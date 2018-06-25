Egypt vs Saudi Arabia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

There will be only pride to play for when Egypt and Saudi Arabia meet in Volgograd on Monday. Both Russia and Uruguay got the better of them earlier in their World Cup schedules, meaning neither can qualify for the knockout stages. Egypt’s problems began before the tournament started when Liverpool forward Mo Salah picked up a shoulder injury and he has looked well short of fitness so far. Which set of fans will go home with at least something to cheer?

    Green Falcons Get Their Win 🇸🇦

    Saudi Arabia make a late stamp on the World Cup beating Salah's Egypt

    Full-time: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

    The Green Falcons come from behind to beat the Egyptians.

    LAST MINUTE WINNER!

    WHAT A FINISH FOR SAUDI ARABIA!!

    Salem Aldawsari breaks Egyptian hearts and get their first win of the World Cup!

    The ball falls to him from six yards out on the right hand side and he hits it across Essam El-Hadary to put it in the bottom left corner.

    No chance El-Hadary could save that.

    What a dramatic ending to an eventful game.

    Added Time

    Saudi Arabia and Egypt have four minutes of World Cup football remaining...

    Can either side get their first win?

    Chance! Salah... Surely?

    Mo is played in, with only the 'keeper to beat, shoots straight at Yasser Almosailem!

    Five minutes to play.

    Saudi Arabia Dominating

    75 minutes in and the Green Falcons have had 16 shots on goal and 64% of possession.

    Can they get the breakthrough?

    And we're off...

    Egypt get us underway again.

    45 minutes remain in the two teams' World Cup.

    Saudi Arabia Are on the Board!

    Egypt lose their lead right before half-time (🎥 US only, tap to view)

    Green Falcons Have Lift Off 🇸🇦

    Half-time!

    An eventful first-half.

    A great goal from Salah.

    Followed by a terrible miss from the Egyptian striker.

    Essam El-Hadary made an incredible save from the spot.

    But Salman Al-Faraj capitalised with their second chance.

    Saudia Arabia Equalise!

    The Green Falcons finally score at the World Cup.

    Salman Al-Faraj sends Essam El-Hadary the wrong way and converts the penalty.

    Penalty?

    Fahad Al-Muwallad goes down a little too easily and the referee awards ANOTHER penalty to Saudi Arabia.

    VAR get involved, the ref has another look but sticks to his decision.

    PENALTY! SAVED.

    Essam El-Hadary might be the oldest player at the World Cup but he's still got it.

    Saudi Arabia were awarded the penalty after a cross from the left hit an Egyptian hand.

    El-Hadary guesses the right way, low to his right, and parries the ball onto the crossbar.

    A brilliant save from the 45-year-old.

    Dreadful Miss from Salah!

    Saudi Arabia playing quite a high line and Salah takes advantage.

    He's through one-on-one with the keeper but unbelievably pulls his shot too wide.

    Egypt still lead 1-0.

    Penalty Save 45 Years in the Making

    Egypt's keeper denies Saudi Arabia from the spot (🎥 US only, tap to view)

    Salah Gets His Second World Cup Goal 👏

    GOAL! Mo Salah

    Saudia Arabia 0-1 Egypt

    A long ball from just inside the Egyptian half, splits the Saudi Arabia defence as Salah takes one touch and lobs the keeper from just outside the box.

    Class finish from the Liverpool striker.

    Saudi Arabia Going for It

    Salem picks up the ball in midfield, drives past two or three Egyptian players but his shot from outside the box goes over.

    Here we go!

    Egypt kick-off, attacking from right to left.

    Can Saudi Arabia get their first goal of the World Cup?

    Will Salah lead Egypt to their first-ever World Cup win?

    Time to find out.

    An Incredible Achievement 👏

    He surpasses Faryd Mondragon

