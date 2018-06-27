Nigeria vs. Argentina: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Nigeria (National Football)vsArgentina (National Football)
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina's World Cup with another clutch performance? Nothing but a win will do for the two-time world champions, while Nigeria has potential to advance to the knockout rounds from Group D with a draw at Saint Petersburg Stadium.
Nigeria 0-1 Argentina
Lionel Messi 14'
Lineups: NGA - Uzoho, Balogun, Ekong, Omeruo, Moses, Etebo, Mikel, Ndidi, Idowu, Musa, Iheanacho. ARG - Armani, Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico, Enzo Perez, Mascherano, Banega, Di Maria, Messi, Higuain.
Much, much better from #ARG. Messi and Banega have found their flow so chances are being created. Etebo doing well in there for #NGA too. #WorldCup
Half time
Nigeria 0-1 Argentina
44'
Iheanacho down in the box but Otamendi has made a big clearance rather than a foul.
Two minutes added on.
The desperately grateful cheers from Argentina fans every time Franco Armani safely grabs the ball are hilarious. Well, unless you're Wily Caballero. #ARG #WorldCup
Messi SO Close to 2nd Goal (🎥 US Only)
40'
Armani races out the box to beat Musa to a loose ball and slides it clear. A first opportunity to stretch his legs, really.
Lionel Messi is the 1st player ever to score a #WorldCup goal in his teens, his 20s, and his 30s. https://t.co/de89q0ftlb
37'
Nigeria struggling to create anything so far - they were two goals down to Argentina in a friendly in November though, and won 4-2.
Messi celebrates giving Argentina the lead. #ARG #NGAARG https://t.co/TD7AFdiGJX
Higuain Crashing Down on Nigeria's Keeper (🎥 US Only)
33'
WOODWORK! Messi curls the free-kick away from the wall, away from the goalkeeper...and against the post! So close to a second.
The World Cup needed that Messi moment. The more you watch the goal, the better it gets. It's why we love football https://t.co/s3Krq7jmcq
Argentina Needed a Hero, They Got a GOAT 🐐
#MundialTelemundo ¡Al fin 🙌🏻! #Messi tiene al frente a #ARG y da gracias al cielo https://t.co/cd3mmUA3Gj
The King Delivers
Argentina ahead in must-win game
👑🇦🇷 https://t.co/rCVzi8Vv1h
31'
Di Maria surges through on goal, and Balogun trips him. It looked accidental, but it certainly stopped a scoring chance. Free-kick right on the edge of the box. Yellow, not red, for Balogun.
29'
Argentina really in control right now. Nigeria struggling to get out of their own half and the back three has become a back five over the last 15 minutes.
Lionel Messi, six #WorldCup goals and counting. #ARG https://t.co/a7VRZ2BXcL
25'
Messi's through ball is perfect and Higuain gets there - but his dink is saved by a brilliant and brave block by Uzoho! Takes a big kick to the head from Higuain for his troubles, too.
The run, the touch, the finish ✨ https://t.co/YwLFB1SbZt
Diego Is Loving This
Argentina fans rn https://t.co/8rJ2ZfNKlU
21'
Argentina really up for it now. Have they finally arrived at the World Cup then?! Nigeria need to go for it of course, they need to avoid defeat to go through...unless Iceland do a madness.
Banega ball to Messi. What we've all been saying. Why couldn't Sampaoli see it? Game on for #ARG !!
MESSI HAS ARRIVED 💥
Huge goal hands Argentina 1-0 lead vs. Nigeria (🎥 US Only)
With all of the pressure on him, Lionel Messi scores this incredible goal as he gets off the mark in the 2018 #WorldCup Play it again and again and again. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. #NGA #ARG https://t.co/1jaqPeKEK4
17'
So as it stands, Argentina are up to second, above Nigeria. Iceland are still 0-0 with Croatia.
That is usually what happens when Messi turns up..... 2 game Messi slump done😐 #NGA #ARG
MESSI DOES THE BUSINESS!
One chance, one goal! Messi is played in by a ball over the top, he takes it on his thigh, races into the box and blazes one right-footed into the far corner! 1-0!
MESSSSSSSSIIIIIIIIIIIIIO GIVES ARGENTINA THE LEAD. 1-0 https://t.co/Q6huzUi5R8
14' - GOAL!
Nigeria 0-1 Argentina Lionel Messi
12'
Mascherano gives the ball away, Iheanacho runs into the box...and takes forever to decide what to do, allowing Mascherano to race back and slide in on the tackle. Good recovery after a bad mistake.
Nice link-up between Banega and Messi for the first time, that's what Argentina need to see a lot more of.
9'
A drive from distance from Musa flies well over the bar. Messi almost gets in at the other end but opts to square; Nigeria have bodies back to block.
Javier Mascherano is managed by Chris Coleman.
6'
One Messi run, one free-kick. Tagliafico then bursts into the box and shoots, but he's off-balance and skews it over the bar.
Some very loose passing in the opening 6 minutes or so. 'The best Argentina' we were promised by Sampaoli not on show just yet
Maradona's Here...
...with a massive banner of himself
Good to see Diego Maradona keeping a low profile 🙄 https://t.co/n7pPNH0nEO #NGAARG #bbcworldcup https://t.co/9fvFSfGW2b
3'
Argentina starting on the front foot, Messi free from the right for the most part so far. With Nigeria playing wing-backs there could be chances to isolate Messi 1v1.
Looks like Banega as number 10, Messi as [false] right winger...
2'
A first cap ever for Armani tonight, in goal for Argentina in the biggest game of their campaign. What an opportunity.
Who did it better? https://t.co/LIrHQrzfIb
Kick-off!
We are underway!
Anthems!
Players on the pitch, massive flags too. Anthems being belted out. Kick-off next!
All set for the big night, Argentina v Nigeria, the one fixture that has become a World Cup showcase....now the most played match in World Cup history 1994, 2002, 2010, 2014 and now 2018
15' to KO
All eyes on Messi. Will the No. 10 be in sparkling form tonight after changes to Argentina's lineup?
🇦🇷 Win or go home. Argentina need the 🐐 to stay alive in the #WorldCup #ARG https://t.co/slVSrU2O2P https://t.co/ZAJ9KQKQua
Live: Nigeria vs. Argentina
Reaction
Good from Argentina, particularly the 20 minutes after scoring. Nigeria need a lot more in the final third.