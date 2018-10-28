Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Updates and Score for 2018 World Series Game 5
Boston Red SoxvsLos Angeles Dodgers
Follow live coverage of Game 5 of the 2018 World Series, with the Boston Red Sox holding a 3-1 lead and can clinch their first title since 2013 with a victory in Los Angeles. The Red Sox rallied from down 4-0 in the seventh inning to win 9-6 in Game 4 on Saturday night and now turn to lefty David Price to lock up the championship. The Dodgers will throw lefty Clayton Kershaw in an effort to send the series back to Boston.
Evan Drellich @EvanDrellich
Erik Boland @eboland11
Betts was 12 for 60 this postseason, including 4 for 21 in the Series, before that homer
FOX Sports @FOXSports
MOOOOOOKIE! The MVP candidate comes through for the @RedSox with a solo shot in Game 5! https://t.co/IbrXC3bYTA
OverTheMonster @OverTheMonster
https://t.co/PWhvEmmWmL
Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr
#Dodgers Clayton Kershaw has now given up 7 HRs in postseason games when his team was facing elimination. Solo shot by Mookie Betts. #RedSox 3-1 in 6th
Christopher Smith @SmittyOnMLB
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Jeff Sullivan @based_ball
Andy McCullough @McCulloughTimes
Mookie Betts launched a solo shot. 3-1, Sox.
Evan Drellich @EvanDrellich
This is $432 million of pitching greatness. David Price has largest single contract for a pitcher all-time ($217m), Clayton Kershaw the second ($215m)
Alex Speier @alexspeier
Price gets to bat leading off the sixth - a remarkable commentary on his outing on short rest.
Marc Topkin @TBTimes_Rays
Baseball Reference @baseball_ref
Pete Abraham @PeteAbe
Erik Boland @eboland11
Dave Roberts and plate umpire Jeff Nelson going at it there a bit
Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya
Clayton Kershaw’s velocity has topped out at 91.6 mph on his fastball tonight. Per Brooks Baseball, that’s his lowest max fastball velocity on any start other than the one where he aggravated his back against the Phillies this season. He maxed out at 91.8 mph in WS Game 1.
Cespedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ
Complex @Complex
Red @SurvivingGrady
Mark Whicker @MWhicker03LANG
And Kershaw has given only one hit (single Martinez) since the homer, although the Sox have hit several hard ones.
Rob Bradford @bradfo
David Price is still on-deck
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Clayton Kershaw has retired 10 of the last 11 hitters, Price 11 of the last 13.
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Dodger Blue @DodgerBlue1958
Baseball King™ @BasebaIlKing
Erik Boland @eboland11
Nine-pitch fourth leaves Price at 56
Daren Willman @darenw
Comparing Clayton Kershaw game 1 start pitches to game 5 pitches... Definitely working his fastball & curve more tonight https://t.co/kRtGiLJTcg
?????
Mark Whicker @MWhicker03LANG
Bogaerts hits into DP in fourth. I thought Xander Schauffele's win in China last night would have inspired Xanders everywhere, but perhaps not.
Richard Justice @richardjustice
Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley
Christopher Smith @SmittyOnMLB
J.D. Martinez now 8-for-15 with two homers in his career vs. Kershaw after the single there.
Damon and Kimmel Together 😂
MLB @MLB
My boy’s wicked smaht. 😂 https://t.co/90vlYanOO6
Rob Bradford @bradfo
MLBBarrelAlert @MLBBarrelAlert
Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays
Over the last 2 seasons, J.D. Martinez had 3 Good Fielding Plays and 19 Defensive Misplays & errors in right field in the regular season. Simply put- 3-to-19 isn't a good ratio ... not at all
J.D. Lost It in the Lights 😎
Yahoo Sports MLB @MLByahoosports
"I got it! I got it!" 🗣 "Wait...where is it?!" 🤔 J.D. Martinez in right field, probably 😂 🎥: @MLB https://t.co/CPlMhRwmEd
Daren Willman @darenw
Mike Petraglia @Trags
Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner
Last few WS games with a HR and triple: David Freese tonight Cody Bellinger, Game 5, 2017 David Freese, Game 6, 2011 Johny Damon, Game 4, 2004 Derek Jeter, Game 4, 2000 Paul Molitor, Games 3 and 6, 1993
Andy McCullough @McCulloughTimes
You won't believe this, but the Dodgers didn't make a productive out.
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Evan Drellich @EvanDrellich
Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya
J.D. Martinez did not have a fun time in right field. https://t.co/tf86UAmgGW
True Blue LA @truebluela
JD Martinez rn. https://t.co/350vTjg7pf
Tom Caron @TomCaron
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
Alanna Rizzo @alannarizzo
A HR and a 3B already for Freese in 2 ABs.
Pete Abraham @PeteAbe
The first big outfield gaffe of the season for JD Martinez comes at a terrible time.
Sean McAdam @Sean_McAdam
Jason Mastrodonato @JMastrodonato
Where'd the Ball Go?
JD Martinez can't pick up David Freese's routine fly ball to right, which lands behind him at the warning track. Freese never stops running and ends up at third base.
Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya
David Freese’s October magic caused J.D. Martinez to forget how to play right field.
Alanna Rizzo @alannarizzo
After the 2-run home run in the 1st, Kershaw has retired 8 straight.
Boston Red Sox @RedSox
Fitzy @FitzyGFY
Erik Boland @eboland11
The crowd, forced to watch David Price attempt to hit there, and not do much of anything, already buzzing in anticipation of the STRATEGY OF THE DOUBLE SWITCH that is sure to come later. #WorldSeries
Rob Bradford @bradfo
Reminder: A lot of people thought David Price was going to sign with a National League team because he liked to hit so much even though he isn't very good at it
Marc Bertrand @Marc_Bertrand
Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1
Erik Boland @eboland11
38 pitches through two for Price. Three strikeouts #WorldSeries
Eight in a Row
David Price with another 1-2-3 inning. Through five, Boston leads Los Angeles 2-1.