Colombia vs Senegal: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

2:00pm UTC Jun 28, 2018Samara
Karl Matchett

Senegal and Colombia lock horns on Thursday with both battling to secure a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup. They are both behind Japan in Group H, but know that a win would guarantee their progression into the round of 16. Senegal are a point ahead of Colombia, meaning a draw would be enough to take them through. Colombia need a win to make sure of progression, but could also advance with a draw if Poland beat Japan. There’s plenty on the line in Samara.

    Senegal 0-0 Colombia

    Lineups: SEN - Kh Ndiaye, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Gassama, S Sane, Gana, Kouyate, Sarr, Mane, Niang, Keita Balde. COL - Ospina, Arias, D Sanchez, Mina, Mojica, C Sanchez, Uribe, Cuadrado, James Rdgz, Quintero, Falcao.

    34'

    Colombia trying to get themselves back into the game, but Quintero's free-kick is smashed straight over everybody to goalkeeper Ndiaye.

    30'

    James Rodriguez down and injured and his game is over. Having started the tournament injured too, it's a big disappointment for him.

    COL sub: James off, Muriel on

    VAR Denies Senegal Penalty 😅 (🎥 US Only)

    VAR Denies Senegal Penalty 😅 (🎥 US Only)

    28'

    Ospina tested twice more, though without absolute danger of a goal. Mane beats Mina easily, Davinson tackles him and Niang's shot is saved; then from the opposite flank, Sarr cuts in and scuffs a shot along the ground.

    24'

    Gana catches Quintero and it's a free-kick. Falcao nods the set-piece over, from just six yards out, but he's offside anyway.

    18'

    A let-off of sorts for Colombia, but Senegal really showing how dangerous they can be going forward. Still 0-0 in the other game, too.

    VAR review...no penalty!

    Ref checks, right decision made. Tackle was fine.

    16' - PENALTY to Senegal!

    Another brilliant exchange of passes frees Mane into the box, Davinson comes across to tackle him and the ref immediately gives a spot-kick...though it looks as though the defender may have touched the ball there.

    15'

    Nice move from Senegal as Niang and Mane swap passes, but Balde isn't on the same wavelength and hasn't started his run when Mane fires it through.

    13'

    Quintero whips a low free-kick around the wall, but Ndiaye dives away to make the save.

    10'

    A driven ball over the top is searching out Mane's run through the middle, but Ospina is out to gather. Mane playing as a No. 10 today.

    7'

    Very confident start from the African side. No chances early on, but they're moving the ball well, getting players forward, waiting for their chance.

    3'

    Plenty of early possession for Senegal, which gets the crowd whistling. There are huge volumes of Colombia fans inside the ground.

    Kick-off!

    Anthems done, players ready, countdown finished...we're underway!

    No Room for Wague

    Senegal tightening up in defence, or looking to free Sarr with more regularity in attack?

    15' to KO

    Japan v Poland, Senegal v Colombia. Three of the four can qualify - it promises to be extremely tense!

    Lineups Are In!

    Crucial game, Senegal v Colombia and both hoping to make it through. SEN - Keita Balde is called into the lineup as Senegal revert to 4-2-3-1. COL - Carlos Sanchez is back after suspension, with Uribe alongside him in midfield.

    Keita Balde in for Senegal and Carlos Sanchez Back for Colombia

