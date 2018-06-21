Australia vs. Denmark: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Australia (National Football)vsDenmark (National Football)
Australia face Denmark in the first World Cup game on Thursday's schedule. Christian Eriksen leads a defensively strong Denmark against Aaron Mooy's Australia at Cosmos Arena in Samara.
Denmark 1-1 Australia (FT)
Christian Eriksen 6', Mile Jedinak pen 37'.
Lineups: DEN - Schmeichel, Dalsgaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Stryger, Delaney, Eriksen, Schone, Sisto, Yurary, N Jorgensen. AUS - Ryan, Risdon, Sainsbury, Milligan, Behich, Jedinak, Leckie, Mooy, Rogic, Kruse, Nabbout.
Denmark 1-1 Australia is the most WC2018 game of WC2018 so far. A great goal and a VAR penalty. Neither boring nor genuinely exciting, but tense and engaging.
Mile Jedinak’s controversial penalty earns Australia draw against Denmark
World Cup 2018: Denmark 1-1 Australia
Bloody proud of the performance, especially after being on the back foot early. The flair, passing combinations and discipline was superb and highlighted Australian football can belong on the world stage #GoSocceroos
FT 1-1 #DENAUS V disappointing from #DEN after early goal, really didn't get going second half, never got behind the defence or got Eriksen on ball. What a chance for #AUS tho. 1-off game v Peru, win and a great possibility to progress. Great fight again, Arzani MUST start.
Reaction
A positive step for Australia, though they may feel they could have won it. Denmark move to four points but with France to come.
FT: #DEN 1-1 #AUS. The game steadily swung from all Denmark to all Australia. A good watch. There were good performances all over the pitch; Christensen, Dalsgaard, Leckie, Mooy, Behich and Risdon impressive in their own ways. Arzani a nice spark off the bench. #WorldCup
Full time
Denmark 1-1 Australia
90+2'
A late corner for Denmark falls to Braithwaite, but his hooked shot is saved by Ryan. That might be it and Australia will still have a chance to qualify, if they beat Peru.
90'
Arzani crashes to ground under a challenge and is furious at no free-kick being given. Can either side find a late chance, perhaps a winner?
Three minutes added on.
Arzani causing all kinds of mayhem since coming on. Might just be impacting his way into the starting XI for the final group game. #AUS
86'
Final few minutes. Delaney gets into a good position and his cross is awful; at the other end Arzani's shot is saved, Leckie shoots on the volley and Schmeichel saves again. Juric arguably got in the way.
COPA90 US @COPA90US
Jedinak leads the Socceroos beyond the wall ⚔️ #AUS #WorldCup https://t.co/J5RTMHt3Ep
82'
Sisto gets a yellow card for tugging back Irvine. Well into the last 10 minutes now.
that cocksure ethnic confidence just flows out of Arzani #DENAUS #WorldCup
AUS sub
Rogic off, Irvine on
77'
Moving toward the final stages of the game. Arzani crosses, Leckie tries to direct a header goalward but only flicks it with his shoulder.
Shoulder injury the new ACL, which was the new broken metatarsal
74'
A real moment of distress for Nabbout as he challenges for an aerial ball and lands asprawl; looks like a dislocated shoulder and he's straight off the pitch.
AUS sub: Juric on for Nabbout
73'
End-to-end now. Rogic's turn now to try from range; he drives toward the penalty box after a good turn in midfield, but his whipped shot is central and saved. At the other end, Sisto curls one off target from 20 yards.
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Andreas Christensen's passing for #DEN against #AUS so far: 5⃣4⃣ passes attempted 5⃣4⃣ passes completed Distribution of the highest quality from the young defender. #WorldCup https://t.co/Euz37qn15b
70'
Arzani immediately involved as he opens up play and tees up Mooy—who strikes a fierce hit just over the far side of the crossbar! Good hit, unlucky. Australia looking strong.
Arzani on for the @Socceroos! #DENAUS #WorldCup
Arzani on for the @Socceroos! #DENAUS #WorldCup https://t.co/FVvcsmgUAk
68'
Big chance for Australia. A deep cross is flapped at by Schmeichel, Leckie rifles it across the face of goal and Christensen swipes it clear with two forwards lurking.
DEN sub: Cornelius on for Jorgensen AUS sub: Kruse off, Arzani on
Man, Australia can ball. More than capable of patiently retaining the ball, waiting for spaces to open, but also pretty compact off the ball and capable of doing well in offensive transition when they get it back. Bert Van Marwijk doing wonders.
65'
Braithwaite and Jorgensen almost combine to good effect, but the return pass from the sub is overhit. Australia get numbers back and make the challenge.
Nothing that Scottish fans don’t know already but Rogic is at home in this company. Very involved today.
61'
Into the final half-hour of the match. Australia certainly coming more into the game; 19-year-old Daniel Arzani is ready to come on for them.
Once again Kruse in a great position, clever (or at least good anticipation/exploitation) running off the ball... and once again, desperately lacking in quality with final pass. Mooy really coming to the fore though, great interception + spring counter #AUS
58'
Mooy wins the ball and sets Australia away; Rogic finds Kruse but again his delivery is poor.
DEN sub: Braithwaite on for Yurary.
54'
Lovely run from Behich from left-back and his cross is a dangerous one - but Stryger heads away with Kruse rushing in for a finish.
51'
Good run from Yurary, but as he's tackled the ball breaks to Sisto—who side-foots wide. Chance.
48'
Positive from Denmark at the start of the half. Twice they've looked to get Sisto in, while Delaney's chest-down almost frees Jorgensen in the box.
The Sportsman @TheSportsman
🧔 #WorldCup goals... - Jedinak: 3 - Aguero: 1 - Rooney: 1 - Trezeguet: 1 - Totti: 1 - Van Nistlerooy: 1 #DENAUS https://t.co/KQpN1N10kB
Second half
Back underway.
Is Anyone Sure About That Penalty Decision?
I for one welcome our new technology overlords. #DENAUS https://t.co/MOJ2XMOwdk
Pat Lawrence @patlawrence26
HT Denmark 1-1 Australia Interesting contrast in the Australian attack, getting to the same areas on the left and right side but only delivering crosses from the right. https://t.co/srHNzUU41q https://t.co/evquptQ06w
HT: Denmark 1-1 Australia. Interesting half of football. A stunning goal from Eriksen, cancelled out by a controversial VAR handball decision. No pen for me, but Australia responded to the gift well after being dominated earlier. #AUS #DEN #WORLDCUP
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Halftime: Denmark ☝️ Australia ☝️ https://t.co/4vPNTsQ7Rc
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 - With three goals, Mile Jedinak is now Australia's second highest goalscorer in World Cup history after Tim Cahill (5). Waltzing. #AUS #DEN #DENAUS #WorldCup https://t.co/4vdxkgero0
