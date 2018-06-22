Copy Link Icon

Costa Rica vs Brazil: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Costa Rica (National Football) vs Brazil (National Football)

Saint Petersburg

Brazil face Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, with Neymar and co looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw with Switzerland in their opening game of the World Cup. The Selecao are one of the favourites to win the tournament despite being held to a 1-1 draw by the Swiss, but they will need to cement that status on Friday. Costa Rica were beaten 1-0 by Serbia in their opening game, and it will be a major surprise if they were to stun Tite's men.