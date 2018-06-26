France vs Denmark: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Group C in the World Cup concludes on Tuesday, with France and Denmark set to do battle for top spot in the table. France are already through to the knockout stages after two wins from two games, but Denmark need a point to guarantee their progression. The Danes could still qualify with a defeat if Australia do not beat Peru in the other game in the group, so expect this one to be a little cagey. But with the likes of Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen on show, expect some classy moments.
Denmark 0-0 France
Lineups: DEN - Schmeichel, M Jorgensen, Kjaer, Christensen, Dalsgaard, Stryger, Delaney, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Cornelius, Sisto. FRA - Mandanda, Sidibe, Kimpembe, Varane, Hernandez, Kante, Nzonzi, Lemar, Dembele, Griezmann, Giroud.
- via Evening StandardFrance vs. Denmark - June 26, 2018
Denmark 0-0 France: First goalless draw of World Cup sees Les Bleus seal top spot in Group C
The only way France-Denmark gets remembered is if it's a trivia answer as the only goalless draw at the 2018 World Cup. #DENFRA
Reaction
This game was terrible. But it's over now. A first 0-0 of the World Cup!
The 35th game of the World Cup between France and Denmark is the first goalless draw of the tournament. A record that surely will never be beaten.
Djibril Sidibe with perhaps the worst performance of the tournament. Peru comfortably the best team in Group C
Full time
Denmark 0-0 France
Injury time
Two minutes added on.
88'
Final minutes of this total farce of a game. Fourth official may as well signal zero minutes added on, there's no point.
FIFA should just randomly draw first-place teams against second-place teams to build the knockout stage bracket. There are too many situations now where teams have an incentive to finish second rather than first.
84'
Giroud goes down in the box, nothing given. Nothing happened, indeed. Fans unhappy all around the ground.
The fans are fuming at this non-event #whistles #boos #den 0-0 #fra https://t.co/yCvGmS5YkC
Griezmann-Giroud Isn't Working for France
Prior to his substitution in the 68th minute, Antoine Griezmann didn’t complete a single pass to strike partner Olivier Giroud 😳#DENFRA https://t.co/BnDAgDoC95
82'
Fekir curls one from distance and forces Schmeichel into a save. He's the only bright spark here.
Antoine Griezmann's game by numbers vs. Denmark: 2 shots on target 0 goals 0 assists 0 chances created 2 successful dribbles 41 passes 71% pass accuracy Another poor display. #FRA https://t.co/qYi7lkrFPR
79'
Heading toward the final 10 minutes. No real indication of the scoreline changing and we're close to our first 0-0 of the World Cup.
On the pitch for a matter of seconds, Fekir conjures up more excitement than the rest of the game put together. #FRA #WorldCup #DEN
FRA sub
Mbappe for Dembele
DEN sub
Dolberg for Cornelius
Fekri Went Close for France
Fekir hits it from distance but it hits the side netting. Will this end up being the first 0-0 match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup? https://t.co/2NpxI7nzh0
70'
Fekir immediately into the action and shoots, but his curled effort hits the side netting.
Imagine if you’d only bought tickets to one #WorldCup match and it was this one.... 💤 😴 🇩🇰0-0🇫🇷 https://t.co/W9S1rv5AUm
FRA Sub
Griezmann off, Fekir on
Mexican waves, whistles, boos, fans leaving in the middle of the second half. The most boring match of the #WorldCup so far. No need to play for a win for either side. #DEN #FRA
66'
Denmark with all the possession. None of these France players have impressed to suggest they won't immediately be back on the bench.
1 - Benjamin Mendy is the first French 🇫🇷 player to complete a cross from open play in this World Cup 🏆. Shark 🦈. #DENFRA #WorldCup https://t.co/85ZY1bwEmx
Eriksen Goes Close for Denmark
Christian Eriksen tries his luck from distance but hits it wide to keep it scoreless. https://t.co/1j3xIn8K92
62'
A succession of Denmark corners as they keep the pressure on, but no real danger for France to deal with. A reminder that a Denmark win would put them top, France second.
DEN sub
Sisto off, Fischer on
58'
Eriksen with an awkward volley at goal, but it flies wide again. France have done nothing in this game.
France will be hoping @_OlivierGiroud_ will continue his run of form against Denmark in the second half @DBUfodbold 0️⃣-0️⃣ @equipedefrance Watch half-time analysis LIVE on @ITV now #DEN #FRA #DENFRA #WorldCup https://t.co/4S25RzkZDO
Guerrero Ends Australia's Hopes
PAOLO GUERRERO! The captain doubles Peru's lead as La Blanquirroja look for their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. https://t.co/t5b1RViJIe
54'
Eriksen strikes a free-kick from about 30 yards and Mandanda spills it - but manages to grasp again before Cornelius can follow up and score.
52'
Denmark look safe now - Peru are 2-0 up against Australia. So, do the Danes risk it and go for top spot?
Very decent crowds in both Moscow and Sochi today 👏 #DENFRA 0-0 #AUSPER 0-1 https://t.co/CHkN83AYrV
FRA sub
Mendy for Hernandez
48'
It has been a low-key opening to the half. In fact, nothing at all has happened.
0 - Olivier Giroud was the only French 🇫🇷 outfield player yet to receive a pass from Antoine Griezmann in the first half. Issue. #DENFRA #WorldCup https://t.co/L05cMKh2ul
Second half
The action is back underway.
Griezmann to Giroud after passing to him a grand total of 0 times in that first half... #DENFRA #WorldCup #bbcworldcup https://t.co/kuCXpz7czs
Half time
Denmark 0-0 France.
Yellow card for Jorgensen for a very crude tackle on Griezmann right before the whistle.
44'
A run through from Griezmann and he gets away in the box, but fires over the bar. And he appeared offside anyway.
Nothing between the teams so far in Moscow... As it stands, #DEN will be joining #FRA in the knock-out stages. #DENFRA https://t.co/Nxz0mecxrt
