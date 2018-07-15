France vs. Croatia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Final

3:00pm UTC Jul 15, 2018Moscow
Karl Matchett

The 2018 World Cup Final is finally here and it's France vs. Croatia for a place in history. France won the 1998 edition on home soil and enter this year's decider as firm favourites but Croatia dispatched England in their semi-final and are not to be overlooked. Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic will hope to lead Croatia to a first ever triumph while Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann are key to France's hopes.

    France 3-1 Croatia

    Mario Mandzukic OG 18', Ivan Perisic 27', Antoine Griezmann penalty 37', Paul Pogba 58'

    Lineups: FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud. CRO - Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Brozovic, Rakitic, Modric, Rebic, Perisic, Mandzukic.

    62'

    Almost a fourth. Matuidi's cross, Giroud sends it to the far post where Griezmann is waiting - and Brozovic just gets back in time to clear behind!

    Breathing Space!

    Pogba drills a pass out to Mbappe, he crosses to Griezmann who tees up Pogba, his first shot is blocked but the second bends around Modric and in for 3-1!

    58' - GOAL!

    France 3-1 Croatia Paul Pogba

  11. Clock Icon38 minutes ago

    56'

    After a minute or two stoppage we're back underway. Rakitic crosses for Mandzukic to attack, but Lloris just about gets enough on the ball. France make a change.

    FRA sub: Kante off, Nzonzi on

    53'

    Croatia dominant at the start of this half once more. France can't get out of their own half so far - then a long diagonal frees Mbappe and he sears away from Vida, but Subasic is out to make a good block.

    50'

    Perisic is freed again with a fine diagonal from Brozovic - but Lloris races out of his area, chests clear and plays out. Good goalkeeping. From a corner, Vrsaljko tries a 30-yard volley which flies well wide.

    48'

    Griezmann spins and shoots from range, but it's easy for Subasic to save. Rebic then gets in behind the France defence and shoots high - tipped over by Lloris!

  26. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

    Second half

    Back underway in Moscow.

    Reaction

    Croatia by far the better side...France somehow lead 2-1.

    Half time

    France 2-1 Croatia

    45+1'

    Vida flicks on the next corner but his header drifts wide.

    Three minutes added on.

    44'

    Final minute before the break. Lovren volleys a shot at goal after a free-kick isn't cleared, but it's blocked by Pogba and behind. Umtiti goes down from the next corner after Mandzukic landed awkwardly on him.

    40'

    Lucas Hernandez booked now. Five minutes before the break and we've had plenty of action already in this final!

    Buried!

    Griezmann buries it, bottom left, Subasic goes the other way. 2-1 to France...two fortunate calls for them, no question!

    37' - GOAL!

    France 1-1 Croatia Antoine Griezmann, penalties

    VAR review - PENALTY to France!

    Well...it didn't seem it, but the ref has given a spot-kick after a video review!

    34'

    Griezmann whips over a corner and it's almost another own goal - Perisic puts it wide of his own near post and France want a penalty for hand ball. Nothing doing from the ref.