  2. Highlight: England Equalizer Cancelled by VAR 🎥

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Highlight: England Equalizer Cancelled by VAR 🎥

  3. England Denied Equaliser by VAR

    Amazing assist for 2-2 was called offside

  4. Highlight: Huge Save from USWNT Keeper Naeher 🎥

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Highlight: Huge Save from USWNT Keeper Naeher 🎥

  6. Champions Wear Pink—Get Yours Here ➡️

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Champions Wear Pink—Get Yours Here ➡️

  10. Women's World Cup 2019 top scorers: Alex Morgan, Ellen White and Megan Rapinoe battle for Golden Boot

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Women's World Cup 2019 top scorers: Alex Morgan, Ellen White and Megan Rapinoe battle for Golden Boot

  12. USA vs England: Ellen White scores in her fifth successive World Cup game to set new record

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    USA vs England: Ellen White scores in her fifth successive World Cup game to set new record

  19. Was Alex Morgan's Celebration Wrong?

    England international Lianne Sanderson thinks the tea sip was 'distasteful'

  20. Highlight: Morgan Scores and Sips Tea 🎥

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Highlight: Morgan Scores and Sips Tea 🎥

  25. Alex Morgan Scores and Trolls England 🐸☕

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Alex Morgan Scores and Trolls England 🐸☕

  26. Highlight: Ellen White Equalises vs. USA 🎥

    White takes the lead in the top scorer race (6)

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Highlight: Ellen White Equalises vs. USA 🎥

    White takes the lead in the top scorer race (6)

  27. Morgan's Celebration Again 😇

    One more time for Alex Morgan trolling England after she made it 2-1

  32. Ellen White, England's Queen? 👀

    White made it 1-1 vs. USA with a great finish

  33. USA vs. England: Live Coverage of the Women’s World Cup

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    USA vs. England: Live Coverage of the Women’s World Cup

  34. Leroux Loving USA's Dream Start 😍

  38. Highlight: USA Took Early Lead vs. England 🎥

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Highlight: USA Took Early Lead vs. England 🎥

  39. Rapinoe's Replacement Scores Right Away

    Christen Press needed just nine minutes to justify her place vs. England

  43. Highlight: Lavelle Ends England Defender with Nutmeg 🎥

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Highlight: Lavelle Ends England Defender with Nutmeg 🎥

  48. Rapinoe Not Even Warming Up

  49. England keeper Karen Bardsley OUT of USA World Cup semi-final with hamstring injury

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    England keeper Karen Bardsley OUT of USA World Cup semi-final with hamstring injury

  52. Women’s World Cup Preview: United States vs. England

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Women’s World Cup Preview: United States vs. England

  54. USA starting XI vs. England: Megan Rapinoe benched, Lionesses goalkeeper injured

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    USA starting XI vs. England: Megan Rapinoe benched, Lionesses goalkeeper injured

  57. USA Fans Shook as Rapinoe Is Dropped for World Cup Semi

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    USA Fans Shook as Rapinoe Is Dropped for World Cup Semi

  58. England vs USA: Megan Rapinoe and Karen Bardsley left out of starting line-ups

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    England vs USA: Megan Rapinoe and Karen Bardsley left out of starting line-ups

  62. Live: England vs. USA in World Cup Semifinal

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Live: England vs. USA in World Cup Semifinal

  63. Rapinoe Benched for USA Semifinal

    Horan and Press start vs. England

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    Rapinoe Benched for USA Semifinal

    Horan and Press start vs. England

  67. Fran Kirby on England's Bench vs. USA

  72. England v USA: Women's World Cup 2019 semi-final – live!

    England vs. USA - July 02, 2019

    England v USA: Women's World Cup 2019 semi-final – live!

