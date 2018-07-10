France vs Belgium: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Semifinals
France and Belgium will meet in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday for a shot at a place in the 2018 World Cup final. These two sides have arguably been the most impressive in the tournament so far, and it would have been a fitting final. But with both on the same side of the draw, only one can advance to the showpiece game. Will it be Kylian Mbappe and his France team-mates who advance, or will Eden Hazard and his Belgium squad who progress?
France 1-0 Belgium
Samuel Umtiti 50'
Lineups: FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud. BEL - Courtois, Chadli, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Witsel, Fellaini, Dembele, Lukaku, De Bruyne, E Hazard.
Samuel Umtiti’s goal was the 69th from a set piece at this tournament out of a total of 158. 😳
90' - Injury time
Great running from Pogba, holding it up near the corner flag and winning a free-kick off Chadli. Needless barge. Into stoppage time we go.
Six minutes added on
BEL sub: Chadli off, Batshuayi on
87'
Hazard wins the ball off Mbappe, takes on Pogba and wins a free-kick off a third tackle. Great work. De Bruyne delivers, Nzonzi heads away and then the following cross misses Lukaku by inches.
We're witnessing something special 🇫🇷 https://t.co/CxG7V6Y0he
85'
France five minutes away from a World Cup final. Deschamps is making his move from the bench now as Matuidi continues to struggle.
FRA subs: Nzonzi for Giroud, Tolisso for Matuidi.
With Ronaldo leaving for Juventus today, will we see one of these two at Real Madrid next season? They've been excellent again tonight. #WorldCup #FRABEL https://t.co/Qgl6yeIQEB
82'
Witsel smashes a shot in from range, Lloris saves, Hazard picks up the rebound but Matuidi clatters him with a great tackle! Both end up injured but that's a tremendous challenge.
#FRA now so deep #Giroud defending edge of box. Not what you want. #Hazard deserved a free kick there. He's been superb.
81'
Into the final 10 minutes we go. Hazard takes on three and goes crashing over a challenge from Giroud on the edge of the box...somehow not given as a free-kick?! Belgium not happy.
BEL sub: Carrasco on for Fellaini.
Problem with starting Fellaini is that you can’t bring Fellaini on in moments like this
77'
De Bruyne lets fly with a strike from the edge of the box but it's well over the bar. Mertens then crosses wildly but it's straight off the pitch and behind.
Really have not seen a lot from De Bruyne today at all. Hazard seems to be carrying the team from a creative standpoint.
73'
Two crosses from De Bruyne, repelled by France. Matuidi leads a counter, Alderweireld trips him. Yellow card. Umtiti takes a ball in the face and needs a moment to recover...after clearing the ball, of course.
⚡⚡ @KMbappe 1-0 #FRABEL #FiersdetreBleus https://t.co/irDLF8UKyd
69'
Heading into the last 20 minutes and Belgium need a goal. Can Hazard step up? Lukaku has been near-anonymous today.
Michael Cox @Zonal_Marking
This change should get De Bruyne into those inside-right crossing positions. Matuidi might have to change his role and play higher
Mbappe Just Toying with Belgium 😎
#MundialTelemundo ¡Clase de pase! @KMbappe sacó la magia y casi colabora para el segundo del encuentro para #FRA sobre #BEL https://t.co/xdC817RESM
65'
Mertens whips over a cross from the right - Fellaini reaches it ahead of Pogba, but sends it wide. Belgium pushing for this equaliser.
63'
De Bruyne loses the ball, Hazard stops the resultant counter by foul means. Yellow card.
1 - Check out Samuel Umtiti's 🇫🇷 touchmap v Belgium tonight. Big. #WorldCup https://t.co/w8OdUFJyau
The Umtiti Dance 😅
When you score a goal in the World Cup semi...
#MundialTelemundo Así celebra @samumtiti el gol que tiene al frente a #FRA sobre #BEL https://t.co/xEJ2AeVeyF
59'
Hazard and Lukaku combine but the eventual cross ends in a De Bruyne shot...into the ground. Easy take for Lloris.
BEL sub: Mertens for Dembele
Mbappe playing that pass to Giroud is a bit like Usain Bolt handing the baton to Jabba the Hutt.
56'
Pogba frees Mbappe down the right and he absolutely streaks away - then crosses for Matuidi, whose shot is blocked. France work it back into the box toward Mbappe and this time he produces an outrageous piece of skill to give Giroud a shooting chance...Dembele this time with the block.
🇫🇷 Samuel Umtiti joins quite the list of Frenchmen to score in the #WorldCup semifinals. 2018: Samuel Umtiti 2006: Zinedine Zidane 1998: Lilian Thuram (2) 1982: Michel Platini, Marius Tresor, Alain Giresse 1958: Just Fontaine, Roger Plantoni
France Strike First vs. Belgium
Umtiti gives Les Bleus 1-0 lead in World Cup SF (🎥 US Only)
#MundialTelemundo ¡Por los aires! Se eleva @samumtiti y pone al frente a #FRA sobre #BEL . Así lo narró 🎙 @AndresCantorGOL https://t.co/kYNX2UAD75
Opener!
A corner from the right goes near-post and Umtiti beats Fellaini in the air to bury a header past Courtois!
After all that lovely open play, it is fitting of this World Cup that the opening goal should come from a set piece..
50' - GOAL!
France 1-0 Belgium Samuel Umtiti
11 - Only England v Tunisia (12) had more shots than France v Belgium (11) in the 1st half of a game at the #WorldCup2018. Lively. #FRABELG
47'
Witsel sends over a dangerous cross toward Lukaku, but the striker powers a header well over.
16-7 - Today #FRA had their most touches in the opp box (16) in a first half of this year's #WorldCup, while #BEL had their least (7). Contrast. https://t.co/469qr9g7oR
Second half
Back underway in St. Petersburg.
425 - Olivier Giroud has now played over seven hours of football at the 2018 World Cup (425 minutes) without managing a single shot on target. Frustrating. #FRA #BEL #FRABEL #WorldCup https://t.co/LHhrFlQCWO
HT: #FRA 0 (1.2 #xG) #BEL 0 (0.18) France the better side on chances created. Giroud (38% chance) and Pavard (32%) going closest. Belgium yet to get going offensively. Who wins from here? #FRABEL https://t.co/jDi1b2UzwA
Stunning Save
Courtois kept Belgium in the game (🎥 US Only)
#MundialTelemundo ¡Atajada milagrosa! Thibaut Courtois mantiene en cero el arco de #BEL ante #FRA https://t.co/AchFRwXH3R
Paul Pogba has had a wonderful World Cup. Just highlights what he can do. Been superb on the ball and defensively aware.
Do we really need to have half-time? This is pure footballing bliss. #Bel #Fra #WorldCup
Reaction
Some great play by both sides, but the goalkeepers have come out on top so far.
Nothing between them. #FRABEL // #WorldCup https://t.co/jIqZLewg44
Half-time
France 0-0 Belgium
44'
Griezmann backheels to Pogba, he bursts forward and wins a free-kick after Dembele pulls him back. Chance to deliver, right before the break...Griezmann puts it straight into the wall.
Nobody has attempted more tackles than Paul Pogba (4). Putting in a shift. #FRA https://t.co/tx1yxt7deQ
41'
Pavard shoots from an angle and Courtois makes a good save with an outstretched foot.
He knew. #WorldCup https://t.co/Tvas5b93UK
90+3'
Mbappe is booked for time-wasting. Belgium fast running out of time. Pogba frees Griezmann for a shot on the run with his right foot, but Courtois saves.