Group C in the World Cup concludes on Tuesday, with France and Denmark set to do battle for top spot in the table. France are already through to the knockout stages after two wins from two games, but Denmark need a point to guarantee their progression. The Danes could still qualify with a defeat if Australia do not beat Peru in the other game in the group, so expect this one to be a little cagey. But with the likes of Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen on show, expect some classy moments.