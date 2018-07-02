Copy Link Icon

Belgium vs Japan: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Belgium (National Football) vs Japan (National Football)

Rostov

The World Cup’s round of 16 continues on Monday, with Belgium and Japan facing off at the Rostov Arena. Belgium won three from three in their group to top the standings, and Roberto Martinez’s side will be strongly fancied to advance. Japan were fortunate to get out of their group, as they lost their final game to Poland and progressed because they received fewer yellow cards than Senegal. Belgium will be confident, but in a World Cup of shocks, the Samurai Blue cannot be discounted.