Copy Link Icon

Croatia vs. Denmark: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Croatia (National Football) vs Denmark (National Football)

Nizhny Novgorod

Croatia are bringing their A-game this World Cup and go into their last 16 match vs. Denmark full of confidence. Modric will face off against Christian Eriksen, Tottenham's key playmaker. Game will be played in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod.