Belgium vs Japan: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Belgium (National Football)vsJapan (National Football)
The World Cup’s round of 16 continues on Monday, with Belgium and Japan facing off at the Rostov Arena. Belgium won three from three in their group to top the standings, and Roberto Martinez’s side will be strongly fancied to advance. Japan were fortunate to get out of their group, as they lost their final game to Poland and progressed because they received fewer yellow cards than Senegal. Belgium will be confident, but in a World Cup of shocks, the Samurai Blue cannot be discounted.
Belgium 2-2 Japan
Genki Haraguchi 48', Takashi Inui 52', Jan Vertonghen 69', Marouane Fellaini 73'
Lineups: BEL: Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Carrasco, Mertens, E. Hazard, Lukaku. JPN: Kawashima, H. Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagatomo, Shibasaki, Haraguchi, Hasebe, Inui, Kagawa, Osako.
That is Fellaini at his best. Holds the ball after the corner miss, impossible to match up with, merciless in close.
World Cup 2018: Takashi Inui puts Japan 2-0 up against Belgium
73' GOAL!
Belgium 2-2 Japan Marouane Fellaini
72'
De Bruyne winds his way into the box and strikes it low—fine block by Shoji! Belgium pushing for the equaliser.
Vertonghen's Amazing Header Gives Belgium Life (🎥 US Only)
One Back!
What a header! A corner isn't cleared far, and Vertonghen, out on the left side of the box, powers a header over Kawashima and into the far corner of the net! It's 2-1 now.
Game on. All set up for a Fellaini equaliser.
69' GOAL!
Belgium 1-2 Japan Jan Vertonghen
64'
Almost 3-0. Lovely work down the right, a low cross is turned away by Courtois, and Haraguchi smashes the rebound off target.
BEL subs: Fellaini for Mertens; Chadli for Carrasco.
Belgium have won just two of their 20 World Cup games in which they've conceded the first goal #BEL If you're Roberto Martinez, what do you do now? https://t.co/1LY3k0ZTKP
60'
Belgium have several players warming up. Big calls needed from Martinez on the sideline now. Mertens delivers a cross from the right, and Lukaku meets it five yards out—but puts it wide.
2 - The last team to come from two goals down to win a World Cup knockout round match were Germany against England in 1970. Mountain. #BEL #JPNBEL #WorldCup
OMG, Japan!
Belgium 2-0 down, and everyone is shook. (🎥 US Only)
#MundialTelemundo @takashi73784537 marca un golazo y #JPN aumenta la ventaja 2-0 sobre #BEL https://t.co/lyvEb7Pz4q
55'
Belgium shocked—they have a LOT of work to do to save this game! A little over half an hour to go, and they need far more from De Bruyne, Lukaku and the like.
#JPN #JPN #JPN What a start to the second half from Japan! #BELJPN 0-2 https://t.co/E3HsXFIfpE
No One Saw This Coming 🇯🇵
😮 https://t.co/JdgLtWFu12
What a Strike!
Kagawa rolls the ball to Inui, and he unleashes an absolute missile into the far corner, leaving Courtois no chance! It's 2-0 to Japan!
Dear #WorldCup... https://t.co/yLZ3qIZ0cm
51' GOAL!
Belgium 0-2 Japan Takashi Inui
You know that old cliche about there being no easy game in international football? Turns out it’s true. Japan leading Belgium and the madness continues at this World Cup.
Japan Stunned Belgium for 1-0 (🎥 US Only)
49'
Woodwork! Almost an immediate reply from Belgium; a break down the right sees Mertens lay the ball off for Hazard, who strikes first-time...and hits the post!
what a kit. what a finish. what a goal. 🇯🇵
Shock on the Cards!
A lightning counter-attack, Vertonghen misses his chance to cut out the pass, Haraguchi takes a touch and lashes it inside the far post to put Japan ahead!
Go home, World Cup 2018, you’re drunk.
47' GOAL!
Belgium 0-1 Japan Genki Haraguchi
2nd Half
We're back underway.
Belgium have had 26 touches in the opposition box and only one shot on target @BelRedDevils 0️⃣-0️⃣ @jfa_samuraiblue #BELJPN #BEL #JPN #WorldCup https://t.co/krYNFvaMPi
26 - Belgium have had 26 touches in the opposition box during the first half against Japan (the most by a team before half-time in a game at the 2018 World Cup), but they have only attempted two shots on target. Bark. #WorldCup #BEL #BELJPN https://t.co/Z5fPzpEMZt
Courtois So Close to a Huge Error 😬
Belgium and Japan goalless at HT...just (🎥 US Only)
#MundialTelemundo @thibautcourtois casi provoca un infarto en los aficionados de #BEL https://t.co/kxfyDluaE0
For brief spells, Mertens, Carrasco and Lukaku had Japan in a panic by moving and cutting. Led to a few half-chances. Much, much more of that needed after the break #BELJPN #worldcup
HALF-TIME #BEL 0 - 0 #JPN: A Belgian goal looked inevitable for much of the half but it's still level. The Red Devils have been the better side but Japan have come closest to taking the lead after a near-calamity from Courtois. #WorldCup https://t.co/sMaV6ZKijy
Reaction
Courtois' error almost costly, but the match remains goalless.
Courtois: Don't worry, I've got this! Also Courtois: https://t.co/UsLKoNACyj
Half-Time
Belgium 0-0 Japan
45'
Oops! A cross is diverted by Osako toward goal, but it's straight at Courtois...who somehow fumbles the ball between his legs. It runs behind him but so slowly that he's able to recover and dive back before the ball crosses the line!
One minute added on.
44'
Final minute of the half. Belgium still pushing but not getting any closer. Hazard the most likely candidate to find a way through the Japan defence so far.
Group stage Lukaku made a whole load of runs behind the defence and got his rewards from it. So many players who can play those clever, incisive passes for him. Tonight, very static, coming deep, not really offering chance to stretch play. #BEL
40'
Shibasaki fouls Hazard and is booked. The No. 10 was away there otherwise.
#BEL had 19 touches inside #JPN's penalty area in the opening 30 minutes. They managed just one shot on target, though. #WorldCup https://t.co/bwgmJA9D05
37'
Witsel fires one over the bar moments after Hazard had a run and shot blocked. Not much movement from Lukaku in this half.
Allowing Japan to have some freedom and time on the ball is clever, force them into some mistakes and Belgium will proceed on the counter. Expecting a goal before half time, for sure.
Best Thing About This Game So Far
The Japan fans believe! #JPN But can they beat Belgium? 🤔 https://t.co/GPvCZLaws8
All Square!
Hazard does brilliantly, finds space and sends over a cross—and there's Fellaini to bury a low header from close range!