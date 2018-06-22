Argentina vs Croatia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Argentina (National Football)vsCroatia (National Football)
Messi's Argentina face Croatia looking for 3 points after a draw vs. Iceland. Messi will hope to make up for missing a penalty in the opener, while Croatia come off of a 2-0 win over Nigeria. Match will be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod.
Argentina 0-2 Croatia (2H)
Ante Rebic 53', Luka Modric 80'
Lineups: ARG - Caballero, Mercado, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Salvio, Mascherano, Perez, Acuna, Messi, Meza, Aguero. CRO - Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.
Should’ve been a red card for Otamendi. Classless after an abomination.
Modric Ends Argentina 💥
Amazing curler leaves Messi and Argentina in tatters at 2-0 (🎥 US Only, tap to view)
Luka Modric called game. https://t.co/d5mD32eA1d
85'
Shocker from Otamendi. Mascherano fouls Rakitic and the defender boots the ball at Rakitic's head from a yard away, leaving his foot in too. Somehow only booked.
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Brilliant from Modric but in all the years of watching Argentina I can’t remember them ever having such a poor side.
83'
Higuain curls in a shot from 20 yards, but Subasic saves easily.
CRO: Perisic off, Kovacic on
I need to see a video of how Ronaldo reacted to that Modric goal.
Twitter Implodes as Argentina Are Losing 😱➡️
WHAT a Goal!!
Modric twists and turns, beats Otamendi and whips in a strike to find the far bottom corner! 2-0, game over surely.
MODRIC 🚀🚀🚀🚀 Absolute belter and Messi and co are in big BIG trouble #ARGCRO
80' - GOAL!
Argentina 0-2 Croatia Luka Modric
80'
Final 10 minutes. No real chance for Higuain since coming on and Croatia remain a danger on the counter. Great move again down the left by Croatia, ending in a Rakitic shot blocked.
And this might be sacrilege to say but Messi doesn’t look interested or is sulking because they are playing so badly... absolutely desperate for him to do something like Roberto Baggio in 1990 but just can’t see it here 🇦🇷
77'
Argentina fuming. Croatia have a man down, they opt to carry on, Argentina then win and counter and the ref stops play. Totally the wrong call, there. Rakitic getting treatment.
Maradona looks calm, cool, and collected right now. #ARG https://t.co/nFofedUZIs
74'
Messi getting frustrated. Strinic fouls him, Messi throws him off angrily. A moment earlier Kramaric missed a great chance to set up Rakitic, who was furious at the pass not coming his way.
70'
Into the final 20. Argentina can't work a clear chance into the box. At the other end, a bit more composure and awareness from Mandzukic and the game would be over.
The direct GK error #worldcup. That’s 4. #arg #cro https://t.co/eG4UV8Jdqm
ARG sub
Dybala for Perez
66'
A Croatia win takes them to six. Iceland face Nigeria tomorrow in Group D. Argentina really under pressure at this point. Vrsaljko plays in Mandzukic - but his side-footed effort flies wide of the near post.
Even if Iceland fail to win tomorrow, would mean Croatia guaranteed win group... so could rest players against Iceland. Basically: Argentina really have to get an equaliser.
63'
Last ditch stop! Meza saved by Subasic, he gets the rebound, finds Messi three yards out and Rakitic puts in a tremendous last-gasp tackle!
Sampaoli was supposed to be the antidote to rubbish line ups and outdated 'give it to Messi' tactics for Argentina. What happened?
61'
Argentina have gone 4-2-3-1. Will they provide service for Higuain? Can Messi get involved?
Technique 💯 #WorldCup https://t.co/YacJSHaIXD
All-Time Mistake by Argentina 😱
Goalkeeper Caballero hands Croatia 1-0 lead with shocking error (🎥 US Only, tap to view)
YIKES (via @FOXSoccer) https://t.co/vt8TEgmVBu
58'
Very close to time to panic here for Argentina. Just over half an hour to play and they face having one point from two games. Mandzukic is booked for a tackle; Rebic went off injured just a moment ago. ARG sub: Pavon for Salvio
No Giovani Lo Celso, no party! Argentina paying the price. To be fair, GLC would not solve all of La Albiceleste's problems, but yeah... There are a lot of issues! #ARG #WorldCup #CRO
Subs for both
CRO: Kramaric for Rebic ARG: Higuain for Aguero
HOWLER
What on earth...Caballero tries to dink a pass overRebic to the defender, gets it horribly wrong and just tees up the Croatian forward...who returns fire with a CANNON of a volley into the far corner! 1-0!
Argentina are laughable. That’s honestly too funny. Bloody hell.
53' - GOAL!
Argentina 0-1 Croatia Ante Rebic
53'
Finally a sight of goal for Aguero; Tafliafico fires a pass into feet, Aguero turns Lovren and strikes low, Subasic saves.
Also Croatia: how is a side with Rakitic and Modric this lacking in any kind of control?
51'
Yellow card for Mercado for a very crude tackle on Rebic, who completely did him with a piece of skill.
Second half underway. Croatia have lost all 4 of their #WorldCup matches against South American sides. Will that change today? #ARG #CRO
47'
Argentina with the early possession. All at the back though, nothing for Messi or Aguero to look for.
This is probably the last World Cup Messi plays at. It can't end like this. It can't! Come on Leo, light it up! 🙏 https://t.co/83q23umRl3
Second half
Back underway.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/vID15Jsp91
7 & 20 - The two Argentina players with the fewest touches in the first half vs Croatia are Sergio Aguero (7) and Lionel Messi (20). Wasted. #ARG #ARGCRO #WorldCup https://t.co/WcXMFTVrSA
Bruh. https://t.co/5xTMOdWqKr
What don't I get about Meza?
HT 0-0 #ARGCRO It isn't working, Sampaoli. Open at the back and the two best #ARG forwards not involved. Change something, you love a tactical change. For #CRO, just stop missing really good chances and you'll be through to last 16, yeah?
86'
Almost perfect - Rakitic swings the free-kick over the wall and onto the crossbar. Argentina lucky not to have been thrashed here. Yellow for Acuna for another poor tackle.