Croatia vs. Denmark: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Croatia (National Football)vsDenmark (National Football)
Croatia are bringing their A-game this World Cup and go into their last 16 match vs. Denmark full of confidence. Modric will face off against Christian Eriksen, Tottenham's key playmaker. Game will be played in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod.
Croatia 1-1 Denmark
Mathias Jorgensen 1', Mario Mandzukic 3'
Lineups: CRO - Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Modric, Rebic, Perisic, Mandzukic. DEN - Schmeichel, Dalsgaard, Kjaer, M Jorgensen, Knudsen, Christensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Yurary, Cornelius.
4 minutes. 2 goals. This World Cup
Croatia Level at 1-1...After Just 4 Minutes! (🎥 US Only)
7'
Three minutes without a goal, what's going on?! What a crazy start to the match - makes up for the 120 minutes of tedium earlier, perhaps. As a reminder, these two teams fighting for the chance to play Russia in the last eight.
00:57 - Mathias Jørgensen's goal was the quickest in a World Cup game since June 2014, when Clint Dempsey scored against Ghana after 29 seconds. Lightning. #CRODEN #DEN #WorldCup
Denmark Score in 1' Against Croatia (🎥 US Only)
Immediate Equaliser!
Equally shambolic! A cross from the right is cleared by one defender straight against the face of another, it bounces to Mandzukic and his volley is hit into the floor and bounces past Schmeichel! 1-1 already!
The World Cup that keeps on giving.
3' - GOAL!
Croatia 1-1 Denmark Mario Mandzukic
Unbelievable Start!
MADNESS! Less than a minute on the clock, a long throw into the Croatia box, everyone misses it, Jorgensen wafts it toward goal and Subasic over-reaches on his dive, it strikes the inside of his wrist and bounces back the opposite direction, in off the post!
#DEN GOAL! What a start! #CRODEN 0-1
1' - GOAL!
Croatia 0-1 Denmark M Jorgensen
First half
Kick-off and we're underway!
5' to KO
Teams are coming out and anthems are on the way.
Croatia at #WorldCup: Beat Argentina 3-1 Took maximum points in the group stages Have Modric & Rakitic in midfield Get the ball wide and cross Defend aggressively from the front Won three #WorldCup matches in a row for the 1st time ever Dark horse.
Opportunity Knocks
Will Croatia or Denmark be playing Russia in the quarters?
A team that has never won the World Cup OR England is guaranteed to reach the final
Euro 96 Memories
Good ones for Croatia, not for the Danes. It was 3-0 thanks to Suker and Boban back in 1996, the last time these sides met in a tournament.
Davor Šuker after scoring that goal against Denmark in 1996.
Lineups in
Croatia and Denmark are fighting to face Russia in the quarter-finals. Team news: CRO - Brozovic gets the nod in midfield again, Rebic and Perisic support Mandzukic. DEN - Braithwaite and Yuray support Cornelius up front, Christensen in front of the defence for Denmark.
Who is going to make the #WorldCup quarter-finals - #CRO or #DEN? #CORDEN
Live: Croatia vs. Denmark
Lovren Draws Strength from Insults at World Cup
11'
Jorgensen fouls Brozovic on the edge of the box; Perisic curls a free-kick goalward which is deflected over for a corner.