Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Updates and Score for 2018 World Series Game 5

Follow live coverage of Game 5 of the 2018 World Series, with the Boston Red Sox holding a 3-1 lead and can clinch their first title since 2013 with a victory in Los Angeles. The Red Sox rallied from down 4-0 in the seventh inning to win 9-6 in Game 4 on Saturday night and now turn to lefty David Price to lock up the championship. The Dodgers will throw lefty Clayton Kershaw in an effort to send the series back to Boston.