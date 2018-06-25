Egypt vs Saudi Arabia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Egypt (National Football)vsSaudi Arabia (National Football)
There will be only pride to play for when Egypt and Saudi Arabia meet in Volgograd on Monday. Both Russia and Uruguay got the better of them earlier in their World Cup schedules, meaning neither can qualify for the knockout stages. Egypt’s problems began before the tournament started when Liverpool forward Mo Salah picked up a shoulder injury and he has looked well short of fitness so far. Which set of fans will go home with at least something to cheer?
Green Falcons Get Their Win 🇸🇦
Saudi Arabia make a late stamp on the World Cup beating Salah's Egypt
The Green Falcons will fly home with a last-gasp win! 🇸🇦 https://t.co/MYn5lMvQW2
Full-time: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
The Green Falcons come from behind to beat the Egyptians.
Saudi Arabia vs Egypt: VAR controversy, two penalties and the oldest ever player - how 12 crazy minutes defined a matchvia The IndependentEgypt vs. Saudi Arabia - June 25, 2018
LAST MINUTE WINNER!
WHAT A FINISH FOR SAUDI ARABIA!!
Salem Aldawsari breaks Egyptian hearts and get their first win of the World Cup!
The ball falls to him from six yards out on the right hand side and he hits it across Essam El-Hadary to put it in the bottom left corner.
No chance El-Hadary could save that.
What a dramatic ending to an eventful game.
Added Time
Saudi Arabia and Egypt have four minutes of World Cup football remaining...
Can either side get their first win?
Chance! Salah... Surely?
Mo is played in, with only the 'keeper to beat, shoots straight at Yasser Almosailem!
Five minutes to play.
Saudi Arabia Dominating
75 minutes in and the Green Falcons have had 16 shots on goal and 64% of possession.
Can they get the breakthrough?
And we're off...
Egypt get us underway again.
45 minutes remain in the two teams' World Cup.
Saudi Arabia Are on the Board!
Egypt lose their lead right before half-time (🎥 US only, tap to view)
Saudi Arabia get their first goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup! They're awarded their second penalty of the day and this time it's buried to make it 1-1 at halftime. https://t.co/A4v3y9yD5y
History maker 🇪🇬 https://t.co/bp2ZtluXFS
Green Falcons Have Lift Off 🇸🇦
The Green Falcons finally have their goal in Russia! 🇸🇦 https://t.co/ylIh2rRZKq
Half-time!
An eventful first-half.
A great goal from Salah.
Followed by a terrible miss from the Egyptian striker.
Essam El-Hadary made an incredible save from the spot.
But Salman Al-Faraj capitalised with their second chance.
Saudia Arabia Equalise!
The Green Falcons finally score at the World Cup.
Salman Al-Faraj sends Essam El-Hadary the wrong way and converts the penalty.
Penalty?
Fahad Al-Muwallad goes down a little too easily and the referee awards ANOTHER penalty to Saudi Arabia.
VAR get involved, the ref has another look but sticks to his decision.
PENALTY! SAVED.
Essam El-Hadary might be the oldest player at the World Cup but he's still got it.
Saudi Arabia were awarded the penalty after a cross from the left hit an Egyptian hand.
El-Hadary guesses the right way, low to his right, and parries the ball onto the crossbar.
A brilliant save from the 45-year-old.
Dreadful Miss from Salah!
Saudi Arabia playing quite a high line and Salah takes advantage.
He's through one-on-one with the keeper but unbelievably pulls his shot too wide.
Egypt still lead 1-0.
Penalty Save 45 Years in the Making
Egypt's keeper denies Saudi Arabia from the spot (🎥 US only, tap to view)
Age is nothing but a number! El Hadary comes up big to deny Saudi Arabia the equalizer from the spot. https://t.co/ui47lgZ3pH
Mo Salah strikes! 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/HCTnHrQEuT
GOAL! Mo Salah
Saudia Arabia 0-1 Egypt
A long ball from just inside the Egyptian half, splits the Saudi Arabia defence as Salah takes one touch and lobs the keeper from just outside the box.
Class finish from the Liverpool striker.
Saudi Arabia Going for It
Salem picks up the ball in midfield, drives past two or three Egyptian players but his shot from outside the box goes over.
Here we go!
Egypt kick-off, attacking from right to left.
Can Saudi Arabia get their first goal of the World Cup?
Will Salah lead Egypt to their first-ever World Cup win?
Time to find out.
Egypt FA confirm Salah won't leave national team
#KSAEGY // FORMATIONS 🇸🇦🇪🇬 👇👇 https://t.co/vQCVzUwXKI
An Incredible Achievement 👏
He surpasses Faryd Mondragon
45 years, 161 days. Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary becomes the oldest player ever to play at the #WorldCup 🇪🇬 https://t.co/qgymtzWxTw
Uruguay Roll Over Russia 3-0
Saudi Arabia Beat Egypt at the Death
Salem al-Dawsari snatches win for Saudi Arabia against Egypt