Iceland vs. Croatia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Iceland (National Football)
vs
Croatia (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jun 26, 2018Rostov-on-Don
Joe Tansey

Luka Modric's Croatia are already through to the knockout stages of the World Cup but a point from their final group game against Iceland would secure top spot and a meeting with Denmark in the next round. Iceland need a win and a favour from Argentina in Group D's other match

    Finnbogason Misses Just Wide!

    Sigurdsson Fires His Shot Right at Kalinic

    Croatia in Control So Far

    MESSI HAS ARRIVED 💥

    Huge goal hands Argentina 1-0 lead vs. Nigeria (🎥 US Only)

    Argentina Take the Lead in the Other Group D Game

    As it stands, Croatia is through with Argentina in second and Iceland are out.

    Bjarnason Down Receiving Treatment

    Pjaca ends up with a yellow card for the elbow to Bjarnason.

    Group D Matches Underway!

    Live: Nigeria vs. Argentina

    Live: Croatia vs. Iceland

    All Eyes on Both Matches in Group D

    Can Croatia Keep Up Their Strong Play Against Iceland?

    Could There Be Chaos in Group D?

    Iceland v Croatia: World Cup 2018 – live!

    Iceland v Croatia: World Cup 2018 – live!

    It's Starting to Take Shape 😍

