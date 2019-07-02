RJ Allen @TheSoccerCritic
England Denied Equaliser by VAR
Amazing assist for 2-2 was called offside
Hell to the yeah #TourDeFour https://t.co/uikulfwNb9
Highlight: Huge Save from USWNT Keeper Naeher 🎥
Champions Wear Pink—Get Yours Here ➡️
Women's World Cup 2019 top scorers: Alex Morgan, Ellen White and Megan Rapinoe battle for Golden Boot
Yaaaas #GoUSA @USWNT 💪🏻💪🏻
Was Alex Morgan's Celebration Wrong?
England international Lianne Sanderson thinks the tea sip was 'distasteful'
☕ @liannesanderson calls Alex Morgan's tea sipping celebration "distasteful."
Highlight: Morgan Scores and Sips Tea 🎥
Alex Morgan Scores and Trolls England 🐸☕
Highlight: Ellen White Equalises vs. USA 🎥
White takes the lead in the top scorer race (6)
Morgan's Celebration Again 😇
One more time for Alex Morgan trolling England after she made it 2-1
☕ @alexmorgan13 ☕
Ellen White, England's Queen? 👀
White made it 1-1 vs. USA with a great finish
Ellen White. Clinical. #ENG mood 👑
- via FiveThirtyEight
USA vs. England: Live Coverage of the Women’s World Cup
Leroux Loving USA's Dream Start 😍
PRESSSSS HEADER?!?! MY HEART!!!! 😭😭😭❤️😭🇺🇸
Highlight: USA Took Early Lead vs. England 🎥
Rapinoe's Replacement Scores Right Away
Christen Press needed just nine minutes to justify her place vs. England
10'—Christen Press tHe UsWnT wIlL mIsS mEgAn RaPiNoE
Highlight: Lavelle Ends England Defender with Nutmeg 🎥
Knockout stage goals at #FIFAWWC: —Megan Rapinoe: 4 —Other #USA players: 0 Benched.
Rapinoe Not Even Warming Up
Rapinoe is not on the field warming up for match against England
England keeper Karen Bardsley OUT of USA World Cup semi-final with hamstring injury
Women’s World Cup Preview: United States vs. England
USA starting XI vs. England: Megan Rapinoe benched, Lionesses goalkeeper injured
USA Fans Shook as Rapinoe Is Dropped for World Cup Semi
England vs USA: Megan Rapinoe and Karen Bardsley left out of starting line-ups
Live: England vs. USA in World Cup Semifinal
Rapinoe Benched for USA Semifinal
Horan and Press start vs. England
Rapinoe Benched for USA Semifinal
Fran Kirby on England's Bench vs. USA
Your team for TONIGHT. @FIFAWWC semi final time!! #Lionesses
As to why Megan Rapinoe isn't starting: #USWNT spokesman says it is *not* a disciplinary decision; will not confirm whether it is injury-related. Leaves the door open that it's tactical, but unclear at the moment.
England v USA: Women's World Cup 2019 semi-final – live!
Highlight: England Equalizer Cancelled by VAR 🎥