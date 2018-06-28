Serbia vs. Brazil: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

6:00pm UTC Jun 27, 2018Moscow
Karl Matchett

Neymar's Brazil take on Serbia with both teams needing a result at Moscow's Spartak Stadium to advance to the World Cup last 16. The Selecao left it late to get the better of Costa Rica in their last game, and will be without the injured Danilo and Douglas Costa today.

    Serbia 0-2 Brazil

    Paulinho 35', Thiago Silva 67'

    Lineups: SRB: Stojkovic, Rukavina, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Kolarov, Matic, Milinkovic-Savic, Ljajic, Tadic, Kostic, Mitrovic. BRA: Alisson, Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Jesus.

    Game Over?!

    Neymar's corner, Thiago Silva's thumping header at the near post! 2-0 to Brazil and that could shut the gates for a Serbia comeback.

    67' - GOAL!

    Serbia 0-2 Brazil Thiago Silva

    BRA sub

    Paulinho off, Fernandinho on

    64'

    Another chance for Mitrovic! He gets up above Fagner and powers down a header, but it's central and Alisson saves!

    63'

    Suddenly Serbia pour forward and create three or four half chances; a cross loops past Alisson and almost hits the far post, Tadic can't quite get a clean shot away from inside the box and then Milinkovic-Savic smashes one well off target.

    60'

    HUGE CHANCE! Rukavina's cross is palmed by Alisson straight to Mitrovic, he heads it goalward...but straight at Thiago Silva! From five yards, simply had to score.

    Goal for Costa Rica

    Costa Rica have levelled matters against Switzerland. 1-1 there. Brazil and Switzerland still the top two though, so Serbia still need two goals.

    56'

    Lightning counter, Coutinho frees Neymar with a great ball, he goes one-on-one...and delays the shot, then hits it straight at the keeper. Neymar should do better.

    Marcelo is the latest Brazilian to suffer an injury

    52'

    Good counter from Serbia through the middle, but Tadic and Ljajic get it all wrong as they try to link on the edge of the box. Was briefly three against three there.

    48'

    Jesus speeds away from Matic who fouls him. Yellow card and he'll miss the round of 16 if Serbia turn this around.

    Second half

    We are back underway.

    Barca Connection 🔥

    Reaction

    It's Coutinho's day...and his World Cup, so far. Can Serbia find a way back?

    Half Time

    Serbia 0-1 Brazil

    Neymar curls one just over from 20 yards. Good angle, just wide...and that's the halfway point.

    Injury time

    Two minutes added on

    42'

    Neymar down once more. Spent a lot of time on the floor in this half, he has. Nothing too threatening from Serbia since Brazil took the lead.

    Brazil Opener vs. Serbia Was Made in Barcelona (🎥US Only)

    39'

    Coutinho has been excellent. Two goals already, an assist today, excelling as a No. 8. Big questions now for Serbia who simply must find a way back into the game, or they exit the World Cup.

    Advantage Brazil!

    A great pass from Coutinho, Paulinho surges through the middle, beats the keeper to the ball and lofts it over Stojkovic and in! 1-0, Brazil move top as it stands.

    Switzerland Take Early Lead vs. Costa Rica

    (🎥US Only)

    35' - GOAL!

    Serbia 0-1 Brazil Paulinho

    World Cup 2018: Serbia v Brazil - rate the players

    33'

    Switzerland have scored - that puts them top. As it stands, Brazil are second and Serbia need a goal. Yellow card for Ljajic for a foul on Neymar.

    30'

    Jesus streaks away behind the defence, onside, but takes an age to get a shot away after cutting in. His effort is tame in the end, easily blocked.