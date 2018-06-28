Colombia vs Senegal: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Colombia (National Football)vsSenegal (National Football)
Senegal and Colombia lock horns on Thursday with both battling to secure a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup. They are both behind Japan in Group H, but know that a win would guarantee their progression into the round of 16. Senegal are a point ahead of Colombia, meaning a draw would be enough to take them through. Colombia need a win to make sure of progression, but could also advance with a draw if Poland beat Japan. There’s plenty on the line in Samara.
Senegal 0-0 Colombia
Lineups: SEN - Kh Ndiaye, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Gassama, S Sane, Gana, Kouyate, Sarr, Mane, Niang, Keita Balde. COL - Ospina, Arias, D Sanchez, Mina, Mojica, C Sanchez, Uribe, Cuadrado, James Rdgz, Quintero, Falcao.
30'
James Rodriguez down and injured and his game is over. Having started the tournament injured too, it's a big disappointment for him.
COL sub: James off, Muriel on
Love this Senegal side but gk N'Diaye frightens life out of me... Haven't seen much of Horoya AC in Guinea this season, so don't know what his form's been like. But facing Falcao & James in World Cup is a big step up!
VAR Denies Senegal Penalty 😅 (🎥 US Only)
28'
Ospina tested twice more, though without absolute danger of a goal. Mane beats Mina easily, Davinson tackles him and Niang's shot is saved; then from the opposite flank, Sarr cuts in and scuffs a shot along the ground.
Mane struggling a bit on the ball in the early stages, getting stuck under his feet. But #SEN again really good in build-up, quick exchanges, good shape esp left channel. A little more composure in final third and goals here for them. #SENCOL #WorldCup
24'
Gana catches Quintero and it's a free-kick. Falcao nods the set-piece over, from just six yards out, but he's offside anyway.
VAR giving the referee a 2nd chance to get another look at a massive call and he gets it right. Fair play to the ref for overturning his call and fair play to Davinson Sanchez for an incredible recovery tackle. Saves a goal.
18'
A let-off of sorts for Colombia, but Senegal really showing how dangerous they can be going forward. Still 0-0 in the other game, too.
Must be quite annoying for a ref to have to admit his error but fair play on that one.
VAR review...no penalty!
Ref checks, right decision made. Tackle was fine.
16' - PENALTY to Senegal!
Another brilliant exchange of passes frees Mane into the box, Davinson comes across to tackle him and the ref immediately gives a spot-kick...though it looks as though the defender may have touched the ball there.
15'
Nice move from Senegal as Niang and Mane swap passes, but Balde isn't on the same wavelength and hasn't started his run when Mane fires it through.
13'
Quintero whips a low free-kick around the wall, but Ndiaye dives away to make the save.
10'
A driven ball over the top is searching out Mane's run through the middle, but Ospina is out to gather. Mane playing as a No. 10 today.
7'
Very confident start from the African side. No chances early on, but they're moving the ball well, getting players forward, waiting for their chance.
3'
Plenty of early possession for Senegal, which gets the crowd whistling. There are huge volumes of Colombia fans inside the ground.
As expected Colombia go 4-2-3-1 with Quintero in the middle and James out on the left.
Kick-off!
Anthems done, players ready, countdown finished...we're underway!
Sanchez instead of Barrios is ridiculous. Great as he is in a ton of ways, I'll never trust Pekerman.
No Room for Wague
Senegal tightening up in defence, or looking to free Sarr with more regularity in attack?
Live: Colombia vs. Senegal
Live: Japan vs. Poland
15' to KO
Japan v Poland, Senegal v Colombia. Three of the four can qualify - it promises to be extremely tense!
#COL are aiming to qualify for the round of 16 for their second successive World Cup. They had reached the knockout stage only once in their four appearances at the World Cup prior to 2014. (VIA @STATSOnThePitch ) WorldCup #SENCOL https://t.co/IP6t4LPzcj
Lineups Are In!
Crucial game, Senegal v Colombia and both hoping to make it through. SEN - Keita Balde is called into the lineup as Senegal revert to 4-2-3-1. COL - Carlos Sanchez is back after suspension, with Uribe alongside him in midfield.
Keita Balde in for Senegal and Carlos Sanchez Back for Colombia
34'
Colombia trying to get themselves back into the game, but Quintero's free-kick is smashed straight over everybody to goalkeeper Ndiaye.