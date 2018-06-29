England vs Belgium: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

England (National Football) logo
England (National Football)
vs
Belgium (National Football) logo
Belgium (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jun 28, 2018Kaliningrad
Karl Matchett

England and Belgium face off in Kaliningrad with top spot in Group G on the line. Both sides have won their opening two games and have the same goal difference. England are currently top by virtue of having received fewer yellow cards than Belgium, so if the game finishes in a draw it’s not yet clear who would top the standings. There’s talk of it being a better route through the World Cup by finishing second, but losing momentum could be costly.

  1. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  2. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

    England 0-1 Belgium (FT)

    Adnan Januzaj 51'.

    Lineups:

    ENG - Pickford, Jones, Stones, Cahill, Alexander-Arnold, Delph, Dier, Loftus-Cheek, Rose, Vardy, Rashford. BEL - Courtois, Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen, Chadli, Fellaini, Dembele, T Hazard, Januzaj, Tielemans, Batshuayi.

  3. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  4. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  6. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

    Just Like They Drew It Up

    Now England really can't lose to Colombia 😅

  7. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  8. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  9. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  11. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  12. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  13. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  14. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  16. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  17. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  18. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    Reaction

    So Belgium take top spot, England second. That means Japan for the winners and Colombia for Gareth Southgate and his men in the last 16.

  19. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

    Full time

    England 0-1 Belgium

  21. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    90'

    Into stoppage time. Belgium again nearly score after a scramble in the six-yard box, until Fellaini fouls Cahill. England may well go on to regret this performance, losing top spot. They'll face Colombia instead of Japan next round unless they score.

    Three minutes added on

  22. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  23. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  24. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  26. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

    89'

    Almost a second for Belgium. Mertens lets fly with a driven shot, Pickford saves but only puts it straight to Fellaini - who can't control and the chance is gone.

  27. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

    88'

    Rose wins back possession and after winning a free-kick, quickly plays in Welbeck, but the sub simply stabs it 10 yards wide.

  28. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

    85'

    Loftus-Cheek dribbles past one and can shoot...but chips a cross over the bar instead.

    BEL sub: Mertens on for Januzaj

  29. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  31. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  32. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  33. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

    82'

    Inside the last 10 minutes. Rashford fires a free-kick wastefully over the bar, then sends a corner over which is half-cleared, lands at Welbeck...and his shot is blocked by Fellaini on the six-yard line!

  34. Clock Icon28 minutes ago

    79'

    Rashford has moved to wing-back. Loftus-Cheek wins a free-kick on the edge of the box, chance for England to deliver.

    ENG sub: Alexander-Arnold off, Welbeck on

  36. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

    76'

    England again threaten off a set piece, but Maguire's header across goal is claimed once more by Courtois.

  37. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  38. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  39. Clock Icon33 minutes ago

    73'

    Delph drives forward but can't find the pass to free Vardy.

    BEL sub: Kompany on for Vermaelen

  41. Clock Icon33 minutes ago

    Twitter Is Dying Over Batshuayi's 'Worst Celebration Ever'

    Belgium vs. England - June 29, 2018 logo
    Belgium vs. England - June 29, 2018

    Twitter Is Dying Over Batshuayi's 'Worst Celebration Ever'

    via Bleacher Report

  42. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  43. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  44. Clock Icon35 minutes ago

    OMG Batshuayi Annihilated Himself (🎥 US Only)

    Belgium vs. England - June 29, 2018 logo
    Belgium vs. England - June 29, 2018

    OMG Batshuayi Annihilated Himself (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

  46. Clock Icon36 minutes ago

    70'

    Delph's shot is deflected away after good work by Alexander-Arnold. 20 minutes left for England to recapture top spot.

  47. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  48. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  49. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

    67'

    What a chance for Rashford - and he's blown it. Vardy spins and plays in his strike partner, Rashford drives through the centre...and side-foots wide via Courtois' fingertips. Should have scored.

  51. Clock Icon42 minutes ago

    64'

    England need to pick up the tempo again if they want an equaliser. Whether they do or not is debatable, but Colombia certainly won't be an easy last 16 match, regardless of what's ahead.

  52. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  53. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  54. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    61'

    Vermaelen back on. It's Panama 1-1 Tunisia in the other game. Loftus-Cheek gets to the byline and crosses, but Courtois reaches up and claws it away.

  56. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    58'

    Injury to Vermaelen after a clash of heads. He needs some treatment to patch up a cut.

  57. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  58. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  59. Clock Icon1 minute ago

    Januzaj Wonder-Goal Beats England 1-0 (🎥 US Only)

    Belgium vs. England - June 29, 2018 logo
    Belgium vs. England - June 29, 2018

    Januzaj Wonder-Goal Beats England 1-0 (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

  61. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Januzaj's Beauty to Put Belgium Ahead

    And watch Batshuayi after it goes in 😂 🎥UK only

  62. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  64. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    54'

    Belgium move top, then. Alexander-Arnold puts a free-kick into the wall. The game comes alive suddenly.

  66. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Opening Goal!

    Januzaj skips past Rose, cuts infield and bends a great finish into the far top corner!

  67. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  68. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  69. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    51' - GOAL!

    England 0-1 Belgium Adnan Januzaj

  71. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    47'

    Belgium on the front foot at the start of the half, but Vardy wins back possession and tees up Rashford - who sends his shot well wide.

  72. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  74. Clock Icon7:02 pm

    Second half

    Back underway with an England change at the break. ENG sub: Stones off, Maguire on