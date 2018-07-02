Copy Link Icon

Brazil vs. Mexico: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Brazil (National Football) vs Mexico (National Football)

Samara

The World Cup's round of 16 continues on Monday, with the action getting underway at the Samara Arena with Brazil and Mexico. Big guns Germany and Spain are already out, so Brazil have hardened as favourites for the tournament. They were steady rather than spectacular in the group stage and will have to improve their play against Mexico. El Tri have decent attacking threats and will look to pounce should Neymar and Co. fail to deliver.