Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Live Round-by-Round Updates, Results and Highlights

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 10

Short right uppercut from Golovkin. Not a lot of power with it. Alvarez gritting through this fight now. He wants to go for it. Golovkin's composure to stick to technique could be the difference. Excellent combination lands for Golovkin. He's attacking in spades now. He senses Alvarez is hurt. Alvarez stands strong and begins to answer! Golovkin shakes his head no after an Alvarez score. Alvarez coming forward again, but he is losing the volume that made him dangerous in the early rounds. Good right over the top from Golovkin. That may be the most clear round of the night and it is the champion who brings it down!

Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Golovkin.