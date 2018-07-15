France vs. Croatia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Final
France (National Football)vsCroatia (National Football)
The 2018 World Cup Final is finally here and it's France vs. Croatia for a place in history. France won the 1998 edition on home soil and enter this year's decider as firm favourites but Croatia dispatched England in their semi-final and are not to be overlooked. Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic will hope to lead Croatia to a first ever triumph while Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann are key to France's hopes.
Jenn 🤟🏼 @JuStJeNn45
France 3-1 Croatia
Mario Mandzukic OG 18', Ivan Perisic 27', Antoine Griezmann penalty 37', Paul Pogba 58'
Lineups: FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud. CRO - Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Brozovic, Rakitic, Modric, Rebic, Perisic, Mandzukic.
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
He started and finished that. Sublime pass, sublime strike. Hasn’t really played very well in this game, then does that. #FRA
Breathing Space!
Pogba drills a pass out to Mbappe, he crosses to Griezmann who tees up Pogba, his first shot is blocked but the second bends around Modric and in for 3-1!
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
Great finish. If that is to settle it, at least it's that.
58' - GOAL!
France 3-1 Croatia Paul Pogba
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
France fortuitous, so far. Unsurprised Deschamps has withdrawn Kante, but stunned by how poor he was. #FRA #WorldCup #CRO
Duncan Castles @DuncanCastles
Jules @doctorwholia
Unusual Efforts @UnusualEfforts
- via B/R Shop
Celebrate with Griezmann, Give Out the L 🛒
World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann tucks away controversial VAR penaltyvia BBC SportFrance vs. Croatia - July 15, 2018
World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann tucks away controversial VAR penalty
56'
After a minute or two stoppage we're back underway. Rakitic crosses for Mandzukic to attack, but Lloris just about gets enough on the ball. France make a change.
FRA sub: Kante off, Nzonzi on
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
Some tossers in suits have invaded the pitch. Lovren very angrily - and very justifiably - reacts to one.
Brooks Peck @BrooksDT
Jamie Carragher @Carra23
🤷🏽♀️ kiki 🤦🏽♀️ @heyjdey
53'
Croatia dominant at the start of this half once more. France can't get out of their own half so far - then a long diagonal frees Mbappe and he sears away from Vida, but Subasic is out to make a good block.
Stuart James Quigley @sqstudios
France can't handle it when a football match breaks out. Adamant they'd have bottled it if Argentina had more than thirty seconds to score a fourth.
50'
Perisic is freed again with a fine diagonal from Brozovic - but Lloris races out of his area, chests clear and plays out. Good goalkeeping. From a corner, Vrsaljko tries a 30-yard volley which flies well wide.
Howard Nurse @howardnurse
The FIFA World Cup baton hands over to Qatar in an hour or so. Over the past six weeks, 180 professionals appointed by Qatar’s local organising committee have been shadowing and observing the 2018 operation in the 11 host cities across western Russia.
48'
Griezmann spins and shoots from range, but it's easy for Subasic to save. Rebic then gets in behind the France defence and shoots high - tipped over by Lloris!
The Players' Tribune @PlayersTribune
There can only be one #WorldCup winner. 45 more minutes. https://t.co/04MsfNjwfb
France in Ireland @FranceinIreland
Get French Football News @GFFN
jamie jackson @JamieJackson___
Second half
Back underway in Moscow.
- via Bleacher Report
Internet Rips VAR's Penalty Decision ➡️
OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo
2 - Ivan Perisic is only the second player in the World Cup history to score a goal and concede a penalty in the #WorldCupFinal, after Marco Materazzi in 2006. Protagonists. #FRACRO #FRA #CRO
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Rasheed Wallace @Foopsy
Henry Winter @henrywinter
Jamie Carragher @Carra23
Deliberate handball 😂😂😂 95% of penalties for handball are not deliberate!
EiF @EiFSoccer
Has any other team as talented and gifted as this France side ever played such uninspiring football? Not taking anything away from them, as what matters at the end of the day is winning and they have done just that with their style of play. They deserve to be where they are.
