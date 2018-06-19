England vs Tunisia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

England get their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign underway with a clash against Tunisia at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on Monday. England are not among the favourites for the tournament, but they have been progressing nicely and start their quest having seen the likes of Argentina, Germany and Brazil stutter. Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has a settled side, and he will be keen for them to make a positive start with three points against their North African opponents ahead of games with Panama and Belgium.

    Tunisia 1-2 England (FT)

    Harry Kane 11' 90', Ferjani Sassi pen 34'.

    Lineups: TUN: Hassen, S. Ben Youssef, Meriah, Bronn, Maaloul, Badri, Sassi, Skhiri, F. Ben Youssef, Khazri, Sliti. ENG: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Lingard, Dele Alli, Young, Sterling, Kane.

    Late Kane goal rescues win for England against Tunisia

    Late Kane goal rescues win for England against Tunisia

    Tunisia Scored Africa's First Goal at the World Cup

    Get the Most Out of Kane and England on FIFA

    Harry Kane Saves England at the Death 🙌

    It's Coming Home

    Reaction

    England get the job done somehow, Kane's late winner giving them a justified three points.

    Full Time

    Tunisia 1-2 England

    90+3'

    Dier straight in to launch a clearance upfield; Henderson then shepherds Tunisia's next attack outfield for a goal-kick. England a minute from three points.

    ENG sub

    Dier on for Henderson.

    England Saved by Captain Kane

    91' winner sees off Tunisia 2-1 🎥 (U.S. only)

    LATE WINNER!

    England surely taking the three points now! A corner comes over, Maguire flicks it on, and Kane's unmarked at the far post to nod in from five yards!

    90+1' GOAL!

    Tunisia 1-2 England Harry Kane

    89'

    Final minute. Tunisia with everyone behind the ball; only Loftus-Cheek really looks like making a difference for England in these closing stages.

    Four minutes added on.

    87'

    Great run down the right by Loftus-Cheek, and he cuts it back for Rashford...who inexplicably opts to dummy the ball instead of shoot. Chance gone.

    84'

    Time fast running out; Tunisia taking as much time as they can every time the ball is out of play.

    TUN sub: Khazri off, Khalifa on.

    81'

    Rashford darts down the left flank, beats his man and wins a corner. A bright spot since coming on.

    ENG sub

    Dele off, Loftus-Cheek on.

    78'

    Kane and Dele Alli combine and win a free-kick two yards outside the box; Young stands over it...over the bar.

    75'

    We're into the last 15 minutes. England's play has slowed noticeably; they need to pick it up if they're to find a winner.

    TUN sub

    Sliti off, Ben Amor on.

    71'

    Henderson lofts a pass over the defence toward Dele, but he's flagged offside, wrongly, and the keeper just about beats him to the ball. England really pushing hard for a second, but the chances aren't quite as clear-cut in this half.

    68' ENG sub

    Kane is stood on and wins a free-kick, and England make their first change.

    ENG sub: Rashford on for Sterling.