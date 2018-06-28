Serbia vs. Brazil: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Serbia National FootballvsBrazil (National Football)
Neymar's Brazil take on Serbia with both teams needing a result at Moscow's Spartak Stadium to advance to the World Cup last 16. The Selecao left it late to get the better of Costa Rica in their last game, and will be without the injured Danilo and Douglas Costa today.
COPA90 @COPA90
Serbia 0-2 Brazil
Paulinho 35', Thiago Silva 67'
Lineups: SRB: Stojkovic, Rukavina, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Kolarov, Matic, Milinkovic-Savic, Ljajic, Tadic, Kostic, Mitrovic. BRA: Alisson, Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Jesus.
COPA90 US @COPA90US
THIAGO SILVA!!!!!! #BRA DOUBLE DOWN!!! https://t.co/Si7zNuZp87
67' - GOAL!
Serbia 0-2 Brazil Thiago Silva
BRA sub
Paulinho off, Fernandinho on
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
BLUEShiraj @rushiraj07
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
64'
Another chance for Mitrovic! He gets up above Fagner and powers down a header, but it's central and Alisson saves!
Rupert Fryer @Rupert_Fryer
Expect Willian to come off now and Brasil to shift to what is now Plan B, wth Coutinho on the right.
63'
Suddenly Serbia pour forward and create three or four half chances; a cross loops past Alisson and almost hits the far post, Tadic can't quite get a clean shot away from inside the box and then Milinkovic-Savic smashes one well off target.
101 Great Goals @101greatgoals
Philippe Coutinho has become the first player since Pele (1958) to score or assist in each of Brazil's first three #WorldCup games 😳😳😳 Stat via. @IndyFootball https://t.co/Mgb9HmdigG
60'
HUGE CHANCE! Rukavina's cross is palmed by Alisson straight to Mitrovic, he heads it goalward...but straight at Thiago Silva! From five yards, simply had to score.
Seleção Brasileira @BrazilStat
Coutinho has been all over the pitch.
Steven 🇹🇹🇺🇸 @caribbeansteven
Unusual Efforts @UnusualEfforts
EiF @EiFSoccer
Goal for Costa Rica
Costa Rica have levelled matters against Switzerland. 1-1 there. Brazil and Switzerland still the top two though, so Serbia still need two goals.
OptaJohan @OptaJohan
423 - Costa Rica have gone 423 minutes at the World Cup without a goal before Kendall Waston's goal against Switzerland. Relief.
56'
Lightning counter, Coutinho frees Neymar with a great ball, he goes one-on-one...and delays the shot, then hits it straight at the keeper. Neymar should do better.
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Casemiro gonna have to get through mountain of work if Brazil are to win the tournament.
- via MARCA in English
Marcelo is the latest Brazilian to suffer an injury
101 Great Goals @101greatgoals
AS English @English_AS
𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖋 𝖘𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖆𝖈𝖞 🏴⚽️🏆 @parkwaydylan
52'
Good counter from Serbia through the middle, but Tadic and Ljajic get it all wrong as they try to link on the edge of the box. Was briefly three against three there.
48'
Jesus speeds away from Matic who fouls him. Yellow card and he'll miss the round of 16 if Serbia turn this around.
COPA90 @COPA90
It's gonna have to be a big 45 minutes from Serbia, they'll need at least two goals this half if they're going to go through #SRB #BRA
Second half
We are back underway.
SB Nation Soccer @SBNationSoccer
Gabriele Marcotti @Marcotti
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Ben Hayward @bghayward
With #BRA now ahead, they are top of the group, but only by one goal. Another for #SUi and they would be ahead on goals scored. As things stand, we would have: #BRA vs #MEX #SWE vs #SUI
Simon Harrison @simonhfootball
Some impressive stuff from Paulinho in that first half. Just as he does for Barça, he offers that more physical, robust way to link midfield and attack. #BRA
Barca Connection 🔥
B/R Football @brfootball
Coutinho ➡️ Paulinho Made in Barcelona 🔵🔴 https://t.co/wBbwU3V9Ru
COPA90 @COPA90
Telegraph Football @TeleFootball
Seleção Brasileira @BrazilStat
I think it is fair that we just admit: Filipe Luís has been absolutely excellent. His passing in this half has been successful and effective. Very intelligent player who reads the game extremely well.
