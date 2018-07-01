Croatia vs. Denmark: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

6:00pm UTC Jul 1, 2018Nizhny Novgorod
Karl Matchett

Croatia are bringing their A-game this World Cup and go into their last 16 match vs. Denmark full of confidence. Modric will face off against Christian Eriksen, Tottenham's key playmaker. Game will be played in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod.

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  2. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

    Croatia 1-1 Denmark

    Mathias Jorgensen 1', Mario Mandzukic 3'

    Lineups: CRO - Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Modric, Rebic, Perisic, Mandzukic. DEN - Schmeichel, Dalsgaard, Kjaer, M Jorgensen, Knudsen, Christensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Yurary, Cornelius.

  3. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

    11'

    Jorgensen fouls Brozovic on the edge of the box; Perisic curls a free-kick goalward which is deflected over for a corner.

  4. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

    Croatia Level at 1-1...After Just 4 Minutes!

    Croatia Level at 1-1...After Just 4 Minutes! (🎥 US Only)

  6. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

    7'

    Three minutes without a goal, what's going on?! What a crazy start to the match - makes up for the 120 minutes of tedium earlier, perhaps. As a reminder, these two teams fighting for the chance to play Russia in the last eight.

  11. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

    Denmark Score in 1' Against Croatia

    Denmark Score in 1' Against Croatia (🎥 US Only)

  12. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

    Immediate Equaliser!

    Equally shambolic! A cross from the right is cleared by one defender straight against the face of another, it bounces to Mandzukic and his volley is hit into the floor and bounces past Schmeichel! 1-1 already!

  13. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

    3' - GOAL!

    Croatia 1-1 Denmark Mario Mandzukic

  18. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

    Unbelievable Start!

    MADNESS! Less than a minute on the clock, a long throw into the Croatia box, everyone misses it, Jorgensen wafts it toward goal and Subasic over-reaches on his dive, it strikes the inside of his wrist and bounces back the opposite direction, in off the post!

  19. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

    1' - GOAL!

    Croatia 0-1 Denmark M Jorgensen

  21. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

    First half

    Kick-off and we're underway!

  26. Clock Icon21 minutes ago

    5' to KO

    Teams are coming out and anthems are on the way.

  27. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

    Opportunity Knocks

    Will Croatia or Denmark be playing Russia in the quarters?

  28. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

    Euro 96 Memories

    Good ones for Croatia, not for the Danes. It was 3-0 thanks to Suker and Boban back in 1996, the last time these sides met in a tournament.

  33. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

    Lineups in

    Croatia and Denmark are fighting to face Russia in the quarter-finals. Team news: CRO - Brozovic gets the nod in midfield again, Rebic and Perisic support Mandzukic. DEN - Braithwaite and Yuray support Cornelius up front, Christensen in front of the defence for Denmark.

  34. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

    Live: Croatia vs. Denmark

    Live: Croatia vs. Denmark

  36. Clock Icon4:39 pm

    Lovren Draws Strength from Insults at World Cup

    Lovren Draws Strength from Insults at World Cup

