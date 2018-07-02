Brazil vs. Mexico: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Brazil (National Football)vsMexico (National Football)
The World Cup's round of 16 continues on Monday, with the action getting underway at the Samara Arena with Brazil and Mexico. Big guns Germany and Spain are already out, so Brazil have hardened as favourites for the tournament. They were steady rather than spectacular in the group stage and will have to improve their play against Mexico. El Tri have decent attacking threats and will look to pounce should Neymar and Co. fail to deliver.
Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Neymar 50'
Lineups: BRA - Alisson, Fagner, T. Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luis, Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Jesus. MEX - Ochoa, Salcedo, Ayala, Alvarez, Gallardo, Marquez, Herrera, Guardado, Vela, Lozano, Hernandez.
BUT! Brazil 1-0 Mexico. Neymar! PSG’s strong World Cup last 16 showing continues 😁 #BRA #WorldCup #MEX
Neymar Lights Up Mexico-Brazil (🎥 US Only)
Stop Him If You Can
Neymar is on a mission 🇧🇷 https://t.co/9qCoay3zKl
Opener!
Neymar backheels to free Willian, he drives into the box and shoots across the face of goal - and Neymar slides in to finish off the move! 1-0 to Brazil.
Welcome to the World Cup, Willian
50 - GOAL!
Brazil 1-0 Mexico Neymar
48'
Big save! Neymar skins Layun and wins a corner. Played short, Coutinho drifts inside two challenges and shoots - Ochoa produces the stop at the near post.
Miguel Layun coming in in at right back for #MEX with Edson Alvarez going into the midfield.
Second half
MEX sub at the break: Marquez off, Layun on
#mex 0-0 #bra. Good half from #eltrieng. Couple of good saves from Ochoa, but Mexico holding its own. Lozano looks dangerous every time he gets the ball. #worldcup
HT Brazil 0-0 Mexico Both attacks having joy when dribbling at defenders - 18/26 successful so far. https://t.co/srHNzUU41q https://t.co/UE4sFzG5v0
Neymar's 1st Half
Neymar at it again... 😂😂 #BRA #MEX #BRAMEX #WorldCup #WorldCup2018 https://t.co/jWXIaLESGN
For the first time in the knock-out stages of this #WorldCup it is 0-0 at half-time... #BRAMEX https://t.co/kJyDArLJhL
Half-time
Brazil 0-0 Mexico
44'
Final minute of the half. All square as we approach the break.
42'
Filipe Luis now goes into the book for a foul on Vela. Guardado's delivery runs straight to Alisson, though.
🇧🇷🔟 https://t.co/dCle9MyfKm
38'
Yellow card for Alvarez, who takes out Neymar. The No. 10 takes the free-kick himself, but it's comfortably off target.
#Mex pushing high, trying to condense the play; #Bra defending deep to keep the pitch big. The latter likely in part due to a perceived lack of real pace in central defence since Marquinhos dropped out of the team in March.
Tom Marshall @mexicoworldcup
Jesus Came Close in 1st Half (🎥 US Only)
37'
Brazil have certainly come more into the game over the last 15 minutes. Still no change in the scoreline as we approach the break.
Memo Ochoa is UP for this one! 👐 #MEX #BRAMEX https://t.co/4om25MbIXU
33'
Brazil go close! Coutinho plays in Jesus, he wiggles his way to a shooting position, Ochoa saves and the rebound from Jesus is blocked by two defenders inside the six-yard box.
Get used to this, Neymar... #BRA https://t.co/NX5W6EojDz
30'
Neymar dribbles into the box at pace - but Alvarez makes a brilliant tackle. Important, after he initially missed the crossfield ball when trying to cut it out.
26'
Neymar finds room for a shot from the left edge of the box after beating his man, but Ochoa puts out a big hand to save. A free-kick then leads to a half-chance for Jesus which is blocked, before Coutinho blazes over from the edge of the box.
Brazil needs to be more compact, this is unacceptable. The lines are so stretched and separated during transition. Offering plenty of spaces for Mexico on the counter attacks.
22'
Brilliant from Vela and Herrera as they sell defenders dummies and the former tees up the latter...but he's then closed down by two more and the shot is blocked.
Mexico on 🔥🔥🔥 in the early stages in Samara - can they make their dominance count & give their fans something to cheer about? 🇲🇽 #WorldCup #BRAMEX https://t.co/Nc3r1yEdTA
19'
Mexico continue to look the more dangerous, particularly when pressing high and winning possession near Brazil's penalty area. Brazil struggling to get numbers forward as a result.
Mexico is definitely playing with more urgency to start the game. Brazil just need to weather the storm a little bit.
15'
Lozano drifts in past Filipe Luis with ease and delivers another dangerous cross...but it's just ahead of Vela and out on the far side.
Did anyone figure out what the hell happened to Mexico against Sweden?
12'
Hernandez drives into the box but loses his footing after mostly beating Miranda. Then another cross from the left causes trouble behind the defence; Brazil haven't settled yet.
He might not have done well in England but Carlos Vela is a bloody good footballer
.@neymarjr debuting the "Meu Jogo” Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 against Mexico https://t.co/U0aPEPu11D
8'
Vela with a turn of pace to beat Fagner, but his cross is cut-out and Mexico win a corner. From the delivery, it bounces the way of Hernandez who challenges Alisson, but he's offside and sends his half-hit shot wide.
5'
Neymar strikes one from range and forces Ochoa into a save, palming it away to his left. Good, open start so far.
2002: #MEX captain 2006: #MEX captain 2010: #MEX captain 2014: #MEX captain 2018: #MEX captain Rafael Márquez has captained his country at every World Cup in the 21st century. https://t.co/H7QJGdBKr1
Mexico Fans Loving Life Pre-Game (🎥US Only)
2'
Early chance for Mexico. A cross from the left is poorly punched by Alisson and a chest-and-volley from Vela is blocked on the rebound.
Soaring blue sky and Brazil in a World Cup knock-out tie. That’s sublime #BRAMEX https://t.co/huju0JRLaj
54'
Mexico immediately back onto the front foot, trying to force themselves back into the tie. Willian then puts Brazil on the counter and Herrera holds him back - yellow card and suspension for the quarters if Mexico turn this around.
MEX sub: Alvarez off, J dos Santos on