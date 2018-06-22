Argentina vs Croatia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

6:00pm UTC Jun 21, 2018
Karl Matchett

Messi's Argentina face Croatia looking for 3 points after a draw vs. Iceland. Messi will hope to make up for missing a penalty in the opener, while Croatia come off of a 2-0 win over Nigeria. Match will be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod.

    Argentina 0-2 Croatia (2H)

    Ante Rebic 53', Luka Modric 80'

    Lineups: ARG - Caballero, Mercado, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Salvio, Mascherano, Perez, Acuna, Messi, Meza, Aguero. CRO - Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.

    86'

    Almost perfect - Rakitic swings the free-kick over the wall and onto the crossbar. Argentina lucky not to have been thrashed here. Yellow for Acuna for another poor tackle.

    Modric Ends Argentina 💥

    Amazing curler leaves Messi and Argentina in tatters at 2-0 (🎥 US Only, tap to view)

    85'

    Shocker from Otamendi. Mascherano fouls Rakitic and the defender boots the ball at Rakitic's head from a yard away, leaving his foot in too. Somehow only booked.

  11. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

    83'

    Higuain curls in a shot from 20 yards, but Subasic saves easily.

    CRO: Perisic off, Kovacic on

    WHAT a Goal!!

    Modric twists and turns, beats Otamendi and whips in a strike to find the far bottom corner! 2-0, game over surely.

    80' - GOAL!

    Argentina 0-2 Croatia Luka Modric

    80'

    Final 10 minutes. No real chance for Higuain since coming on and Croatia remain a danger on the counter. Great move again down the left by Croatia, ending in a Rakitic shot blocked.

    77'

    Argentina fuming. Croatia have a man down, they opt to carry on, Argentina then win and counter and the ref stops play. Totally the wrong call, there. Rakitic getting treatment.

  26. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    74'

    Messi getting frustrated. Strinic fouls him, Messi throws him off angrily. A moment earlier Kramaric missed a great chance to set up Rakitic, who was furious at the pass not coming his way.

    70'

    Into the final 20. Argentina can't work a clear chance into the box. At the other end, a bit more composure and awareness from Mandzukic and the game would be over.

    ARG sub

    Dybala for Perez

  33. Clock Icon24 minutes ago

    66'

    A Croatia win takes them to six. Iceland face Nigeria tomorrow in Group D. Argentina really under pressure at this point. Vrsaljko plays in Mandzukic - but his side-footed effort flies wide of the near post.

    63'

    Last ditch stop! Meza saved by Subasic, he gets the rebound, finds Messi three yards out and Rakitic puts in a tremendous last-gasp tackle!

    61'

    Argentina have gone 4-2-3-1. Will they provide service for Higuain? Can Messi get involved?

    All-Time Mistake by Argentina 😱

    Goalkeeper Caballero hands Croatia 1-0 lead with shocking error (🎥 US Only, tap to view)

    58'

    Very close to time to panic here for Argentina. Just over half an hour to play and they face having one point from two games. Mandzukic is booked for a tackle; Rebic went off injured just a moment ago. ARG sub: Pavon for Salvio

    Subs for both

    CRO: Kramaric for Rebic ARG: Higuain for Aguero

    HOWLER

    What on earth...Caballero tries to dink a pass overRebic to the defender, gets it horribly wrong and just tees up the Croatian forward...who returns fire with a CANNON of a volley into the far corner! 1-0!

    53' - GOAL!

    Argentina 0-1 Croatia Ante Rebic

    53'

    Finally a sight of goal for Aguero; Tafliafico fires a pass into feet, Aguero turns Lovren and strikes low, Subasic saves.

    51'

    Yellow card for Mercado for a very crude tackle on Rebic, who completely did him with a piece of skill.

    47'

    Argentina with the early possession. All at the back though, nothing for Messi or Aguero to look for.

    Second half

    Back underway.

