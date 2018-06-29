England vs Belgium: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
England (National Football)vsBelgium (National Football)
England and Belgium face off in Kaliningrad with top spot in Group G on the line. Both sides have won their opening two games and have the same goal difference. England are currently top by virtue of having received fewer yellow cards than Belgium, so if the game finishes in a draw it’s not yet clear who would top the standings. There’s talk of it being a better route through the World Cup by finishing second, but losing momentum could be costly.
England 0-1 Belgium (FT)
Adnan Januzaj 51'.
Lineups:
ENG - Pickford, Jones, Stones, Cahill, Alexander-Arnold, Delph, Dier, Loftus-Cheek, Rose, Vardy, Rashford. BEL - Courtois, Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen, Chadli, Fellaini, Dembele, T Hazard, Januzaj, Tielemans, Batshuayi.
Who pressed their claim tonight for #ENG? That's more the major worry, not many looking *really* ready to be called upon when needed. Trent 📈 Jones📉 Cahill📉 Rose📉 Dier📉 Delph📉 RLC 📈📉 Vardy📉 Rashford📉
England weren't bad and they weren't good. They also made a lot of changes. And are now in the 'favourable' side of the draw. So, 🤷♂️
Dean Jones @DeanJonesBR
Shame we had to sit through that but England now have to beat Colombia and Sweden/Swiss for a place in the semi-final of the World Cup. It's a fantastic opportunity and a reason to believe. Let's go for it!
Daniel Storey @danielstorey85
Not often I hope I'm wrong, but I think that was a really poor night. Gareth Southgate said he wanted to top the group, but when you bring on Welbeck over Kane at 1-0 down, clearly disproves that. Piles on the pressure.
England Fans @EnglandFansTwi
ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 🏴 🌍🏆 @BazTastic77
toby aldred @toby_aldred
Reaction
So Belgium take top spot, England second. That means Japan for the winners and Colombia for Gareth Southgate and his men in the last 16.
Full time
England 0-1 Belgium
90'
Into stoppage time. Belgium again nearly score after a scramble in the six-yard box, until Fellaini fouls Cahill. England may well go on to regret this performance, losing top spot. They'll face Colombia instead of Japan next round unless they score.
Three minutes added on
The World Cup highlights MOTD running order: Panama/Tunisia, England/Belgium. 😉
89'
Almost a second for Belgium. Mertens lets fly with a driven shot, Pickford saves but only puts it straight to Fellaini - who can't control and the chance is gone.
88'
Rose wins back possession and after winning a free-kick, quickly plays in Welbeck, but the sub simply stabs it 10 yards wide.
Dean Jones @DeanJonesBR
Rashford has definitely tapped into the 'make sure we finish 2nd' vibe. His reward: subs bench for the rest of the tournament
85'
Loftus-Cheek dribbles past one and can shoot...but chips a cross over the bar instead.
BEL sub: Mertens on for Januzaj
82'
Inside the last 10 minutes. Rashford fires a free-kick wastefully over the bar, then sends a corner over which is half-cleared, lands at Welbeck...and his shot is blocked by Fellaini on the six-yard line!
79'
Rashford has moved to wing-back. Loftus-Cheek wins a free-kick on the edge of the box, chance for England to deliver.
ENG sub: Alexander-Arnold off, Welbeck on
Andrew Gaffney @GaffneyVLC
You can’t later say you wanted to win the match if you let the current top scorer at the World Cup sit on the bench when you’re 1-0 down and it’s already the 76th minute. #WorldCup #eng
76'
England again threaten off a set piece, but Maguire's header across goal is claimed once more by Courtois.
Raj Bains @BainsXIII
Kompany on against Rashford and Vardy? Belgium aren’t even being sly about trying to throw this now #WorldCup
David Munday @DavidMunday815
toby aldred @toby_aldred
73'
Delph drives forward but can't find the pass to free Vardy.
BEL sub: Kompany on for Vermaelen
0 - This is the first time in 15 appearances at the World Cup that England have failed to keep a clean sheet in the first round group stages. Leaked. #ENG #BEL #ENGBEL #WorldCup https://t.co/4abWhBCK5I
70'
Delph's shot is deflected away after good work by Alexander-Arnold. 20 minutes left for England to recapture top spot.
Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_
It is sadly right now the defining flaw in Rashford’s game that he can’t be trusted to score a golden chance.
Uncle Matt @MattJarvisCAFC
Ryan Archer⚒ @ryanarcher84
67'
What a chance for Rashford - and he's blown it. Vardy spins and plays in his strike partner, Rashford drives through the centre...and side-foots wide via Courtois' fingertips. Should have scored.
64'
England need to pick up the tempo again if they want an equaliser. Whether they do or not is debatable, but Colombia certainly won't be an easy last 16 match, regardless of what's ahead.
Phil McNulty @philmcnulty
If England mean business here Harry Kane should be coming on right now.
61'
Vermaelen back on. It's Panama 1-1 Tunisia in the other game. Loftus-Cheek gets to the byline and crosses, but Courtois reaches up and claws it away.
58'
Injury to Vermaelen after a clash of heads. He needs some treatment to patch up a cut.
1 - Adnan Januzaj's goal was his first for Belgium in his ninth appearance for the national side. Mover. #BEL #ENG #ENGBEL #WorldCup
GOAL! Januzaj gives @BelRedDevils the lead with a fantastic curling finish! https://t.co/r2yIOomuwt
54'
Belgium move top, then. Alexander-Arnold puts a free-kick into the wall. The game comes alive suddenly.
Live update Belgium 3 more yellows than England Belgium 3 more points than England
Opening Goal!
Januzaj skips past Rose, cuts infield and bends a great finish into the far top corner!
Adnan Januzaj just ... wow. I don't even know what to say. #mufc
51' - GOAL!
England 0-1 Belgium Adnan Januzaj
Bad news for England. John Stones has picked up a calf injury. Harry Maguire replaces him. #WorldCup #ENG https://t.co/tco3gYgeIw
47'
Belgium on the front foot at the start of the half, but Vardy wins back possession and tees up Rashford - who sends his shot well wide.
People acting like second place and a clash with Colombia is easy. Don’t ever look beyond your next game. This is awful
Second half
Back underway with an England change at the break. ENG sub: Stones off, Maguire on
Just Like They Drew It Up
Now England really can't lose to Colombia 😅