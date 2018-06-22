Costa Rica vs Brazil: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Costa Rica (National Football) logo
Costa Rica (National Football)
vs
Brazil (National Football) logo
Brazil (National Football)

12:00pm UTC Jun 22, 2018Saint Petersburg
Karl Matchett

Brazil face Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, with Neymar and co looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw with Switzerland in their opening game of the World Cup. The Selecao are one of the favourites to win the tournament despite being held to a 1-1 draw by the Swiss, but they will need to cement that status on Friday. Costa Rica were beaten 1-0 by Serbia in their opening game, and it will be a major surprise if they were to stun Tite's men.

  1. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  2. Clock Icon1:55 pm

    Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica (FT)

    Philippe Coutinho 90', Neymar 90+6'.

    Lineups: BRA - Alisson, Fagner, T Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Jesus. CRC - Keylor, Gamboa, Acosta, Gonzalez, Duarte, Oviedo, Borges, Guzman, Venegas, Ruiz, Urena.

  3. Clock Icon29 minutes ago

    Neymar Breaks Down After Brazil Win

    This World Cup is special for him ❤️ (🎥 Tap to view)

  4. Clock Icon1:56 pm

  6. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Ney Just Had to Pull Out the 🌈

  7. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  8. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  9. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

    11. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

    Coutinho & Neymar Save Brazil 😱

    Last-gasp goals seal 2-0 win over Costa Rica

  11. Clock Icon1:56 pm

  12. Clock Icon1:56 pm

  13. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  15. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  16. Clock Icon17 minutes ago

  17. Clock Icon1:56 pm

  18. Clock Icon1:55 pm

    Reaction

    It took a long, long time to come, but Brazil made the breakthrough and take a vital three points!

  20. Clock Icon1:55 pm

    Full time

    Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

  21. Clock Icon26 minutes ago

  22. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

  23. Clock Icon28 minutes ago

  25. Clock Icon1:54 pm

    Game Over!

    Casemiro surges, plays in Costa, he squares and Neymar finishes it!

  26. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Brazil's New GOAT. ➡️ Get the Shirt

    Costa Rica vs. Brazil - June 22, 2018 logo
    Costa Rica vs. Brazil - June 22, 2018

    Brazil's New GOAT. ➡️ Get the Shirt

    via B/R Shop

  27. Clock Icon1:53 pm

    90+6' - GOAL!

    Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica Neymar

  28. Clock Icon30 minutes ago

  30. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

    31. Clock Icon33 minutes ago

  31. Clock Icon2:11 pm

    COUTINHOOOOOOO

    Brazil were saved at the death by Barcelona's little magician (🎥 US Only, tap to view)

  32. Clock Icon1:50 pm

    90+4'

    Now time running down and it's Costa Rica who are almost out. Tremendous play from Firmino, he gets it back from Coutinho...and his shot is bent off target.

  34. Clock Icon1:49 pm

    Twitter Calls Out Neymar's Massive Dive 😂

    Costa Rica vs. Brazil - June 22, 2018 logo
    Costa Rica vs. Brazil - June 22, 2018

    Twitter Calls Out Neymar's Massive Dive 😂

    via Bleacher Report

  35. Clock Icon35 minutes ago

  36. Clock Icon37 minutes ago

  37. Clock Icon1:49 pm

    BRA sub

    Jesus off, Fernandinho on

  39. Clock Icon1:48 pm

    Surely the Winner!

    A ball into the middle, Firmino nods it across and Coutinho, racing in, piles the ball home between Navas' legs for a late goal!

  40. Clock Icon37 minutes ago

  41. Clock Icon37 minutes ago

  42. Clock Icon1:47 pm

    90' - GOAL!

    Brazil 1-0 Costa Rica Philippe Coutinho

  44. Clock Icon1:47 pm

    Injury time

    Six minutes added on

  45. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

  46. Clock Icon42 minutes ago

  47. Clock Icon1:45 pm

    87'

    Final three minutes...are Brazil going to be winless after two games?! Casemiro fires in a low shot; Keylor saves again. Navas then punches clear a free-kick and goes down injured.

  49. Clock Icon1:41 pm

    84'

    Acosta booked for time wasting. Costa tries a dribble through the middle, Neymar crosses from the right, Coutinho shoots from range. None come off for Brazil.

  50. Clock Icon43 minutes ago

  51. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  52. Clock Icon2:12 pm

    Neymar Caught Diving by Video Ref 😱

    Not a good look, Ney (🎥 US Only, tap to view)

  54. Clock Icon1:39 pm

    82'

    Costa is absolutely chopped down mid-flight. Guzman the perpetrator and lucky to not be booked.

    CRC sub: Guzman off, Tejeda on

  55. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  56. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  57. Clock Icon1:37 pm

    81'

    Inside the final 10 minutes. Acosta goes down injured, Neymar furiously throws the ball away. Yellow card for the forward. Coutinho booked too for protests.

  59. Clock Icon1:36 pm

    VAR Review - no penalty!

    On a second look, the ref changes his mind! It was a slight, small tug of the shirt which took Neymar to ground...not enough, says the man in the middle! Second time around, at least.

  60. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  61. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  62. Clock Icon1:34 pm

    78' - PENALTY to Brazil!

    Neymar goes down, Costa Rica furious, penalty given!

  64. Clock Icon1:32 pm

    75'

    Final 15. Neymar's shot is deflected wide; the subsequent corner is cleared. Time running out.

    CRC sub: Calvo on for Gamboa

  65. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  66. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  67. Clock Icon1:28 pm

    72'

    HUGE chance - Neymar misses! He spots what's happening, makes an interception and bursts toward the penalty box...but then curls his effort a yard wide of the post!

  69. Clock Icon1:26 pm

    69'

    Brazil flooding forward now. Firmino has gone in behind Jesus, leaving Neymar left and Costa right, Coutinho in midfield.

  70. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  71. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  72. Clock Icon1:24 pm

    BRA sub

    Firmino for Paulinho