Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Live Round-by-Round Updates, Results and Highlights
Almost one year to the day and we are ready to do it all over again. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin step into the squared circle to determine who is the undisputed middleweight king. The 2017 meeting ended in a split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They return to the scene on Saturday evening to settle the score. It is rare that fans receive this kind of superfight, but here it is for the second time. Stay tuned for complete coverage of Canelo vs. GGG 2!
Canelo vs. GGG 2 Full Results
Canelo Alvarez def. Gennady Golovkin by majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 115-113). Jamie Manguia def. Brandon Cook by TKO at 1:03 of the third round. David Lemieux def. Gary O'Sullivan by KO at 2:44 of the first round. Roman Gonzalez def. Moises Fuentes by KO at 1:44 of the fifth round.
Twitter...who won? #CaneloGGG2 https://t.co/9ubHcs3xaK
Scores: Feldman 114-114, Moretti and Weisfeld 115-113 each for Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez is your WBA-WBC and linear champion
My card #CaneloGGG2 https://t.co/CkO9cImDDc
Canelo takes the WBC Middleweight Title by decision #CaneloGGG2 https://t.co/jZXFZFc0n7
That...was....a draw? #CaneloGGG2
Round 12: Excellent action final round goes to GGG courtesy of his uppercut. 10-9. Unfortunately, I have this a draw, 114-114 as do other at ringside. https://t.co/XdW98ZQWAX
Official Result
Canelo Alvarez def. Gennady Golovkin by majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 115-113).
What a battle. 👏 #CaneloGGG2 https://t.co/cJxpKeP1eF
No Spoilers, Though
Winner is coming. #CaneloGGG2 https://t.co/PY4k8DxzW9
I gave GOLOVKIN the 12th round and have it 114-114 A DRAW. Judges are Dave Moretti Steve Weisfeld and GLenn Feldman
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 12
Golovkin lands a left right away in the opening seconds of the final stanza. Golovkin still has pop in his punches and he is landing power shots now. Alvarez trying to respond, but he doesn't have the speed or power to get Golovkin's respect. Golovkin standing in front of him and they are exchanging. Another sneaky uppercut finds a home for Golovkin. Alvarez cannot get the clean punches to land. Nice combination from Alvarez as Golovkin tries to dodge. Straight right from Golovkin. Golovkin lands a final shot in the final 10 seconds. Both fighters are exhausted.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Golovkin. Bleacher Report scores the fight: 116-112 Golovkin.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 11
Golovkin right back out on the attack. He wants to put him away. Golovkin quick on the counter right to stymie Alvarez. Golovkin now has Alvarez backing up. Golovkin connecting more and more. Alvarez taking it. Now he's coming back and throwing in response. He will not wilt. Golovkin's confidence is growing as he blocks the oncoming offense. Alvarez gets to the body again, but he needs more. More volume, more damage. He is falling behind.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Golovkin.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 10
Short right uppercut from Golovkin. Not a lot of power with it. Alvarez gritting through this fight now. He wants to go for it. Golovkin's composure to stick to technique could be the difference. Excellent combination lands for Golovkin. He's attacking in spades now. He senses Alvarez is hurt. Alvarez stands strong and begins to answer! Golovkin shakes his head no after an Alvarez score. Alvarez coming forward again, but he is losing the volume that made him dangerous in the early rounds. Good right over the top from Golovkin. That may be the most clear round of the night and it is the champion who brings it down!
