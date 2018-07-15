Copy Link Icon

France vs. Croatia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Final

Moscow

The 2018 World Cup Final is finally here and it's France vs. Croatia for a place in history. France won the 1998 edition on home soil and enter this year's decider as firm favourites but Croatia dispatched England in their semi-final and are not to be overlooked. Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic will hope to lead Croatia to a first ever triumph while Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann are key to France's hopes.