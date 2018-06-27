Iceland vs. Croatia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Luka Modric's Croatia are already through to the knockout stages of the World Cup but a point from their final group game against Iceland would secure top spot and a meeting with Denmark in the next round. Iceland need a win and a favour from Argentina in Group D's other match
⏱️ HALF-TIME #ISL 0-0 #CRO Iceland started this one slowly but felt their way in and were the better side eventually. But they need a goal after half-time to render Leo Messi's effort useless... #WorldCup #ISLCRO https://t.co/YpTtQtPKIn
#ISL 3 chances in the last 8 minutes. Really good ones. Growing into the match.
Oh my, Iceland nearly take the lead against Croatia! https://t.co/jxw40GlT5Q
CHANCE! Finnbogason is found in space on the edge of the Croatia box but puts his effort inches wide of the right-hand post! @footballiceland 0⃣-0⃣ @HNS_CFF #CRO #ISL #WorldCup #ISLCRO
This can happen when you've got Luka Modric running things in the middle 😎 #ISLCRO #WorldCup #bbcworldcup https://t.co/6hwYRbIvBr
Sigurdsson Fires His Shot Right at Kalinic
🇮🇸🆚🇭🇷 31' L. Kalinić saves Sigurdsson's free kick. #ISLCRO #WorldCup #Vatreni🔥
Despite a number of changes to their starting XI, Croatia have had over 70% of the possession and @Mateo_Kova23 has been fully involved @footballiceland 0️⃣-0️⃣ @HNS_CFF #WorldCup #CRO #ISLCRO https://t.co/bv0crKwz16
Croatia in Control So Far
⏱️ 23' #ISL 0-0 #CRO A pretty stale start in Rostov-on-Don, it must be said - which suits Croatia just fine. Iceland need to win but haven't mustered a shot yet. ❌ #WorldCup #ISLCRO https://t.co/EElJvUSJl8
🇮🇸🆚🇭🇷 20' Two corner kicks for #CRO, #ISL defense clears it. #ISLCRO #WorldCup #Vatreni🔥
MESSI HAS ARRIVED 💥
Huge goal hands Argentina 1-0 lead vs. Nigeria (🎥 US Only)
With all of the pressure on him, Lionel Messi scores this incredible goal as he gets off the mark in the 2018 #WorldCup Play it again and again and again. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. #NGA #ARG https://t.co/1jaqPeKEK4
Argentina Take the Lead in the Other Group D Game
As it stands, Croatia is through with Argentina in second and Iceland are out.
Sports Illustrated @SInow
MESSIIII https://t.co/nAAZlWo57Y
Bjarnason Down Receiving Treatment
Pjaca ends up with a yellow card for the elbow to Bjarnason.
Thor does bleed. Bjarnason takes an elbow from Pjaca over the eye. Will be difficult to continue. #ISL
Agree? 🔥 #CRO #WorldCup #bbcworldcup https://t.co/xdncDd8j1O
🕖 LIVE! #ISL vs #CRO 📍 Location: Rostov 🆚 Last meeting: #ISL 1-0 #CRO Did you know: Iceland are the fourth debutant Croatia have faced in the #WorldCup after Japan and Jamaica in 1998 and Ecuador in 2002 Follow the action live -- https://t.co/D102Wpa6Sb https://t.co/K7JFwoLSwL
Group D Matches Underway!
The #ARG - #NGA and #CRO - #ISL are ready to go. Can Messi deliver magic for struggling Argentina? Can Iceland continue its Cinderella story? Does Nigeria have a big performance up its sleeve? #WorldCup Let's GO
It all comes down to this, Group D. Simple scenarios: #CRO win the group with a win or draw #NGA advance with a win, or draw & #ISL loss/draw #ISL advance with a win & Argentina win, depending on tiebreaker #ARG advance with a win & Iceland loss/draw https://t.co/Sy0l33uWVL
Iceland are without a win in eight games... They need one tonight if they are to qualify from Group D! #ISLCRO #WorldCup https://t.co/kvoXNvnuIz
#CRO are already in the knock-outs, while #ISL are daring to dream that they can join them... Are you watching #ISLCRO tonight? TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO
Live: Nigeria vs. Argentina
Live: Croatia vs. Iceland
🗣 “We know they are one of the best national teams in the world” @footballiceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson speaks ahead of facing #CRO #ISLCRO https://t.co/7RaSrr0LsS
Luka Modric has scored two goals so far in this tournament, only Davor Suker (6) has scored more for #CRO at the #WorldCup (@STATSOnThePitch) #ISLCRO https://t.co/zY1GzcAhjy
Iceland have only ever beaten Croatia on one occasion: 6 games 1 win 1 draw 4 losses @smarkets are showing a market that favours Croatia to pick up a fifth win - https://t.co/Uj5sER4XwV https://t.co/3d55O1a6Qx
All Eyes on Both Matches in Group D
Argentina are knocked out of the #worldcup if: - They lose - They draw - They win, but Iceland win by the same or more goals https://t.co/NeBEe3EfkX
Can Croatia Keep Up Their Strong Play Against Iceland?
Best teams I've seen so far at World Cup (based purely on performance in Russia): 1. Croatia 2. Mexico 3. Belgium 4. England Wondering when any of the pre-tournament favorites might join this group?
Could There Be Chaos in Group D?
#RootForChaos scenarios for Group D today: 🇦🇷 🇮🇸 Argentina wins by one more goal than Iceland wins - They score the same number of goals (e.g. ARG 2-0, ISL 2-1) - Fair Play points decide which team advances (current yellows: ISL 0, ARG 3) - If still tied: drawing of lots!
Iceland v Croatia: World Cup 2018 – live!
It's Starting to Take Shape 😍
#FRA and #DEN lock down their spots in the Last 16 🔒 https://t.co/iY6DQ7iV71
Finnbogason Misses Just Wide!