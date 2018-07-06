Brazil vs Belgium: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

6:00pm UTC Jul 6, 2018Kazan
Karl Matchett

The quarter finals of the World Cup continue on Friday with Brazil and Belgium locking horns in Kazan. This is one of the ties of the round, with two of the most dazzling attacking sides in the tournament on display. Brazil are tournament favourites and they eased into the last eight with a win over Mexico. Neymar is edging his way back to full fitness and he could be key, as a Belgium side containing the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will be dangerous.

    Brazil 0-2 Belgium

    Fernandinho own goal 12', Kevin de Bruyne 31'

    Lineups: BRA - Alisson, Fagner, T Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Jesus. BEL - Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Chadli, Fellaini, E Hazard, Lukaku.

    Half time

    Brazil 0-2 Belgium

    Injury time

    One minute added on

    44'

    Approaching the break and Brazil need to produce something impressive here. Neymar is hounded in the box and loses possession.

    41'

    De Bruyne whips in a free-kick which Alisson tips over. From the corner Kompany flicks it near post, but it's straight at the keeper.

    Lukaku & KDB Rip Brazil Apart ⚡️

    Brazil 2-0 down and in deep trouble (🎥 US Only)

    Belgium fans celebrate going 1-nil up against Brazil

    38'

    Two big reactions from Courtois. Coutinho bends one toward the far post and the goalkeeper flies away to save, just after he reacted well to tip a deflected cross wide at his near post.

    34'

    Fernandinho bypassed far too easily on the counter there for the second goal. Now Brazil have to come up with something really special; Jesus has a free header at the far post but aims it off-target.

    Brilliant Strike!

    Brazil corner, Belgium break, Lukaku frees de Bruyne and he absolutely leathers one past Alisson and into the far corner! 2-0 to Belgium!

    31' - GOAL!

    Brazil 0-2 Belgium Kevin de Bruyne

    28'

    Neymar is currently sidelined getting some treatment on a calf or ankle issue. Brazil struggling to create anything of note in the last 10 minutes, though Marcelo did just shoot from range a moment ago. Easily saved.

    24'

    Fagner, Willian and Paulinho try to make ground down the right - but Belgium track them all the way and turn them around. Good defensive work.

    20'

    Coutinho steps forward and drills in a shot from distance, but Courtois saves with ease. Belgium open up Brazil down the right, but Hazard's pass is a little overhit and Meunier's cross is cut out.

    Eek.

    17'

    Brazil trying to control the game and play their way back into things. Fellaini seeing a lot of the ball, but his touch and passing has been poor.

    Brazil Stunned by Own Goal

    Defensive chaos handed Belgium 1-0 lead (🎥US Only)

    Opening Goal!

    A corner from the right is missed by Kompany, missed by Jesus...and Fernandinho diverts it into his own net via his arm! Shocker, 1-0 to Belgium.

    12' - GOAL!

    Brazil 0-1 Belgium Fernandinho own goal

    How Did Brazil Not Score? (🎥 US Only)

    11'

    Both teams really going at each other early on. Jesus wins back possession, dribbles past two, loses it.

    8'

    Woodwork! The corner reaches Thiago Silva, four yards out, and he hooks a shot against the post! Poor from Kompany who lost him. At the other end, Hazard is blocked and Chadli's shot flies wide.

    6'

    Belgium looking extremely fluid in the opening stages. Fellaini and Witsel are central but a back four, not three, sees Vertonghen pushing forward down the left. Brazil show their own movement though and Marcelo wins a corner.

    3'

    Both sides on the front foot from the off. De Bruyne bobbles one wide, looks like Belgium have a diamond in midfield to start with.

    Kick-off!

    We are underway!

    Players on the Pitch

    The teams are out and the anthems are next.

    Tightrope

    No Casemiro for Brazil but it might be a lot more difficult for them against France without Coutinho and Neymar! And that goes for Belgium without De Bruyne and Vertonghen, too!

    Favourites?

    Brazil are many people's tip for the World Cup itself. But they'll have to beat three European sides in succession to do so and their last three finals defeats have come against Euro opposition (France, Netherlands, Germany).

    Live: Belgium Lead Brazil

    30 Mins to KO

    It's arguable that neither side have really been tested yet; Brazil were slow starters but coasted the group and the round of 16.

    Belgium qualified after two games and their B team played England's; Japan gave them a scare but it was essentially a 10-minute stun-game from the Asian side before Belgium's comeback.

    Lineups Are In!

    Brazil and Belgium are fighting to meet France in the semi-finals and the team news is in: BRA - Jesus starts up front again with Firmino on the bench; Fernandinho replaces suspended Casemiro in midfield. BEL - Kompany starts at centre-back, Fellaini replaces Mertens alongside Hazard in attacking midfield.