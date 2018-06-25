Poland vs. Colombia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Japan (National Football)vsColombia (National Football)
Poland and Colombia meet in a hugely significant Group H clash with both sides knowing defeat would send them crashing out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski misfired in Poland's opener versus Senegal and will be keen to turn that form around, while his Bayern teammate James Rodriguez is fully fit for Colombia.
Neil Milton @LionelSMint
- via Tifo Football
Bogota Erupts After Mina's Goal (US Only)
Will the fans in the Colombian capital have more to cheer about during the second half?
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
*checks in on Bogota after that Yerry Mina goal* 🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴 https://t.co/svm1hHl8Rt
Squawka Football @Squawka
#POL are yet to produce a single shot on target in the first half at the 2018 #WorldCup. #PAN and #NGA are the only other two teams yet to do so. https://t.co/HRBYRJqCal
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
#POLCOL // The South Americans lead in Kazan! https://t.co/s8TjeCkGeZ
Tim Vickery @Tim_Vickery
Christopher Lash 🇵🇱 ⚽️ 🇵🇱 @rightbankwarsaw
Ana P. Rose 🌹 @rose_anap
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
In the last 2 World Cups, James Rodríguez has 9 goals and assists combined, most by any player over that span. Colombia has won 7 of the 8 games in which it scored first at the #WorldCup. It's lone loss came in 1962 vs Uruguay. https://t.co/8m5xiCU8NG
It's Party Time in Kazan
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Colombian fans are enjoying the party 🙌 https://t.co/RpH5KLnr6y
John Brewin @JohnBrewin_
Poland so disappointing, just as they have been in the last three tournaments they have qualified for: they were dull at the Euros, in truth.
OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo
⚽🇵🇱Ryan Hubbard 🇵🇱⚽ @Ryan_Hubbard
Simon Edwards @SimonEdwardsSAF
Mina Hands Colombia the Lead! (US Only)
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
James Rodriguez’s pass was on the money (via @FOXSoccer) https://t.co/US9W4Ech8v
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
COLOMBIA. Nasty header. #WorldCup https://t.co/8zrAIFtjw1
GOAL COLOMBIA!
Mina heads home a beautiful cross from James off a short corner routine to put Colombia ahead!
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
GOAL! Yerry Mina. Has one every nine games or so in his career so was always going to be a danger
Football365 @F365
EiF @EiFSoccer
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Cuadrado Flashes His Skill Before Shooting on Goal (US Only)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
okayyy Cuadrado we see you 👀 https://t.co/cDWXI5Eide
ByTheMinute World Cup 2018 @ByTheMinWC2018
#POL 0-0 #COL A moment of magic from Quintero that doesn't befit this game. Waltzes his way through the Polish back line. Almost finds the crucial ball into the middle too. Corner. And yes, it was also cleared easily. #WorldCup
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
🇨🇴 C 🇨🇴 O 🇨🇴 L 🇨🇴 O 🇨🇴 M 🇨🇴 B 🇨🇴 I 🇨🇴 A 🇨🇴 https://t.co/7TvgV2FXJF
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
COPA90 @COPA90
Squawka Football @Squawka
Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in 66.7% of the total shots attempted in the first 30 minutes of #POL vs. #COL. Poland's leading man still searching for his first #WorldCup goal. 👀 https://t.co/H89YkMqMKz
Uribe Replaces the Injured Aguilar for Colombia
Tom Marshall @mexicoworldcup
Time for some Mateus Uribe!! #ligamxeng
Scoreless After 30 Minutes
Both teams looked dangerous at points in the first 30 minutes, but nothing has significantly challenged either goalkeeper yet.
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
Nothing between the sides, so far... #POLCOL https://t.co/rbSn1CU0JX
Carl Worswick @cworswick
Christopher Houben @cover2
Quintero in Charge of the Colombia Attack
Quintero is the driving force of the Colombian offense at the moment, as Los Cafeteros discover a rhythm in the final third.
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
Quintero pulling them strings #COL #WorldCup
4th Polish Corner Comes Up Empty
Poland is pushing the Colombian defense, and they've earned four corner kicks, but nothing has come from the set piece opportunities through 23 minutes.
AS English @English_AS
Don @DonAmato1
B/R Football @brfootball
Colombia expects 🇨🇴 https://t.co/F6Dj1bM7Ld
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Very little between #POL & #COL after the opening 15 minutes... 📻 @5liveSport 📱 https://t.co/PevOyHl3qi #WorldCup #POLCOL https://t.co/baqUxKlSoL
Mehboob Ur Rehman @MehboobWalii
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
This is being played with the intensity and nerves of a knock-out clash
Physical Start Through 10 Minutes
We've already seen Ospina and Mina go down for Colombia. It's no surprise to see both teams going all out with so much on the line.
SB Nation Soccer @SBNationSoccer
Poland and Colombia appear to be extremely interested in injuring each other
Tom Beale @BealeTom
Simon Edwards @SimonEdwardsSAF
Colombia Starting Better Than Their 1st Game
Carl Worswick @cworswick
Good start for Colombia, no red cards or penalties conceded and it's still 0-0.
The High Stakes Game in Kazan Is Underway
If there is a loser of this match, that team will be eliminated.
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
THIS IS A BIG ONE! Colombia and Poland face off knowing they are eliminated from the World Cup with a loss. Watch #POLCOL now on FOX or stream it LIVE: https://t.co/YQbqC3hPUG https://t.co/PIA1tqQGRX
Telegraph Football @TeleFootball
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
Poland vs Colombia. Good atmosphere https://t.co/wY83z5XW1r
- via Football365
World Cup: Poland v Colombia – follow the action with F365…
SPORT English @Sport_EN
AS English @English_AS
Colombia Appear to Have the Advantage in the Crowd
Carl Worswick @cworswick
Teams out on the pitch to warm up at the Kazan Arena. Far more yellow Colombia shirts present with 40 minutes until kickoff. #Rusia2018 #COL #POL https://t.co/8aZYVQ28iO
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
"It's like a cup final" - @falcao After defeats for both #COL and #POL, both sides are aware of the importance of today's match... https://t.co/OJNJFVpNZ1
FourFourTwo ⚽️ @FourFourTwo
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
2 - Only once before have Colombia lost both of their opening two games in a World Cup tournament (v Romania and USA back in 1994). Pressure. #POLCOL #COL #WorldCup https://t.co/2WWKnK5EmP
FourFourTwo ⚽️ @FourFourTwo
FACT ⭐ Colombia are unbeaten against European nations since February 2011, a 1-0 defeat to Spain. They have W5, D2 vs European nations since (via @STATSOnThePitch) #WorldCup #POLCOL https://t.co/nOnai2kU1b
princesa @Jessicaarizaa
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
James and Lewandowski Go Head-to-Head in Kazan
FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN
Friends at club level 🔴⚪ Foes at the #WorldCup 🇵🇱🇨🇴 #POLCOL is going to be a #FCBayern battle ⚔️ #MiaSanMia https://t.co/YxPWZ24Bfi
Yerry Mina’s journey from Colombia to Barcelona, via Brazil