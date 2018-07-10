France vs Belgium: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Semifinals

France (National Football) logo
France (National Football)
vs
Belgium (National Football) logo
Belgium (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jul 10, 2018Saint Petersburg
Karl Matchett

France and Belgium will meet in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday for a shot at a place in the 2018 World Cup final. These two sides have arguably been the most impressive in the tournament so far, and it would have been a fitting final. But with both on the same side of the draw, only one can advance to the showpiece game. Will it be Kylian Mbappe and his France team-mates who advance, or will Eden Hazard and his Belgium squad who progress?

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  2. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

    France 1-0 Belgium

    Samuel Umtiti 50'

    Lineups: FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud. BEL - Courtois, Chadli, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Witsel, Fellaini, Dembele, Lukaku, De Bruyne, E Hazard.

  3. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

    90+3'

    Mbappe is booked for time-wasting. Belgium fast running out of time. Pogba frees Griezmann for a shot on the run with his right foot, but Courtois saves.

  4. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

    90' - Injury time

    Great running from Pogba, holding it up near the corner flag and winning a free-kick off Chadli. Needless barge. Into stoppage time we go.

    Six minutes added on

    BEL sub: Chadli off, Batshuayi on

  6. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

    87'

    Hazard wins the ball off Mbappe, takes on Pogba and wins a free-kick off a third tackle. Great work. De Bruyne delivers, Nzonzi heads away and then the following cross misses Lukaku by inches.

  7. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  8. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  9. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  11. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

    85'

    France five minutes away from a World Cup final. Deschamps is making his move from the bench now as Matuidi continues to struggle.

    FRA subs: Nzonzi for Giroud, Tolisso for Matuidi.

  12. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

    82'

    Witsel smashes a shot in from range, Lloris saves, Hazard picks up the rebound but Matuidi clatters him with a great tackle! Both end up injured but that's a tremendous challenge.

  13. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    81'

    Into the final 10 minutes we go. Hazard takes on three and goes crashing over a challenge from Giroud on the edge of the box...somehow not given as a free-kick?! Belgium not happy.

    BEL sub: Carrasco on for Fellaini.

  14. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  16. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  17. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  18. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    77'

    De Bruyne lets fly with a strike from the edge of the box but it's well over the bar. Mertens then crosses wildly but it's straight off the pitch and behind.

    19. Link to Media

  20. Clock Icon21 minutes ago

    73'

    Two crosses from De Bruyne, repelled by France. Matuidi leads a counter, Alderweireld trips him. Yellow card. Umtiti takes a ball in the face and needs a moment to recover...after clearing the ball, of course.

  21. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  22. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  23. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  25. Clock Icon24 minutes ago

    69'

    Heading into the last 20 minutes and Belgium need a goal. Can Hazard step up? Lukaku has been near-anonymous today.

  26. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

    Mbappe Just Toying with Belgium 😎

  27. Clock Icon28 minutes ago

    65'

    Mertens whips over a cross from the right - Fellaini reaches it ahead of Pogba, but sends it wide. Belgium pushing for this equaliser.

  28. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  30. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  31. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  32. Clock Icon29 minutes ago

    63'

    De Bruyne loses the ball, Hazard stops the resultant counter by foul means. Yellow card.

  33. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

    The Umtiti Dance 😅

    When you score a goal in the World Cup semi...

  35. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

    59'

    Hazard and Lukaku combine but the eventual cross ends in a De Bruyne shot...into the ground. Easy take for Lloris.

    BEL sub: Mertens for Dembele

  36. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  37. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  38. Clock Icon36 minutes ago

    56'

    Pogba frees Mbappe down the right and he absolutely streaks away - then crosses for Matuidi, whose shot is blocked. France work it back into the box toward Mbappe and this time he produces an outrageous piece of skill to give Giroud a shooting chance...Dembele this time with the block.

  40. Clock Icon23 minutes ago

    France Strike First vs. Belgium

    Umtiti gives Les Bleus 1-0 lead in World Cup SF (🎥 US Only)

  41. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  42. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  43. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

    Opener!

    A corner from the right goes near-post and Umtiti beats Fellaini in the air to bury a header past Courtois!

  45. Clock Icon42 minutes ago

    50' - GOAL!

    France 1-0 Belgium Samuel Umtiti

  46. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  47. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  48. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    47'

    Witsel sends over a dangerous cross toward Lukaku, but the striker powers a header well over.

  50. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Second half

    Back underway in St. Petersburg.

  51. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  52. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  53. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  55. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  56. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  57. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  58. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

    Stunning Save

    Courtois kept Belgium in the game (🎥 US Only)

  60. Clock Icon6:48 pm

  61. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  62. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon6:47 pm

  65. Clock Icon6:47 pm

    Reaction

    Some great play by both sides, but the goalkeepers have come out on top so far.

  66. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  67. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  68. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Half-time

    France 0-0 Belgium

  70. Clock Icon6:44 pm

    44'

    Griezmann backheels to Pogba, he bursts forward and wins a free-kick after Dembele pulls him back. Chance to deliver, right before the break...Griezmann puts it straight into the wall.

  71. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  72. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon6:42 pm

    41'

    Pavard shoots from an angle and Courtois makes a good save with an outstretched foot.