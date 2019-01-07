Alabama vs. Clemson: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for 2019 College Football National Championship
Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to repeat as College Football Playoff national champions, but a familiar foe in the Clemson Tigers stand in the way. Unlike last season, though, Trevor Lawrence will be leading the ACC powerhouse. The true freshman quarterback thrashed Notre Dame with 327 yards and three touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl. He'll attempt to lead Dabo Swinney's Clemson crew past Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, who also cruised to 14-0 while leaning on Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up.
- January 8, 2019
Saban to Media: I Love You
Nick Saban's final words of the season gives thanks the media for all we have done: "I really do love you." https://t.co/9tjiO3BXr0
- January 9, 2019
Dabo Proves Greatness with Historic Beatdown
Biggest Winners and Losers of the CFP Championship
- January 8, 2019
Final AP Top 25 Poll Released ➡️
Dabo: 'No Doubt' Clemson Should Be Among the Best Ever
- January 9, 2019
Lawrence Makes Clemson the King of CFB 👑
- January 8, 2019
Clemson Will End Season with Victory Parade 🎉
Dabo Earns $250K Bonus for Championship Win 💰
Deshaun Watson on Lawrence: 'He's Gonna Be a Legend'
What a Feeling.
Champions 🏆 #NationalChampionship https://t.co/35kaP2FckZ
Bama's Postgame After Loss
"I don't think that one game necessarily defines who you are, and that's certainly what I'd like for our players to know." —Nick Saban after Alabama's tough #NationalChampionship loss https://t.co/GRoyDWuR3M
Senior Speaks After Loss
Senior captain RB Damien Harris on what his message is to the Alabama players coming back next year... "Cherish the opportunity you have to put this jersey on-- one day it'll be your last time & that's a terrible feeling." Watch more player interviews: https://t.co/sMRXU1XxCI https://t.co/2BJMfGiOo9
B/R's Super Early 2019 CFB Top 25 📈
The 2018-19 All-Bowl Season Team
Tough Ending but Great Season
14 Wins ✔️ SEC Champs ✔️ It was a fun ride, @AlabamaFTBL. https://t.co/iwgsHhDKiS
Saban Talks CFB Title Loss
Saban: “I have a feeling I didn’t do a very good job for our team...never got comfortable with what we needed to do on defense. Our secondary vs their receivers. It was bothering me going into the game and as it unfolded, those matchups were a big difference.”
Saban: 'I Didn't Do a Very Good Job'
Ferrell: Best Ever 🗣️
“Y’all better have the right headlines on there: Best Ever!” - @ClemsonFB DL Clelin Ferrell https://t.co/S8PsrSHzob
Haven't Heard That One Before 😳
Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell just compared starting 14-0 to taking a dump and today’s win to wiping your ass: “It’s like taking a dump. You got the job done ... But if you don’t wipe, you ain’t finished.” https://t.co/xNr8bmgKtx
Lawrence's Hair Flip 😍
SUNSHINE. (via @ClemsonFB) https://t.co/O6b0SLJ9Q2
Lawrence, Mullen Win Championship MVPs
Clemson's Death Row Pitch 😤
The Death Row pitch for Clemson football (h/t @edsbs) https://t.co/wszts0lPOC
Best of Title Celebration ➡️ 🎥
That Record 👀
Clemson has Bama's number 👀 https://t.co/QCq1ijyhtC
Dabo Gets a Wet Willy😁
My dude just gave Dabo a wet willie 😂🤣 https://t.co/0w81l1NmOM
Clemson Embarrasses Bama in CFP Title Game
Fans Go Crazy in Clemson 🎉
That Natty feeling. Enjoy it, Clemson fans 🍾 (via @LouatTheState) https://t.co/zn14F9Whri
Dabo Postgame 🙌
"Tonight, we conquered a mountain that ain't ever been conquered." — Dabo Swinney https://t.co/PGiX54ZNEH
Sounds from the Field 🔈
That the Tigers' Roar may echo... #ALLIN https://t.co/QnC2DmQZor
OG 'Death Row' Pitch
