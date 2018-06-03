Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 2 Live Updates, Score and Highlights for 2018 NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

12:00am UTC Jun 4, 2018Oakland, CA
Follow live coverage as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Golden State won Game 1 in overtime by a score of 124-114 last Thursday in spite of 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists from James. The Cavaliers had a chance to win the game in regulation, but a mental error by J.R. Smith with time expiring led to the extra period, which Golden State dominated. Cleveland may have the weaker roster in this matchup, but the Warriors’ Andre Iguodala is still out due to a knee injury. Also, Golden State star guard Klay Thompson will be suiting up, but he's still overcoming an ankle sprain.

    Warriors 122, Cavs 103 — Final

    LeBron was decent (by his standards) tonight, and his teammates weren't bad. The Warriors' stars just balled out, though, and it's an automatic win when they do that.

    Warriors 120, Cavs 97 — 1:35 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    There were some iso plays, but he attacked noticeably quicker than he has for most of the postseason.

    Steph Breaks Finals Record with 9 3s Made

    Steph Breaks Finals Record with 9 3s Made

    Warriors 114, Cavs 93 — 3:05 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    Hate to break it to you, LeBron, but a comeback wasn't happening, no matter how good you are.

    Steph Is Just Unfair 🚨

    Warriors 111, Cavs 93 — 4:56 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    Warriors 109, Cavs 93 — 5:23 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    Curry's four-point play gave him 30 points and put this one just about out of reach.

    STEPH HITS IMPOSSIBLE 3 💦

    Warriors 105 ,Cavs 93 — 6:12 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    Warriors 105, Cavs 89 — 7:08 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    The best three-point shooter in NBA history just drained an impossible fadeaway three-point shooter as the shot clock was expiring. Jeez, Steph.

    Warriors 100, Cavs 89 — 8:11 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    In case you didn't realize the importance of pushing the pace for the Warriors...

    Warriors 100, Cavs 87 — 8:43 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    John Stockton is tough to ignore. But James is amazing — he has 13 assists tonight, and there have been plenty of would-be assists that the Cavs have missed.

    Warriors 98, Cavs 85 — 9:20 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    This one's not over yet, though.

    Steph Gets in Perkins' Face

    Steph Had Nance Stumbling 😱

    Warriors 96, Cavs 83 — 10:11 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    It's the two he's made in the last 30 seconds that are really killing the Cavs.

    Warriors 90, Cavs 83 — 10:58 Left in the Fourth Quarter

    This doesn't seem ideal.

    Coach Iggy in Full Effect

    LeBron's Not Happy with Refs

    LeBron couldn't believe the refs didn't call a foul on Steph

    Warriors 90, Cavs 80 — End of Third Quarter

    Curry vs. Kendrick Perkins 👀

    Warriors 90, Cavs 80 — End of Third Quarter

    Bell forced that turnover to atone for his silly foul on LeBron James just seconds earlier. Good play by the rookie, even though it didn't lead to any Warriors points.

    Warriors 90, Cavs 80 — 4.1 Seconds Left in the Third Quarter

    Warriors 90, Cavs 79 — 4.1 Seconds Left in the Third Quarter

    Expect LeBron to take about half of the Cavaliers' shots in the fourth quarter.

    Warriors 87, Cavs 79 — 1:07 Left in the Third Quarter

    Klay has 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Very impressive performance from him.