Brazil vs. Mexico: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

2:00pm UTC Jul 2, 2018Samara
Karl Matchett

The World Cup's round of 16 continues on Monday, with the action getting underway at the Samara Arena with Brazil and Mexico. Big guns Germany and Spain are already out, so Brazil have hardened as favourites for the tournament. They were steady rather than spectacular in the group stage and will have to improve their play against Mexico. El Tri have decent attacking threats and will look to pounce should Neymar and Co. fail to deliver.

    Brazil 1-0 Mexico

    Neymar 50'

    Lineups: BRA - Alisson, Fagner, T. Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luis, Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Jesus. MEX - Ochoa, Salcedo, Ayala, Alvarez, Gallardo, Marquez, Herrera, Guardado, Vela, Lozano, Hernandez.

    54'

    Mexico immediately back onto the front foot, trying to force themselves back into the tie. Willian then puts Brazil on the counter and Herrera holds him back - yellow card and suspension for the quarters if Mexico turn this around.

    MEX sub: Alvarez off, J dos Santos on

    Neymar Lights Up Mexico-Brazil

    Brazil vs. Mexico - July 02, 2018

    Neymar Lights Up Mexico-Brazil (🎥 US Only)

    Stop Him If You Can

    Opener!

    Neymar backheels to free Willian, he drives into the box and shoots across the face of goal - and Neymar slides in to finish off the move! 1-0 to Brazil.

    50 - GOAL!

    Brazil 1-0 Mexico Neymar

    48'

    Big save! Neymar skins Layun and wins a corner. Played short, Coutinho drifts inside two challenges and shoots - Ochoa produces the stop at the near post.

    Second half

    MEX sub at the break: Marquez off, Layun on

    Neymar's 1st Half

    Half-time

    Brazil 0-0 Mexico

    44'

    Final minute of the half. All square as we approach the break.

    42'

    Filipe Luis now goes into the book for a foul on Vela. Guardado's delivery runs straight to Alisson, though.

    38'

    Yellow card for Alvarez, who takes out Neymar. The No. 10 takes the free-kick himself, but it's comfortably off target.

    Jesus Came Close in 1st Half

    Brazil vs. Mexico - July 02, 2018

    Jesus Came Close in 1st Half (🎥 US Only)

    37'

    Brazil have certainly come more into the game over the last 15 minutes. Still no change in the scoreline as we approach the break.

    33'

    Brazil go close! Coutinho plays in Jesus, he wiggles his way to a shooting position, Ochoa saves and the rebound from Jesus is blocked by two defenders inside the six-yard box.

    30'

    Neymar dribbles into the box at pace - but Alvarez makes a brilliant tackle. Important, after he initially missed the crossfield ball when trying to cut it out.

    26'

    Neymar finds room for a shot from the left edge of the box after beating his man, but Ochoa puts out a big hand to save. A free-kick then leads to a half-chance for Jesus which is blocked, before Coutinho blazes over from the edge of the box.

    22'

    Brilliant from Vela and Herrera as they sell defenders dummies and the former tees up the latter...but he's then closed down by two more and the shot is blocked.

    19'

    Mexico continue to look the more dangerous, particularly when pressing high and winning possession near Brazil's penalty area. Brazil struggling to get numbers forward as a result.

    15'

    Lozano drifts in past Filipe Luis with ease and delivers another dangerous cross...but it's just ahead of Vela and out on the far side.

    12'

    Hernandez drives into the box but loses his footing after mostly beating Miranda. Then another cross from the left causes trouble behind the defence; Brazil haven't settled yet.

    Neymar Gets New Mercurial Vapor 360 for WC

    Brazil vs. Mexico - July 02, 2018

    Neymar Gets New Mercurial Vapor 360 for WC

    Neymar Debuts His New Mercurials

    8'

    Vela with a turn of pace to beat Fagner, but his cross is cut-out and Mexico win a corner. From the delivery, it bounces the way of Hernandez who challenges Alisson, but he's offside and sends his half-hit shot wide.

    5'

    Neymar strikes one from range and forces Ochoa into a save, palming it away to his left. Good, open start so far.

    Mexico Fans Loving Life Pre-Game

    Brazil vs. Mexico - July 02, 2018

    Mexico Fans Loving Life Pre-Game (🎥US Only)

    2'

    Early chance for Mexico. A cross from the left is poorly punched by Alisson and a chest-and-volley from Vela is blocked on the rebound.