Karl Matchett @karlmatchett
Croatia half-time team talk here is going to absolutely mirror almost every single one of my Saturday league side's from last season. "Lads, we're miles better than these, they've been so lucky here. Come on just keep playing and we'll batter them." #WorldCupFinal #CRO
Citizen of Earth @EricWKennedy
Ophelie schneider🐱 @Ophelieschneid5
Ryan Babel @Ryanbabel
So the ref takes 5 minutes to decides wether he wants to give a penalty or not and extra time is only 3 min?
Get French Football News @GFFN
That 1st half: Shots: France 1-7 Croatia Score: France 2-1 Croatia
Mohammad A Al-Najada 🇮🇹 @MohammadNajada
🇲🇽Jorge Pintor🇲🇽 @Jorge_Pintor26
Reaction
Croatia by far the better side...France somehow lead 2-1.
Andy Scott @andpscott
Without playing any football whatsoever, #FRA are 2-1 up in the World Cup final. I'm still stunned by the decision to give the penalty. Not clear-cut, so surely can't be given...
Half time
France 2-1 Croatia
Mark Abapo ♒️ @theMAKKK
Matteo Bonetti @TheCalcioGuy
Pogba Got Got
Brozovic deleted Pog there 😯
Telemundo Deportes @TelemundoSports
#MundialTelemundo Brozovic le da su propia medicina a @paulpogba https://t.co/M8qX6JX9vv
45+1'
Vida flicks on the next corner but his header drifts wide.
Three minutes added on.
LUCIE DE A.FELIX @DEAZEVEDOFELIX
Damien M @MSNDamien
Griezmann Hands Out Another L
Is he dancing his way to player of the tournament?
Telemundo Deportes @TelemundoSports
#MundialTelemundo Así celebró @AntoGriezmann el gol que pone en ventaja a #FRA 2-1 sobre #CRO https://t.co/Weqf1PAx5y
44'
Final minute before the break. Lovren volleys a shot at goal after a free-kick isn't cleared, but it's blocked by Pogba and behind. Umtiti goes down from the next corner after Mandzukic landed awkwardly on him.
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
11 - Ivan Perisic has now been involved in 11 goals at major tournaments for Croatia (7 goals, 4 assists); more than any other player. Rocket. #WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #CRO #FRA https://t.co/H6RxfNLW2i
Sylvia_Naoned @Sylvia_Naoned
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Most Controversial Call Ever?
Was video ref right or wrong? (🎥 US Only)
Telemundo Deportes @TelemundoSports
El VAR aparece por primera vez en la final del #MundialTelemundo https://t.co/dvpEiefHvN
Cool Griezmann Has France Ahead
France lead Croatia 2-1 (🎥US Only)
Telemundo Deportes @TelemundoSports
#MundialTelemundo @AntoGriezmann vuelve a pone en ventaja a @EquipedeFrance #FRA 2-1 #CRO https://t.co/jifEZMqtHv
Rob Draper @draper_rob
JC'▼ @jc_roux
40'
Lucas Hernandez booked now. Five minutes before the break and we've had plenty of action already in this final!
Seth Vertelney @svertelney
Already the most goals in a WC final since 1998
Buried!
Griezmann buries it, bottom left, Subasic goes the other way. 2-1 to France...two fortunate calls for them, no question!
B/R Football @brfootball
Cool under pressure From B/R x @pumafootball https://t.co/5fHwKXE03Q
Matt Spiro @mattspiro
Marie Sornin @mariesornin
37' - GOAL!
France 1-1 Croatia Antoine Griezmann, penalties
Jay Jaffa @jayjaffa
This is so wrong. How can you give that? Slow mo makes handballs so much worse. He’s a yard away and the ball has been fizzed in. Not having it.
VAR review - PENALTY to France!
Well...it didn't seem it, but the ref has given a spot-kick after a video review!
Alvaro Avila @alvavime
Stef 🐼 @StephanieM_Muse
34'
Griezmann whips over a corner and it's almost another own goal - Perisic puts it wide of his own near post and France want a penalty for hand ball. Nothing doing from the ref.
Soccer AM @SoccerAM
1-1! Zagreb goes off as Perisic puts Croatia back into the game!! 💥 https://t.co/iwS5jlMOcQ
62'
Almost a fourth. Matuidi's cross, Giroud sends it to the far post where Griezmann is waiting - and Brozovic just gets back in time to clear behind!