Simon Edwards @SimonEdwardsSAF
As incredibly talented as Neymar is, his decision making is so often poor. Everything can look easy for him but far too often he passes when he has to rather than when he can. Slows the build up, kills the momentum and allows the opposition defense to get set. Such a shame.
SPORT English @Sport_EN
David McDonnell @DiscoMirror
SwissFootball UK @FootballSwiss
HT: #SUI 1-0 #CRC So far, so good. Switzerland were under intense pressure for much of the first half hour with Yann Sommer called upon several times & the crossbar also coming to #SUI's aid. Dzemaili blasted home to put Switzerland in front and on course for qualification.
Reaction
It's Coutinho's day...and his World Cup, so far. Can Serbia find a way back?
Karl Matchett @karlmatchett
Coutinho best player at the #WorldCup so far?
SBOBET @SBOBET
COPA90 @COPA90
Half Time
Serbia 0-1 Brazil
Neymar curls one just over from 20 yards. Good angle, just wide...and that's the halfway point.
Nicholas Rupolo ⚽️ @Roops442
Kolarov is an immense full-back. Brazil scared to take him on. Willian low on confidence very shy.
Injury time
Two minutes added on
njrstats @njrstats
Rupert Fryer @Rupert_Fryer
42'
Neymar down once more. Spent a lot of time on the floor in this half, he has. Nothing too threatening from Serbia since Brazil took the lead.
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Great football, terrific goal. They’ll take some beating will Brazil. They look sharp, skilful and dangerous. If they avoid Germany, I think they’ll win it.
- via Twitter
Brazil Opener vs. Serbia Was Made in Barcelona (🎥US Only)
EiF @EiFSoccer
COPA90 @COPA90
39'
Coutinho has been excellent. Two goals already, an assist today, excelling as a No. 8. Big questions now for Serbia who simply must find a way back into the game, or they exit the World Cup.
Seleção Brasileira @BrazilStat
PHILIPPE COUTINHO, GÊNIO! Held the ball calmly, quietly and then delivered the killer ball like a silent assassin. Deciding the third game in a row. What a World Cup he is having...
Advantage Brazil!
A great pass from Coutinho, Paulinho surges through the middle, beats the keeper to the ball and lofts it over Stojkovic and in! 1-0, Brazil move top as it stands.
Ben McAleer @BenMcAleer1
That’s a lovely finish by... Paulinho!? Well, alright then
Seleção Brasileira @BrazilStat
SBOBET @SBOBET
Switzerland Take Early Lead vs. Costa Rica
(🎥US Only)
Telemundo Deportes @TelemundoSports
#MundialTelemundo @dzemaili86 adelanta a #SUI y sueñan con los Octavos de final. Síguelo EN VIVO por @NBCUniverso https://t.co/EHX4YZjSNG
35' - GOAL!
Serbia 0-1 Brazil Paulinho
Seleção Brasileira @BrazilStat
FourFourTwo ⚽️ @FourFourTwo
- via BBC Sport
World Cup 2018: Serbia v Brazil - rate the players
33'
Switzerland have scored - that puts them top. As it stands, Brazil are second and Serbia need a goal. Yellow card for Ljajic for a foul on Neymar.
EiF @EiFSoccer
Neymar’s been such an underrated passer for years now. Picks those killer passes so well. Brilliant ball to find Jesus whose struggles in front of goal continue.
Goal @goal
Seleção Brasileira @BrazilStat
30'
Jesus streaks away behind the defence, onside, but takes an age to get a shot away after cutting in. His effort is tame in the end, easily blocked.
Emeka Enyadike @EmekaEnyadike
Serbia really going toe to toe with Brazil who I must say need their biggest stars to produce some magic tonight .. Brazil 0-0 Serbia
Game Over?!
Neymar's corner, Thiago Silva's thumping header at the near post! 2-0 to Brazil and that could shut the gates for a Serbia comeback.