England vs Tunisia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
England get their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign underway with a clash against Tunisia at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on Monday. England are not among the favourites for the tournament, but they have been progressing nicely and start their quest having seen the likes of Argentina, Germany and Brazil stutter. Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has a settled side, and he will be keen for them to make a positive start with three points against their North African opponents ahead of games with Panama and Belgium.
Tunisia 1-2 England (FT)
Harry Kane 11' 90', Ferjani Sassi pen 34'.
Lineups: TUN: Hassen, S. Ben Youssef, Meriah, Bronn, Maaloul, Badri, Sassi, Skhiri, F. Ben Youssef, Khazri, Sliti. ENG: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Lingard, Dele Alli, Young, Sterling, Kane.
Tunisia Scored Africa's First Goal at the World Cup
In all seriousness, #ENG could have been 4-0 up in 30 minutes. It was one of the finest spells of football in the tournament so far. Couple of penalties not given, and a late, deserved winner. Plenty of stress caused, but lot to be pleased about too. #WorldCup
Harry Kane Saves England at the Death 🙌
It's Coming Home
2 - Harry Kane is the first player to score against two different goalkeepers in the same World Cup match since Diego Forlan vs South Africa in 2010. Mixture. #ENG #ENGTUN #WorldCup #URU
FT Tunisia 1-2 England All of England’s second half chances were from corners. https://t.co/srHNzUU41q https://t.co/OvDjdZAEZs
Harry Kane is the first #ENG player to score a brace in a #WorldCup game since @GaryLineker did against Colombia in 1990 ️⚽️️⚽️️ https://t.co/SwSFbjOkw2
England with the win but less that convincing performance. Surely don’t need 3 center backs against Panama right?
Reaction
England get the job done somehow, Kane's late winner giving them a justified three points.
Argentina, Germany, Spain, Brazil..they all failed to win. All you can do is win, it doesn’t matter how. Learn and move on. Bring on Panama. #ItsComingHome #Eng
Full Time
Tunisia 1-2 England
90+3'
Dier straight in to launch a clearance upfield; Henderson then shepherds Tunisia's next attack outfield for a goal-kick. England a minute from three points.
15 - Harry Kane has now scored 15 goals in 25 appearances for England; the last player to score more in their opening 25 games for England was @GaryLineker (20). Company. #ENG #ENGTUN #WorldCup
ENG sub
Dier on for Henderson.
England Saved by Captain Kane
91' winner sees off Tunisia 2-1 🎥 (U.S. only)
LATE WINNER!
England surely taking the three points now! A corner comes over, Maguire flicks it on, and Kane's unmarked at the far post to nod in from five yards!
KANE! What. A. Header!
90+1' GOAL!
Tunisia 1-2 England Harry Kane
89'
Final minute. Tunisia with everyone behind the ball; only Loftus-Cheek really looks like making a difference for England in these closing stages.
Four minutes added on.
Not convinced this Harry Maguire lad is quite suited to the playmaker role.
87'
Great run down the right by Loftus-Cheek, and he cuts it back for Rashford...who inexplicably opts to dummy the ball instead of shoot. Chance gone.
84'
Time fast running out; Tunisia taking as much time as they can every time the ball is out of play.
TUN sub: Khazri off, Khalifa on.
10 minutes to go… only one shot on target so far in the second half. https://t.co/srHNzUU41q https://t.co/6vL0vaqOYK
81'
Rashford darts down the left flank, beats his man and wins a corner. A bright spot since coming on.
Like Loftus-Cheek in this spot but I'd have sacrificed a centre-back
ENG sub
Dele off, Loftus-Cheek on.
78'
Kane and Dele Alli combine and win a free-kick two yards outside the box; Young stands over it...over the bar.
75'
We're into the last 15 minutes. England's play has slowed noticeably; they need to pick it up if they're to find a winner.
If Maguire is going to essentially play in midfield, sub him and put on a midfielder
TUN sub
Sliti off, Ben Amor on.
71'
Henderson lofts a pass over the defence toward Dele, but he's flagged offside, wrongly, and the keeper just about beats him to the ball. England really pushing hard for a second, but the chances aren't quite as clear-cut in this half.
👍🏽 with the sub timing. 68 mins. Vardy in another 5-8 mins.
68' ENG sub
Kane is stood on and wins a free-kick, and England make their first change.
ENG sub: Rashford on for Sterling.