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Golovkin.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 9
Good action in the opening 30 seconds of the ninth, but some errant strikes. They are opening up with the offense. The fatigue is keeping them off the mark. Alvarez covering up as Golovkin peppers him with shots looking for an opening. Output dropping here in the ninth for Alvarez. Nice right sneaks through for Alvarez. Golovkin scores with a clean left that caught Alvarez off guard a bit.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Golovkin.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 8
Alvarez throwing more. Nice right hook to the head of Golovkin. Alvarez may sense he needs to get a round back. Golovkin still utilizing his key weapon - the jab. Alvarez turning the tempo up briefly while attacking the body. If Golovkin fades it could turn into a runaway. Golovkin just misses with a left. Long jab from Golovkin. Another tight round. Golovkin may have stolen it late, but Alvarez got the harder shots early.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Alvarez.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 7
Golovkin briefly takes the center at the start of the seventh. But Alvarez marches back to take it back. Nice jab from Golovkin. Alvarez holding the center but eating jabs. He hasn't turned it up to land his power shots. Golovkin circles away. Alvarez heads down to the body again. Another nice short uppercut from Golovkin at the end of a blocked combination.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Golovkin.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 6
Alvarez attacks the body again with his left hook. And again. Alvarez holding the center of the ring. Golovkin being forced to back up. Alvarez just missed a big sweeping counter left. Golovkin still touching Alvarez, but he is missing the power shots. Golovkin just misses with his sweeping left.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Alvarez.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 5
Golovkin touches the body with a right on the outset of the round. Another good jab from Golovkin finds a home on the face of Alvarez. Right slips in over the top from Alvarez. The crowd comes alive halfway through the fifth. They exchange jabs. Golovkin's is more crisp. Alvarez goes to the body with a combination but they weren't cleanly landed. Golovkin with more volume and clean punches in the fifth.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Golovkin.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 4
Golovkin lands a left hook counter. Golovkin's jab-hook combo is landing more here in the fourth. Now an uppercut from Golovkin lands. Golovkin now goes to the body. Alvarez getting stung a lot more in these three minutes. Alvarez goes to the body again with his left. A close fight that is likely dead even through four.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Golovkin.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 3
Nice jab from Alvarez early in the second. Good exchange from both men. The power from Alvarez is keeping Golovkin off-balance. He is not able to let his hands go. Alvarez pushing this fight in the third. Golovkin's early punches are connecting but they are not doing the damage of Alvarez's. This could be turning into a volume vs. power fight on the scorecards. What do the judges value?
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Alvarez.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 2
A little more activity from Alvarez early in the right. Stinging left hook to the eye of Golovkin. Nice punch from Alvarez. Right uppercut, left hand combo from Alvarez brushes the champ. Golovkin has a small cut near his right eye. Golovkin still utilizing his jab well. Nice left to the body from Alvarez. Excellent work from Alvarez in the second.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Alvarez.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Round 1
We are underway!
Golovkin pumping his jab right away. Alvarez showing pop with a short hook to the body. Certainly feeling each other out through the first minute of the round. Golovkin with a bit more activity through his jab. The jab is keeping Canelo on the outside early. First round to the champ.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Golovkin.
Para Mexico 🇲🇽 #CaneloGGG2 https://t.co/S1seYiIrmN
Always thrilling. #CaneloGGG2 #boxing https://t.co/si3NYZOGux
Here we go, at long last. Making their way to the ring now: Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1; 34 KO) vs. Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2; 34 KO). It is on. #CaneloGGG2
Showtime Exec with the Shade
Zzzzzzzz.....
Your referee for the main event tonight is Benjy Esteves. Judges are Dave Moretti, Glenn Feldman and Steve Weisfeld #CaneloGGG2
The Stars Are Out for the Rematch 👀
Tons of celebs here in Vegas for #CaneloGGG2. Among them: LeBron James, Triple H, Mike Tyson, Dave Chapelle, Don Cheadle, Charles Barkley, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kit Harrington and some guy named Will Smith. #Boxing
GGG being wrapped https://t.co/Pb4M5PfReZ
I think this is the longest delay between fights I've ever been at. 50 minutes or so to go before #CaneloGGG2. Zero atmoshere in arena right now. #boxing
Hey @HBOboxing: fill the time with Bowe-Holyfield. Thanks!
90 Minutes Until the Main Event
Official Result
Jamie Manguia def. Brandon Cook by TKO at 1:03 of the third round.
Round 3: Munguia with an easy knockout to retain his junior middleweight title. https://t.co/nUMlgUWKFR
Jaime Munguia vs. Brandon Cook: Round 3
Cook's corner want him to stay in the center. They recognize Munguia's strategy of getting him to the ropes. Cook gets knocked down and Munguia lands an additional shot when he hits his knees. No warning from Tony Weeks. Cook was able to get up. Munguia throwing heavy punches now with Cook against the ropes. Weeks steps in to halt the bout. He saw enough.
