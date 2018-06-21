Australia vs. Denmark: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Australia (National Football) logo
Australia (National Football)
vs
Denmark (National Football) logo
Denmark (National Football)

12:00pm UTC Jun 21, 2018Samara
Karl Matchett

Australia face Denmark in the first World Cup game on Thursday's schedule. Christian Eriksen leads a defensively strong Denmark against Aaron Mooy's Australia at Cosmos Arena in Samara.

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  2. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

    Denmark 1-1 Australia (FT)

    Christian Eriksen 6', Mile Jedinak pen 37'.

    Lineups: DEN - Schmeichel, Dalsgaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Stryger, Delaney, Eriksen, Schone, Sisto, Yurary, N Jorgensen. AUS - Ryan, Risdon, Sainsbury, Milligan, Behich, Jedinak, Leckie, Mooy, Rogic, Kruse, Nabbout.

  3. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  4. Clock Icon1 minute ago

    Mile Jedinak’s controversial penalty earns Australia draw against Denmark

    Australia vs. Denmark - June 21, 2018 logo
    Australia vs. Denmark - June 21, 2018

    Mile Jedinak’s controversial penalty earns Australia draw against Denmark

    Guardian sport
    via the Guardian

  6. Clock Icon1 minute ago

    World Cup 2018: Denmark 1-1 Australia

    Australia vs. Denmark - June 21, 2018 logo
    Australia vs. Denmark - June 21, 2018

    World Cup 2018: Denmark 1-1 Australia

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

  7. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  8. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  9. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  11. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  12. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  13. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

    Reaction

    A positive step for Australia, though they may feel they could have won it. Denmark move to four points but with France to come.

  14. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  16. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  17. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  18. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

    Full time

    Denmark 1-1 Australia

  19. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

    90+2'

    A late corner for Denmark falls to Braithwaite, but his hooked shot is saved by Ryan. That might be it and Australia will still have a chance to qualify, if they beat Peru.

  21. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

    90'

    Arzani crashes to ground under a challenge and is furious at no free-kick being given. Can either side find a late chance, perhaps a winner?

    Three minutes added on.

  22. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  23. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  24. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  26. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

    86'

    Final few minutes. Delaney gets into a good position and his cross is awful; at the other end Arzani's shot is saved, Leckie shoots on the volley and Schmeichel saves again. Juric arguably got in the way.

  27. Clock Icon15 minutes ago

    82'

    Sisto gets a yellow card for tugging back Irvine. Well into the last 10 minutes now.

  28. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

    AUS sub

    Rogic off, Irvine on

  29. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  31. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  32. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  33. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

    77'

    Moving toward the final stages of the game. Arzani crosses, Leckie tries to direct a header goalward but only flicks it with his shoulder.

  34. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

    74'

    A real moment of distress for Nabbout as he challenges for an aerial ball and lands asprawl; looks like a dislocated shoulder and he's straight off the pitch.

    AUS sub: Juric on for Nabbout

  36. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

    73'

    End-to-end now. Rogic's turn now to try from range; he drives toward the penalty box after a good turn in midfield, but his whipped shot is central and saved. At the other end, Sisto curls one off target from 20 yards.

  37. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  38. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  39. Clock Icon29 minutes ago

    70'

    Arzani immediately involved as he opens up play and tees up Mooy—who strikes a fierce hit just over the far side of the crossbar! Good hit, unlucky. Australia looking strong.

  41. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

    68'

    Big chance for Australia. A deep cross is flapped at by Schmeichel, Leckie rifles it across the face of goal and Christensen swipes it clear with two forwards lurking.

    DEN sub: Cornelius on for Jorgensen AUS sub: Kruse off, Arzani on

  42. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  43. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  44. Clock Icon34 minutes ago

    65'

    Braithwaite and Jorgensen almost combine to good effect, but the return pass from the sub is overhit. Australia get numbers back and make the challenge.

  46. Clock Icon38 minutes ago

    61'

    Into the final half-hour of the match. Australia certainly coming more into the game; 19-year-old Daniel Arzani is ready to come on for them.

  47. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  48. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  49. Clock Icon41 minutes ago

    58'

    Mooy wins the ball and sets Australia away; Rogic finds Kruse but again his delivery is poor.

    DEN sub: Braithwaite on for Yurary.

  51. Clock Icon44 minutes ago

    54'

    Lovely run from Behich from left-back and his cross is a dangerous one - but Stryger heads away with Kruse rushing in for a finish.

  52. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  53. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  54. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    51'

    Good run from Yurary, but as he's tackled the ball breaks to Sisto—who side-foots wide. Chance.

  56. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    48'

    Positive from Denmark at the start of the half. Twice they've looked to get Sisto in, while Delaney's chest-down almost frees Jorgensen in the box.

  57. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  58. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  59. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Second half

    Back underway.

  61. Clock Icon42 minutes ago

    Is Anyone Sure About That Penalty Decision?

  62. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  63. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  64. Clock Icon30 minutes ago

    Live at 11AM ET — France vs. Peru

    Australia vs. Denmark - June 21, 2018 logo
    Australia vs. Denmark - June 21, 2018

    Live at 11AM ET — France vs. Peru

    via Bleacher Report

  66. Clock Icon12:51 pm

  67. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  68. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  69. Clock Icon12:49 pm

  71. Clock Icon12:48 pm

  72. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  73. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  74. Clock Icon12:48 pm