Brazil vs Belgium: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Brazil (National Football)vsBelgium (National Football)
The quarter finals of the World Cup continue on Friday with Brazil and Belgium locking horns in Kazan. This is one of the ties of the round, with two of the most dazzling attacking sides in the tournament on display. Brazil are tournament favourites and they eased into the last eight with a win over Mexico. Neymar is edging his way back to full fitness and he could be key, as a Belgium side containing the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will be dangerous.
Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Fernandinho own goal 12', Kevin de Bruyne 31'
Lineups: BRA - Alisson, Fagner, T Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Jesus. BEL - Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Chadli, Fellaini, E Hazard, Lukaku.
Half time
Injury time
One minute added on
No greater tribute to Casemiro than how much worse Brazil and Real Madrid play when he's not there.
41'
De Bruyne whips in a free-kick which Alisson tips over. From the corner Kompany flicks it near post, but it's straight at the keeper.
Kevin De Bruyne's goal: A short play. #BRABEL 0-2 #WorldCup https://t.co/lvsWvloNrm
Lukaku & KDB Rip Brazil Apart ⚡️
Brazil 2-0 down and in deep trouble (🎥 US Only)
#MundialTelemundo ¿Definitivo? Zapatazo de @DeBruyneKev y #BEL aumenta la ventaja sobre #BRA . Así lo narró 🎙 @AndresCantorGOL https://t.co/kcVyHpOwRP
38'
Two big reactions from Courtois. Coutinho bends one toward the far post and the goalkeeper flies away to save, just after he reacted well to tip a deflected cross wide at his near post.
The last time a team came from 2 goals behind to win a knockout game in the World Cup was... Belgium against Japan a few days ago. Prior to that it was West Germany v England in 1970.
34'
Fernandinho bypassed far too easily on the counter there for the second goal. Now Brazil have to come up with something really special; Jesus has a free header at the far post but aims it off-target.
Great run by Lukaku, fantastic finish by De Bruyne. But if Casemiro is playing, that break is ending with a foul. Fernandinho just waved him through, he's been terrible defensively.
Brilliant Strike!
Brazil corner, Belgium break, Lukaku frees de Bruyne and he absolutely leathers one past Alisson and into the far corner! 2-0 to Belgium!
WOW! This is blistering stuff from Belgium.
31' - GOAL!
Brazil 0-2 Belgium Kevin de Bruyne
Lukaku really is on it tonight. Just gets better and better. Was so relaxed in his press conference yesterday and is showing no fear tonight #BRA #BEL
28'
Neymar is currently sidelined getting some treatment on a calf or ankle issue. Brazil struggling to create anything of note in the last 10 minutes, though Marcelo did just shoot from range a moment ago. Easily saved.
This is exactly how this Belgium team should approach this: make Brazil deal with them, not worry about what Brazil might do in return.
24'
Fagner, Willian and Paulinho try to make ground down the right - but Belgium track them all the way and turn them around. Good defensive work.
Golden Boot Race: Own goals 11 🙈 Harry Kane 6 🦁 Romelu Lukaku 4... 👹 https://t.co/Pplk0klAUs
20'
Coutinho steps forward and drills in a shot from distance, but Courtois saves with ease. Belgium open up Brazil down the right, but Hazard's pass is a little overhit and Meunier's cross is cut out.
2 - Fernandinho is only the second Brazilian to score an own goal in a World Cup match, after Marcelo in 2014 (vs Croatia). Misguided. #BRABEL #BRA #BEL #WorldCup https://t.co/6Q4y87ieu1
Eek.
Uh oh. https://t.co/LjhbdQyps3
17'
Brazil trying to control the game and play their way back into things. Fellaini seeing a lot of the ball, but his touch and passing has been poor.
Last time Brazil conceded first in a World Cup match they were 5-0 down 18 minutes later...
Brazil Stunned by Own Goal
Defensive chaos handed Belgium 1-0 lead (🎥US Only)
#MundialTelemundo ¡Sorpresa en la Arena Kazan! #BEL ya le gana a #BRA con fortuna. Así lo narró 🎙 @AndresCantorGOL https://t.co/dqcRoPgZXX
Opening Goal!