Jaime Munguia vs. Brandon Cook: Round 2
Cook putting on early pressure. Munguia covers up. Uppercut from Munguia lands, but not too cleanly. Munguia's power punching is way far beyond Cook's ability. Cook is showing a good chin and ability to hang tough, but that will only take you so far. Munguia launching big combinations against the ropes again. Cook hanging in there and covering up as well as he can.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Munguia.
Jaime Munguia vs. Brandon Cook: Round 1
Tentative start from both fighters. Munguia whiffs on a big right heater. Munguia grazes Cook below the belt. Weeks warns Munguia to keep the punches up. Munguia's length may serve as a big issue for Cook. Nice body shot from Munguia. Munguia now turning up the tempo in the final 30 seconds of the round. Big combinations from Munguia at the end of the round. Brutal left hooks to the body and a few rights up high slipped through.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Munguia.
Mungiia-Cook fight will walk at 9:20 pm ET/6:20 pm PT. #CaneloGGG2 #boxing
🕓 2️⃣ 🔪
I'm not sure, but just heard the next fight won't be until 10 p.m ET/7 p.m. ET. One hour of listening to Max and Jim. Yikes.
I know The Fortress is sold out, but man there aren't a lot of people in the seats and only one more fight until the main event. Yowza. #CaneloGGG2
Jr. Middleweight Crown at Stake
Champion Jaime Munguia defends the WBO belt against Brandon Cook in the co-main event.
Let the Big Drama Show Begin
.@GGGBoxing is here @TMobileArena ready to defend his belts against any obstacle as he faces @Canelo tonight for boxings most anticipated boxing fight #CaneloGGG2 #Sept15 #NoDraw https://t.co/YAhTBQPy7V
Canelo in the Building 👀
Watch @Canelo arrive to @TMobileArena for one of the biggest fights of boxing #CaneloGGG2 #Sept15 #NoDraw 👊🏼💥 https://t.co/zXQ7M8feLF
Official Result
David Lemieux def. Gary O'Sullivan by KO at 2:44 of the first round.
David Lemieux vs. Gary O'Sullivan: Round 1
O'Sullivan stings Lemieux with a jab right away. Lemieux getting it going after the initial start. The left hook to the body has found a home multiple times. O'Sullivan covers up tightly as Lemieux puts his hands together, but he has an opening on his right ribcage that is a target for Lemieux. O'Sullivan stung him with another strong jab. Overhand right levels O'Sullivan. That is all she wrote.
Official Result
Roman Gonzalez def. Moises Fuentes by KO at 1:44 of the fifth round.
Roman Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes: Round 5
Chocolatito's pressure continues to put Fuentes near or on the ropes. He has him reeling. Clean right on the button sits Fuentes down and out! Clean KO!
Roman Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes: Round 4
Fuentes scores with a left and a right body shot early in the fourth. Gonzalez is quick to get those back. Chocolatito's punches look a bit slower here in the fourth. He is still scoring and throwing in bunches. Fuentes may simply be out of his depth tonight as he struggles to find consistency.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Gonzalez.
Roman Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes: Round 3
Fuentes wants to mix it up a bit more but Chocolatito's defense is strong through the early rounds. Meanwhile, Gonzalez is finding hole after hole after hole to slip punches through. Fuentes has a small cut near his right eye. Chocolatito goes to the body with a left hook. He may be setting up a head shot with the cut and body work. This fight may be quickly getting away from Fuentes.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Gonzalez.
Roman Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes: Round 2
Fuentes comes out strong initially. He may feel like he needs to get a round back after that opening stanza. Good counter left from Chocolatito. Gonzalez is landing much cleaner shots and he is landing much more in the second. Chocolatito working the body again. Fuentes eating short shots from Chocolatito. Gonzalez doing a great job of being just out of range when Fuentes throws.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Gonzalez.
Roman Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes: Round 1
Both men testing the waters early with their jab and covering up nicely. Chocolatito scores with a left hook to the midsection. Smooth opening round as they try to find their range. Gonzalez looking to be a bit more aggressive in the final minute of the round. Good round to open the evening.
Bleacher Report scores the round: 10-9 Gonzalez.
First fight of the HBO PPV will begin shortly. Former pound-for-pound king Chocolatito tries to win a fight for a change vs Moises Fuentes.
Round 25?
What a night! And new! A tightly contested battle ends with Canelo Alvarez getting the biggest win over his career and handing GGG his first professional loss. Wow! Trilogy?