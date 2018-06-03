Copy Link Icon

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 2 Live Updates, Score and Highlights for 2018 NBA Finals

Oakland, CA

Follow live coverage as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Golden State won Game 1 in overtime by a score of 124-114 last Thursday in spite of 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists from James. The Cavaliers had a chance to win the game in regulation, but a mental error by J.R. Smith with time expiring led to the extra period, which Golden State dominated. Cleveland may have the weaker roster in this matchup, but the Warriors’ Andre Iguodala is still out due to a knee injury. Also, Golden State star guard Klay Thompson will be suiting up, but he's still overcoming an ankle sprain.