Nigeria vs. Argentina: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Nigeria (National Football) logo
Nigeria (National Football)
vs
Argentina (National Football) logo
Argentina (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jun 26, 2018 Saint Petersburg
Karl Matchett

Can Lionel Messi save Argentina's World Cup with another clutch performance? Nothing but a win will do for the two-time world champions, while Nigeria has potential to advance to the knockout rounds from Group D with a draw at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

    Nigeria 0-1 Argentina

    Lionel Messi 14'

    Lineups: NGA - Uzoho, Balogun, Ekong, Omeruo, Moses, Etebo, Mikel, Ndidi, Idowu, Musa, Iheanacho. ARG - Armani, Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico, Enzo Perez, Mascherano, Banega, Di Maria, Messi, Higuain.

    Reaction

    Good from Argentina, particularly the 20 minutes after scoring. Nigeria need a lot more in the final third.

    Half time

    Nigeria 0-1 Argentina

  6. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

    44'

    Iheanacho down in the box but Otamendi has made a big clearance rather than a foul.

    Two minutes added on.

    Messi SO Close to 2nd Goal

    Argentina vs. Nigeria - June 27, 2018 logo
    Argentina vs. Nigeria - June 27, 2018

    Messi SO Close to 2nd Goal (🎥 US Only)

    40'

    Armani races out the box to beat Musa to a loose ball and slides it clear. A first opportunity to stretch his legs, really.

    37'

    Nigeria struggling to create anything so far - they were two goals down to Argentina in a friendly in November though, and won 4-2.

    Higuain Crashing Down on Nigeria's Keeper

    Argentina vs. Nigeria - June 27, 2018 logo
    Argentina vs. Nigeria - June 27, 2018

    Higuain Crashing Down on Nigeria's Keeper (🎥 US Only)

    33'

    WOODWORK! Messi curls the free-kick away from the wall, away from the goalkeeper...and against the post! So close to a second.

    Argentina Needed a Hero, They Got a GOAT 🐐

    The King Delivers

    Argentina ahead in must-win game

    31'

    Di Maria surges through on goal, and Balogun trips him. It looked accidental, but it certainly stopped a scoring chance. Free-kick right on the edge of the box. Yellow, not red, for Balogun.

  28. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

    29'

    Argentina really in control right now. Nigeria struggling to get out of their own half and the back three has become a back five over the last 15 minutes.

  32. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

    25'

    Messi's through ball is perfect and Higuain gets there - but his dink is saved by a brilliant and brave block by Uzoho! Takes a big kick to the head from Higuain for his troubles, too.

    Diego Is Loving This

    21'

    Argentina really up for it now. Have they finally arrived at the World Cup then?! Nigeria need to go for it of course, they need to avoid defeat to go through...unless Iceland do a madness.

    MESSI HAS ARRIVED 💥

    Huge goal hands Argentina 1-0 lead vs. Nigeria (🎥 US Only)

    17'

    So as it stands, Argentina are up to second, above Nigeria. Iceland are still 0-0 with Croatia.

    MESSI DOES THE BUSINESS!

    One chance, one goal! Messi is played in by a ball over the top, he takes it on his thigh, races into the box and blazes one right-footed into the far corner! 1-0!

    14' - GOAL!

    Nigeria 0-1 Argentina Lionel Messi

    12'

    Mascherano gives the ball away, Iheanacho runs into the box...and takes forever to decide what to do, allowing Mascherano to race back and slide in on the tackle. Good recovery after a bad mistake.

    9'

    A drive from distance from Musa flies well over the bar. Messi almost gets in at the other end but opts to square; Nigeria have bodies back to block.

    6'

    One Messi run, one free-kick. Tagliafico then bursts into the box and shoots, but he's off-balance and skews it over the bar.

    Maradona's Here...

    ...with a massive banner of himself

    3'

    Argentina starting on the front foot, Messi free from the right for the most part so far. With Nigeria playing wing-backs there could be chances to isolate Messi 1v1.

    2'

    A first cap ever for Armani tonight, in goal for Argentina in the biggest game of their campaign. What an opportunity.

    Kick-off!

    We are underway!

    Anthems!

    Players on the pitch, massive flags too. Anthems being belted out. Kick-off next!

    15' to KO

    All eyes on Messi. Will the No. 10 be in sparkling form tonight after changes to Argentina's lineup?

    Live: Nigeria vs. Argentina

    Argentina vs. Nigeria - June 27, 2018 logo
    Argentina vs. Nigeria - June 27, 2018

    Live: Nigeria vs. Argentina

    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Croatia vs. Iceland

    Argentina vs. Nigeria - June 27, 2018 logo
    Argentina vs. Nigeria - June 27, 2018

    Live: Croatia vs. Iceland

    via Bleacher Report