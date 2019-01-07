2019 College Football National Championship: Live Updates, Score and Highlights
Clemson FootballvsAlabama Crimson Tide Football
Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to repeat as College Football Playoff national champions, but a familiar foe in the Clemson Tigers stand in the way. Unlike last season, though, Trevor Lawrence will be leading the ACC powerhouse. The true freshman quarterback thrashed Notre Dame with 327 yards and three touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl. He'll attempt to lead Dabo Swinney's Clemson crew past Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, who also cruised to 14-0 while leaning on Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up.
Bama vs Clemson but the ref with the PUMA LIKE reflexes 🔥 #NationalChampionship #BamavsClem #rolltide #ALLIN https://t.co/qGNUuPQQRW
Alabama 16, Clemson 14 (Early 2nd Quarter)
Little bit of redemption for Joseph Bulovas, though he pushed that 25-yard attempt dangerous toward the right post.
Joseph Bulovas with a 25-yard field goal and Alabama leads 16-14. 14:18 left in the 2nd quarter.
- January 8, 2019
That was just one quarter 🤣 #CFBPlayoff #ALLIN #RollTide https://t.co/QM8SZs4eN0
That was only the first quarter?? Man. Catch your breath, everybody.
1st-Quarter Stats
Trevor Lawrence (CLEM): 2-of-7, 70 YDS Travis Etienne (CLEM): 3 CAR, 16 YDS, 1 TD Tee Higgins (CLEM): 1 REC, 62 YDS
Tua Tagovailoa (ALA): 11-of-13, 157 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT Najee Harris (ALA): 4 CAR, 33 YDS Jerry Jeudy (ALA): 3 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD
Clemson 14, Alabama 13 (End 1st Quarter)
If all 60 minutes are like that 15, we're in for a lovely, high-scoring, four-hour championship.
First quarter ends with Clemson leading 14-13, but #Bama facing third-and-goal from the Clemson 3.
Tide into the Red Zone
Alabama forced a three-and-out, and the offense is cruising downfield.
Can the Tigers limit the damage to a field goal?
Bama is shredding the Clemson defense.
Tua Finds Hentges
Four TDs. Less than 10 minutes into the game. This is fun 🍿 https://t.co/252At1y5Xa
Clemson 14, Alabama 13 (Mid-1st Quarter)
Long story short? We're here for the offense.
That missed extra point may mean we may only have 106 points instead of 107
Deshaun Repping Tigers 🐅
.@deshaunwatson reppin' his Tigers 🐅 https://t.co/lRTOElSkFy
Police Carry Fan Off Field at Natty
Fan gets removed by police after storming the field (via @MartySmithESPN) https://t.co/RZ4cLTdETG
Tua is 6-for-7, 108 yards so far.
Behind the Sticks, No Problem
Picking up low-percentage first downs will be critical for Clemson against this feisty Alabama defense.
That last Clemson TD drive included 2nd and 22 and 3rd and 14. That doesn’t happen against Alabama defenses. #NationalChampionship
Clemson 14, Alabama 7 (Early 1st Quarter)
After a gorgeous throw from Lawrence to Tee Higgins, Travis Etienne powers through a couple of tackles for a 17-yard score.
First to 100, conservatively.
Clemson sees Bama's 62 yard pass and raises with one of its own to the 17 - and then Travis Etienne scores around left end to put Clemson back in front. Geez, what a start to this game. #CFP
Not a Great Time for This First 😬
Heather Dinich @CFBHeather
This is the first time under Nick Saban where Alabama allowed 2 TD in the first 5 minutes of a game, per @ESPNStatsInfo
Tua Comes Back Strong After Pick-6 💪
ESPN @espn
Alabama answers with a 62-yard TD to Jerry Jeudy! https://t.co/caFPJ5cNya
Clemson 7, Alabama 7 (Early 1st Quarter)
Tagovailoa is fine after that interception. What a dime!
Jerry Jeudy reels in the beautiful 62-yard touchdown.
Tua to Jeudy … 62-yard touchdown. That’s a response, there.
Tua a Real Leader for This
tua took responsibility for that pick 6 and then promptly threw a td https://t.co/hJ7UuCYx79
That marked the 1st defensive TD scored in a national championship game since the 2010 BCS Championship Game (2009 season) when Alabama's Marcell Dareus returned an interception for a score against Texas. (Stat via @starrettjason)
Clemson Pick-6 Off Tua 😳
PICK-SIX! A.J. Terrell takes it 42 yards to the house for a 7-0 Clemson lead. https://t.co/ChSs6N6r6x
Clemson 7, Alabama 0 (Early 1st Quarter)
Perferct-er start for Clemson!
Tua Tagovailoa must've expected man-to-man coverage, because the outside corner jumped an out route from the slot and took it to the house.
WHOA. Tua serves up the pick-six as AJ Terrell jumped the route. It's 7-0 Clemson.
Perfect Start for Bama
Three and out for Clemson to start the game.
Deshaun & Hopkins Ready for Tonight
Clemson greats Deshaun Watson and Deandre Hopkins have arrived at the #NationalChampionship @wachfox https://t.co/7IdrTuqr7q
Clemson Up First
Alabama wins toss, will defer.
DeShaun Ready for the Game 🤝
DeShaun in the building #NationalChampionship https://t.co/NB8VRhA8HO
The pregame fly over. https://t.co/ferTYtLxnz
#BYOG // #ALLIN #NationalChampionship https://t.co/D7xzrgif2p
Coach's Pick Is in 🔥
Coach is #ALLIN for the #NationalChampionship 👀 https://t.co/juUbLBoI6F
Both @juliojones_11 and @terrellowens are on the Bama sideline to roll with the Tide 💯 https://t.co/NXNatqCbAd
Buddies.
Pals. https://t.co/fHo2cCiWgO
Will This Be the Best Bama-Clemson Game?
Ref Almost Nailed by Tua Pass