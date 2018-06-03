Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 2 Live Updates, Score and Highlights for 2018 NBA Finals
Cleveland CavaliersvsGolden State Warriors
Follow live coverage as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Golden State won Game 1 in overtime by a score of 124-114 last Thursday in spite of 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists from James. The Cavaliers had a chance to win the game in regulation, but a mental error by J.R. Smith with time expiring led to the extra period, which Golden State dominated. Cleveland may have the weaker roster in this matchup, but the Warriors’ Andre Iguodala is still out due to a knee injury. Also, Golden State star guard Klay Thompson will be suiting up, but he's still overcoming an ankle sprain.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jared Johnson @jaredtjohnson21
Warriors final box https://t.co/QuLJH1EwKV
Warriors 122, Cavs 103 — Final
Jared Johnson @jaredtjohnson21
Cavs final box https://t.co/9A0XA0XcMf
Warriors 122, Cavs 103 — Final
LeBron was decent (by his standards) tonight, and his teammates weren't bad. The Warriors' stars just balled out, though, and it's an automatic win when they do that.
Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA
Yup. https://t.co/CQLpGESosu
Warriors 120, Cavs 97 — 1:35 Left in the Fourth Quarter
There were some iso plays, but he attacked noticeably quicker than he has for most of the postseason.
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Kevin Durant has 26 points on an .825 True Shooting Percentage and eight rebounds and seven assists. He’s pretty damn great when he stays in the flow.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The Ringer @ringer
Mitch Lawrence @Mitch_Lawrence
Steph Breaks Finals Record with 9 3s Madevia Bleacher ReportCleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors - June 03, 2018
Steph Breaks Finals Record with 9 3s Made
Warriors 114, Cavs 93 — 3:05 Left in the Fourth Quarter
HoopsHabit @HoopsHabit
Stephen Curry sets the NBA Finals record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 9
Warriors 114, Cavs 93 — 3:27 Left in the Fourth Quarter
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
This is magnificent from Steph Curry. The Cavs attack him relentlessly on defense. They get physical with him. They smack talk him at every turn. And all he does is stay the course, never get rattled, score a ton of points , and make winning plays.
Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff
NBA @NBA
Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors
Warriors 114, Cavs 93 — 3:27 Left in the Fourth Quarter
Hate to break it to you, LeBron, but a comeback wasn't happening, no matter how good you are.
Brad Rowland @BTRowland
LeBron doesn't appear happy to be coming out right now.
Steph Is Just Unfair 🚨
NBA @NBA
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 8⃣ TRIPLES for Stephen Curry! #DubNation https://t.co/W7T7jg65Wc
Warriors 111, Cavs 93 — 4:56 Left in the Fourth Quarter
Jeff Siegel @jgsiegel
Curry's only 2-for-9 from two-point range, but it doesn't matter.
NBA TV @NBATV
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Warriors 109, Cavs 93 — 5:23 Left in the Fourth Quarter
Curry's four-point play gave him 30 points and put this one just about out of reach.
Spencer Davies @SpinDavies
We'll see ya in Cleveland folks. #NBAFinals
STEPH HITS IMPOSSIBLE 3 💦
NBA @NBA
😱 STEPH GONNA STEPH... 😱 #DubNation #NBAFinals 📺: #NBAonABC https://t.co/jraCjn8bih
Warriors 105 ,Cavs 93 — 6:12 Left in the Fourth Quarter
Golden State Warriors @warriors
OH NO HE DIDN'T!!! 💦💦💦💦💦💦💦 📺 #NBAonABC https://t.co/c8lGvKcrkk
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
NBA TV @NBATV
Cycle @bycycle
Warriors 105, Cavs 89 — 7:08 Left in the Fourth Quarter
The best three-point shooter in NBA history just drained an impossible fadeaway three-point shooter as the shot clock was expiring. Jeez, Steph.
Will Gottlieb @wontgottlieb
That wasn't even a real shot
Warriors 100, Cavs 89 — 8:11 Left in the Fourth Quarter
In case you didn't realize the importance of pushing the pace for the Warriors...
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Stephen Curry is shooting 4-6 in transition, all 3-pointers. Curry is 4-16 FG (2-8 3-pt) in the halfcourt offense
Warriors 100, Cavs 89 — 8:11 Left in the Fourth Quarter
Hashtag Basketball @hashBasketball
LeBron James (32) has passed Michael Jordan (31) for the most 25-point games in #NBAFinals history. #WhateverItTakes vs. #DubNation
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby
Warriors 100, Cavs 87 — 8:43 Left in the Fourth Quarter
John Stockton is tough to ignore. But James is amazing — he has 13 assists tonight, and there have been plenty of would-be assists that the Cavs have missed.
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
LeBron most gifted passer since Magic Johnson?
Warriors 98, Cavs 85 — 9:20 Left in the Fourth Quarter
This one's not over yet, though.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Warriors are shooting pretty well. https://t.co/cVXbKjPfYd
Rick Noland MG/CT @RickNoland
InsideHoops.com NBA @InsideHoops
Steph Gets in Perkins' Face
Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors
Steph and Perk exchange words after the 3rd quarter 👀 https://t.co/EavuItDi1C
Steph Had Nance Stumbling 😱
NBA @NBA
Steph Curry with a quick 6! 👌👌👌 @warriors extend the lead to 13 on #NBAonABC #DubNation #NBAFinals https://t.co/R4MPSU7ZFV
Josh Martin @JoshMartinNBA
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Warriors 96, Cavs 83 — 10:11 Left in the Fourth Quarter
It's the two he's made in the last 30 seconds that are really killing the Cavs.
Tim Kawakami @timkawakami
Curry: 6 for 14 from 3-point.
Warriors 90, Cavs 83 — 10:58 Left in the Fourth Quarter
This doesn't seem ideal.
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
JR Smith (2 for 9 FG, 5 pts) has not scored since the first quarter.
ESPN @espn
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Coach Iggy in Full Effect
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Coach Iggy. https://t.co/jkw61A5kW6
LeBron's Not Happy with Refs
LeBron couldn't believe the refs didn't call a foul on Steph
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
LeBron was looking for a foul call here. https://t.co/LN3wagWqH7
FOX Sports @FOXSports
NBA @NBA
Warriors 90, Cavs 80 — End of Third Quarter
Jared Johnson @jaredtjohnson21
Cavs third quarter box https://t.co/oCFhoVhnYK
Curry vs. Kendrick Perkins 👀
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Kendrick Perkins has some words for Steph... https://t.co/82I4iBYJlK
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Warriors 90, Cavs 80 — End of Third Quarter
Jared Johnson @jaredtjohnson21
Warriors third quarter box https://t.co/zJfduiX8gp
Warriors 90, Cavs 80 — End of Third Quarter
Bell forced that turnover to atone for his silly foul on LeBron James just seconds earlier. Good play by the rookie, even though it didn't lead to any Warriors points.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jordan Bell hustle 💯💪🏽
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Cavaliers Nation @WeAreCavsNation
Warriors 90, Cavs 80 — 4.1 Seconds Left in the Third Quarter
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
That was David West's first three since Nov. 4.
Warriors 90, Cavs 79 — 4.1 Seconds Left in the Third Quarter
Expect LeBron to take about half of the Cavaliers' shots in the fourth quarter.
Shane Young @YoungNBA
LeBron trusting his teammates. They have failed him
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors 87, Cavs 79 — 1:07 Left in the Third Quarter
Klay has 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Very impressive performance from him.
Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA
The ankle seems just fine. #NBAFinals https://t.co/iyyGLkhdTc
Warriors 122, Cavs 103 — Final