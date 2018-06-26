France vs Denmark: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

France (National Football)
Denmark (National Football)

2:00pm UTC Jun 26, 2018 Moscow
Karl Matchett

Group C in the World Cup concludes on Tuesday, with France and Denmark set to do battle for top spot in the table. France are already through to the knockout stages after two wins from two games, but Denmark need a point to guarantee their progression. The Danes could still qualify with a defeat if Australia do not beat Peru in the other game in the group, so expect this one to be a little cagey. But with the likes of Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen on show, expect some classy moments.

    Denmark 0-0 France

    Lineups: DEN - Schmeichel, M Jorgensen, Kjaer, Christensen, Dalsgaard, Stryger, Delaney, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Cornelius, Sisto. FRA - Mandanda, Sidibe, Kimpembe, Varane, Hernandez, Kante, Nzonzi, Lemar, Dembele, Griezmann, Giroud.

    Denmark 0-0 France: First goalless draw of World Cup sees Les Bleus seal top spot in Group C

    France vs. Denmark - June 26, 2018

    Reaction

    This game was terrible. But it's over now. A first 0-0 of the World Cup!

    Full time

    Denmark 0-0 France

    Injury time

    Two minutes added on.

    88'

    Final minutes of this total farce of a game. Fourth official may as well signal zero minutes added on, there's no point.

    84'

    Giroud goes down in the box, nothing given. Nothing happened, indeed. Fans unhappy all around the ground.

    Griezmann-Giroud Isn't Working for France

    82'

    Fekir curls one from distance and forces Schmeichel into a save. He's the only bright spark here.

    79'

    Heading toward the final 10 minutes. No real indication of the scoreline changing and we're close to our first 0-0 of the World Cup.

    FRA sub

    Mbappe for Dembele

    DEN sub

    Dolberg for Cornelius

    Fekri Went Close for France

    70'

    Fekir immediately into the action and shoots, but his curled effort hits the side netting.

    FRA Sub

    Griezmann off, Fekir on

    66'

    Denmark with all the possession. None of these France players have impressed to suggest they won't immediately be back on the bench.

    Eriksen Goes Close for Denmark

    France yet to concede from open play at this tournament (🎥US only, tap to view)

    62'

    A succession of Denmark corners as they keep the pressure on, but no real danger for France to deal with. A reminder that a Denmark win would put them top, France second.

    DEN sub

    Sisto off, Fischer on

    58'

    Eriksen with an awkward volley at goal, but it flies wide again. France have done nothing in this game.

    Guerrero Ends Australia's Hopes

    Peru's captain makes it 2-0 and lights out for the Aussies (🎥US only, tap to view)

    54'

    Eriksen strikes a free-kick from about 30 yards and Mandanda spills it - but manages to grasp again before Cornelius can follow up and score.

    52'

    Denmark look safe now - Peru are 2-0 up against Australia. So, do the Danes risk it and go for top spot?

    FRA sub

    Mendy for Hernandez

    48'

    It has been a low-key opening to the half. In fact, nothing at all has happened.

    Second half

    The action is back underway.

    Half time

    Denmark 0-0 France.

    Yellow card for Jorgensen for a very crude tackle on Griezmann right before the whistle.

    44'

    A run through from Griezmann and he gets away in the box, but fires over the bar. And he appeared offside anyway.