A corner from the right is missed by Kompany, missed by Jesus...and Fernandinho diverts it into his own net via his arm! Shocker, 1-0 to Belgium.
Own goal does it again! What a player!
12' - GOAL!
Brazil 0-1 Belgium Fernandinho own goal
Listen up. 🇧🇪 https://t.co/b1ebGqAsPX
How Did Brazil Not Score? (🎥 US Only)
11'
Both teams really going at each other early on. Jesus wins back possession, dribbles past two, loses it.
Excellent start to this match! Exactly what we expected #BRABEL
8'
Woodwork! The corner reaches Thiago Silva, four yards out, and he hooks a shot against the post! Poor from Kompany who lost him. At the other end, Hazard is blocked and Chadli's shot flies wide.
6'
Belgium looking extremely fluid in the opening stages. Fellaini and Witsel are central but a back four, not three, sees Vertonghen pushing forward down the left. Brazil show their own movement though and Marcelo wins a corner.
#BRA #BRA #BRA #BRABEL 0-0 https://t.co/35MlnUwh2e
3'
Both sides on the front foot from the off. De Bruyne bobbles one wide, looks like Belgium have a diamond in midfield to start with.
2' - It's taken less than 120 seconds for #BEL to get of their first shot at goal, although Kevin De Bruyne looks to only just be warming up as he drags his effort wide of the mark! #Brazil 0-0 #Belgium #KOLive #BRABEL #WorldCup
Kick-off!
We are underway!
Most shots taken at the 2018 #WorldCup so far: 🇧🇷: 77 🇧🇪: 76 Expect fireworks. 🎆🎆🎆 https://t.co/Tv3AaD9KuG
Players on the Pitch
The teams are out and the anthems are next.
Alan Shearer on Brazil: "These guys are taught to win at any cost - whether that's diving, winning a penalty, we have to get used to that." #WorldCup https://t.co/t8xbOAzANg
Tightrope
No Casemiro for Brazil but it might be a lot more difficult for them against France without Coutinho and Neymar! And that goes for Belgium without De Bruyne and Vertonghen, too!
Players who will MISS a potential semifinal if booked in today's game. #BRABEL #BRA Philippe Coutinho Felipe Luis Neymar #BEL Kevin De Bruyne Leander Dendoncker Thomas Meunier Youri Tielemans Jan Vertonghen All games: https://t.co/BvQiMqoyYO
Favourites?
Brazil are many people's tip for the World Cup itself. But they'll have to beat three European sides in succession to do so and their last three finals defeats have come against Euro opposition (France, Netherlands, Germany).
7 - Brazil are playing the quarter-final for the seventh successive World Cup tournament. They’ve only gone out twice at this stage in that run (vs France in 2006 and vs the Netherlands in 2010). Experience. #WorldCup #BRABEL #BRA https://t.co/uAj8iyTUwP
Live: Belgium Lead Brazil
30 Mins to KO
It's arguable that neither side have really been tested yet; Brazil were slow starters but coasted the group and the round of 16.
Belgium qualified after two games and their B team played England's; Japan gave them a scare but it was essentially a 10-minute stun-game from the Asian side before Belgium's comeback.
Carrasco & Mertens have both under-performed somewhat for #BEL, and certainly Chadli & Fellaini are more 'reliable'/hard-working options off ball Not expecting change of shape but more disciplined out-of-possession & combative. First real test for Belgium this #WorldCup #BRABEL
Lineups Are In!
Brazil and Belgium are fighting to meet France in the semi-finals and the team news is in: BRA - Jesus starts up front again with Firmino on the bench; Fernandinho replaces suspended Casemiro in midfield. BEL - Kompany starts at centre-back, Fellaini replaces Mertens alongside Hazard in attacking midfield.
The only competitive meeting between #BRA & #BEL was a R16 match in 2002. #BRA beat #BEL 2-0, Rivaldo and Ronaldo scoring in the second half #WorldCup #BRABEL (@STATSOnThePitch) https://t.co/OtbmzyxMSv
44'
Approaching the break and Brazil need to produce something impressive here. Neymar is hounded in the box and loses possession.