2019 College Football National Championship: Live Updates, Score and Highlights

Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to repeat as College Football Playoff national champions, but a familiar foe in the Clemson Tigers stand in the way. Unlike last season, though, Trevor Lawrence will be leading the ACC powerhouse. The true freshman quarterback thrashed Notre Dame with 327 yards and three touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl. He'll attempt to lead Dabo Swinney's Clemson crew past Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, who also cruised to 14-0 while leaning on Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

    Ref Almost Nailed by Tua Pass

    Alabama 16, Clemson 14 (Early 2nd Quarter)

    Little bit of redemption for Joseph Bulovas, though he pushed that 25-yard attempt dangerous toward the right post.

    1st-Quarter Stats

    Trevor Lawrence (CLEM): 2-of-7, 70 YDS Travis Etienne (CLEM): 3 CAR, 16 YDS, 1 TD Tee Higgins (CLEM): 1 REC, 62 YDS

    Tua Tagovailoa (ALA): 11-of-13, 157 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT Najee Harris (ALA): 4 CAR, 33 YDS Jerry Jeudy (ALA): 3 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD

    Clemson 14, Alabama 13 (End 1st Quarter)

    If all 60 minutes are like that 15, we're in for a lovely, high-scoring, four-hour championship.

    Tide into the Red Zone

    Alabama forced a three-and-out, and the offense is cruising downfield.

    Can the Tigers limit the damage to a field goal?

    Tua Finds Hentges

    Clemson 14, Alabama 13 (Mid-1st Quarter)

    Long story short? We're here for the offense.

    Deshaun Repping Tigers 🐅

    Police Carry Fan Off Field at Natty

    Behind the Sticks, No Problem

    Picking up low-percentage first downs will be critical for Clemson against this feisty Alabama defense.

    Clemson 14, Alabama 7 (Early 1st Quarter)

    After a gorgeous throw from Lawrence to Tee Higgins, Travis Etienne powers through a couple of tackles for a 17-yard score.

    First to 100, conservatively.

    Not a Great Time for This First 😬

    Tua Comes Back Strong After Pick-6 💪

    Clemson 7, Alabama 7 (Early 1st Quarter)

    Tagovailoa is fine after that interception. What a dime!

    Jerry Jeudy reels in the beautiful 62-yard touchdown.

    Tua a Real Leader for This

    Clemson Pick-6 Off Tua 😳

    Clemson 7, Alabama 0 (Early 1st Quarter)

    Perferct-er start for Clemson!

    Tua Tagovailoa must've expected man-to-man coverage, because the outside corner jumped an out route from the slot and took it to the house.

    Perfect Start for Bama

    Deshaun & Hopkins Ready for Tonight

    Clemson Up First

    DeShaun Ready for the Game 🤝

    Coach's Pick Is in 🔥

    Buddies.

    Will This Be the Best Bama-Clemson Game?

