Costa Rica vs Brazil: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Costa Rica (National Football)vsBrazil (National Football)
Brazil face Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, with Neymar and co looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw with Switzerland in their opening game of the World Cup. The Selecao are one of the favourites to win the tournament despite being held to a 1-1 draw by the Swiss, but they will need to cement that status on Friday. Costa Rica were beaten 1-0 by Serbia in their opening game, and it will be a major surprise if they were to stun Tite's men.
Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica (FT)
Philippe Coutinho 90', Neymar 90+6'.
Lineups: BRA - Alisson, Fagner, T Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Jesus. CRC - Keylor, Gamboa, Acosta, Gonzalez, Duarte, Oviedo, Borges, Guzman, Venegas, Ruiz, Urena.
This is how much it means for Neymar
The Late Show™ 🇧🇷
Ney Just Had to Pull Out the 🌈
Neymar's goal was great, but this 🌈 is 🔥🔥🔥
FT: #BRA 2-0 #CRC. Brazil poor in the first half but Douglas Costa, then Firmino, perked them up considerably. Costa Rica defended like trojans. Navas eye-catching, but entire back line—Gamboa particularly—held out impressively. Until they just shoved it in the mixer! #WorldCup
Neymar makes it 2 and is in tears of joy at the final whistle.
5 - Brazil's Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in five goals in his last six matches for his country (4 goals, 1 assist). Dynamo. https://t.co/VQQBqPB1x0
Reaction
It took a long, long time to come, but Brazil made the breakthrough and take a vital three points!
Coutinho has basically assumed Neymar's life at this point. Playing at Barcelona, scoring all of Brazil's goals at the World Cup. Watch your back, Phil.
Full time
Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica
Game Over!
Casemiro surges, plays in Costa, he squares and Neymar finishes it!
Neymar finally gets his goal! 2-0 to Brazil, game over.
90+6' - GOAL!
Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica Neymar
Football. For all that build-up and Brazilian possession it’s a ball lumped into the box and knock downs between three Premier League players. Doesn’t matter how you win it!
COUTINHOOOOOOO
Brazil were saved at the death by Barcelona's little magician
Coutinho does it again! He toe pokes it past Keylor Navas to put Brazil up 1-0 late in the game. https://t.co/RLR8GFRHY5
90+4'
Now time running down and it's Costa Rica who are almost out. Tremendous play from Firmino, he gets it back from Coutinho...and his shot is bent off target.
Firmino off the bench to make a game changing contribution, imagine my shock. #BRA
Twitter Calls Out Neymar's Massive Dive
BRA sub
Jesus off, Fernandinho on
Surely the Winner!
A ball into the middle, Firmino nods it across and Coutinho, racing in, piles the ball home between Navas' legs for a late goal!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO BRASIL! COUTINHO! É DO BRASIL! É GOOOOOOL! 🇧🇷 1-0 🇨🇷 | #BRAxCRC https://t.co/jSsolzU9Lm
90' - GOAL!
Brazil 1-0 Costa Rica Philippe Coutinho
Injury time
Six minutes added on
87'
Final three minutes...are Brazil going to be winless after two games?! Casemiro fires in a low shot; Keylor saves again. Navas then punches clear a free-kick and goes down injured.
Neymar has received more yellow cards (5) than he has scored goals (4) in his last nine games for Brazil
84'
Acosta booked for time wasting. Costa tries a dribble through the middle, Neymar crosses from the right, Coutinho shoots from range. None come off for Brazil.
VAR gets it 100% right. Neymar dived and justice was done. That’s exactly what VAR is for.
Neymar Caught Diving by Video Ref
Not a good look, Ney
VAR says no! Neymar's penalty is overturned!
82'
Costa is absolutely chopped down mid-flight. Guzman the perpetrator and lucky to not be booked.
CRC sub: Guzman off, Tejeda on
Serves Neymar right too. He could have just taken it on and hammered it in. Pathetic.
81'
Inside the final 10 minutes. Acosta goes down injured, Neymar furiously throws the ball away. Yellow card for the forward. Coutinho booked too for protests.
Best use of VAR, EVER
VAR Review - no penalty!
On a second look, the ref changes his mind! It was a slight, small tug of the shirt which took Neymar to ground...not enough, says the man in the middle! Second time around, at least.
78' - PENALTY to Brazil!
Neymar goes down, Costa Rica furious, penalty given!
If this result holds, it will be the first goalless draw of the #WorldCup. Not bad after 24 games. #BRACRC
75'
Final 15. Neymar's shot is deflected wide; the subsequent corner is cleared. Time running out.
CRC sub: Calvo on for Gamboa
Brazil are winless in three World Cup matches. If they fail to win against Costa Rica, they will equal their run of June 1978 (4). https://t.co/3D1NrsDzgE
72'
HUGE chance - Neymar misses! He spots what's happening, makes an interception and bursts toward the penalty box...but then curls his effort a yard wide of the post!
Bryan Oviedo has been outstanding here against Willian and now Douglas Costa #WorldCup
69'
Brazil flooding forward now. Firmino has gone in behind Jesus, leaving Neymar left and Costa right, Coutinho in midfield.
#CRC didn't get enough love as they deserved entering the #WorldCup. Organized side with plenty of experience and a terrific goalkeeper. This performance isn't totally surprising. #BRACRC
BRA sub
Firmino for Paulinho
Coutinho & Neymar Save Brazil 😱
Last-gasp goals seal 2-0 win over Costa Rica
Neymar Breaks Down After Brazil Win
This World Cup is special for him ❤️ (🎥 Tap to view)