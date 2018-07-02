Belgium vs Japan: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Belgium (National Football) logo
Belgium (National Football)
vs
Japan (National Football) logo
Japan (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jul 2, 2018Rostov
Karl Matchett

The World Cup’s round of 16 continues on Monday, with Belgium and Japan facing off at the Rostov Arena. Belgium won three from three in their group to top the standings, and Roberto Martinez’s side will be strongly fancied to advance. Japan were fortunate to get out of their group, as they lost their final game to Poland and progressed because they received fewer yellow cards than Senegal. Belgium will be confident, but in a World Cup of shocks, the Samurai Blue cannot be discounted.

    Belgium 2-2 Japan

    Genki Haraguchi 48', Takashi Inui 52', Jan Vertonghen 69', Marouane Fellaini 73'

    Lineups: BEL: Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Carrasco, Mertens, E. Hazard, Lukaku. JPN: Kawashima, H. Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagatomo, Shibasaki, Haraguchi, Hasebe, Inui, Kagawa, Osako.

    All Square!

    Hazard does brilliantly, finds space and sends over a cross—and there's Fellaini to bury a low header from close range!

    World Cup 2018: Takashi Inui puts Japan 2-0 up against Belgium

    73' GOAL!

    Belgium 2-2 Japan Marouane Fellaini

    72'

    De Bruyne winds his way into the box and strikes it low—fine block by Shoji! Belgium pushing for the equaliser.

    Vertonghen's Amazing Header Gives Belgium Life (🎥 US Only)

    One Back!

    What a header! A corner isn't cleared far, and Vertonghen, out on the left side of the box, powers a header over Kawashima and into the far corner of the net! It's 2-1 now.

    69' GOAL!

    Belgium 1-2 Japan Jan Vertonghen

    64'

    Almost 3-0. Lovely work down the right, a low cross is turned away by Courtois, and Haraguchi smashes the rebound off target.

    BEL subs: Fellaini for Mertens; Chadli for Carrasco.

    60'

    Belgium have several players warming up. Big calls needed from Martinez on the sideline now. Mertens delivers a cross from the right, and Lukaku meets it five yards out—but puts it wide.

    OMG, Japan!

    Belgium 2-0 down, and everyone is shook.

    55'

    Belgium shocked—they have a LOT of work to do to save this game! A little over half an hour to go, and they need far more from De Bruyne, Lukaku and the like.

  28. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    No One Saw This Coming 🇯🇵

  32. Clock Icon1 minute ago

    What a Strike!

    Kagawa rolls the ball to Inui, and he unleashes an absolute missile into the far corner, leaving Courtois no chance! It's 2-0 to Japan!

    51' GOAL!

    Belgium 0-2 Japan Takashi Inui

    Japan Stunned Belgium for 1-0 (🎥 US Only)

    49'

    Woodwork! Almost an immediate reply from Belgium; a break down the right sees Mertens lay the ball off for Hazard, who strikes first-time...and hits the post!

    Shock on the Cards!

    A lightning counter-attack, Vertonghen misses his chance to cut out the pass, Haraguchi takes a touch and lashes it inside the far post to put Japan ahead!

    47' GOAL!

    Belgium 0-1 Japan Genki Haraguchi

    2nd Half

    We're back underway.

    Courtois So Close to a Huge Error 😬

    Belgium and Japan goalless at HT...just

    Reaction

    Courtois' error almost costly, but the match remains goalless.

    Half-Time

    Belgium 0-0 Japan

    45'

    Oops! A cross is diverted by Osako toward goal, but it's straight at Courtois...who somehow fumbles the ball between his legs. It runs behind him but so slowly that he's able to recover and dive back before the ball crosses the line!

    One minute added on.

    44'

    Final minute of the half. Belgium still pushing but not getting any closer. Hazard the most likely candidate to find a way through the Japan defence so far.

    40'

    Shibasaki fouls Hazard and is booked. The No. 10 was away there otherwise.

    37'

    Witsel fires one over the bar moments after Hazard had a run and shot blocked. Not much movement from Lukaku in this half.

    Best Thing About This Game So Far