Alabama vs. LSU: Live Score, Updates and Highlights
Alabama Crimson Tide FootballvsLSU Football
The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 3 LSU Tigers square off on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with SEC West and College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Crimson Tide haven't been challenged by any of their opponents and a win over the Tigers would add a quality victory to their resume while they hold on to the No. 1 rankings. LSU can take charge of the SEC West and be the front runner for the conference's playoff berth if snaps its seven-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.
Alabama Crimson Tide @RollTide
Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli
Alabama has nearly 5 times as many yards as LSU does. https://t.co/Et7PMRdE7b
Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande
Halftime: Alabama 16, LSU 0. Total yards: Alabama 325, LSU 67. Rushing yards: Alabama 120, LSU -1.
RedditCFB @RedditCFB
LSU hasn't scored a TD against Alabama in Baton Rouge since 1Q in 2014. #BAMAvsLSU
Bama Gets the Ball Back Again Before Halftime
Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger
42 seconds left until half. Plenty, plenty time for #Bama.
Daniel Bush @DanielBushUA
Matt Zenitz @mzenitz
Daniel Bush @DanielBushUA
Irv Smith catches for a 25-yard touchdown vs. LSU Tigers
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
I've got nothing left to say at this point. Tua is ridiculous. That TD throw was perfection.
CBS Sports @CBSSports
Seriously, this is just a PERFECT pass. https://t.co/gK6PBKaHmL
Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL
John Talty @JTalty
Kevin McGuire @KevinOnCFB
SI College Football @si_ncaafb
Flag football No. 1 draft pick Jerry Jeudy (via @CBSSports) https://t.co/FvK2qDvWY8
TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA!
Brody Miller @BrodyAMiller
Absolute beaut from Tua to Irv Smith for the 25-yard TD. Alabama leads #LSU 15-0
Can Bama Add to Its Lead Before Halftime?
Chris Low @ClowESPN
Fair to say this is a pretty big possession in this game.
Cecil Hurt @CecilHurt
Touchdown Alabama @TDAlabamaMag
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
CBS Sports @CBSSports
LOOK OUT, JOE! https://t.co/2w7ml1vvhf
LSU Can't Get Anything Going on Offense
One play after Bama sacks Burrow near the goal line, the Tigers gain four yards and are forced to punt with 1:54 left in the half.
Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger
#LSU's tackles are just getting ... well, it is not good. Not good at all.
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Anfernee Jennings is playing a hell of a game for Bama.
Cody Worsham @CodyWorsham
Sam Spiegelman @samspiegs
LSU Football @LSUfootball
Tua's 1st INT of the Season🚨
LSU INTERCEPTION!
Todd Harris hauls in a deep ball by Tagovailoa. LSU takes over inside its own 5. Massive play for LSU as halftime inches closer.
Pat Forde @YahooForde
And Tua has thrown his first pick of 2018
Everything Working Out for Bama
David Schultz @Dave1037TheGame
Even when #Bama make a mistake it still works out. Tua completes pass for 13yds to Irv Smith. There were 2 #Bama WRs in same spot.
James Moran @SmartestMoran
CBS Sports CFB @CBSSportsCFB
Aaron Suttles @AaronSuttles
Alabama has 94 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP
I wouldn't be surprised if Saban plays this thing a little old-school. LSU offenses has almost no shot against Bama. Tide can play it safe and suck the life out of this game.
Creg Stephenson @CregStephenson
College Football @CollegeFootball
Alabama Takes Over at Own 15 with 4:32 Left in Half
Pat Forde @YahooForde
I'd say this possession is a must stop for the LSU D.
Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande
LSU has 8 carries for -2 rushing yards.
Sam Spiegelman @samspiegs
BUM CHILLUPS @edsbs
Cardale Jones in LSU's Corner
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is an Ohio State transfer.
Cardale Jones @Cardale7_
Lets GO JOE
Chuck Culpepper @ChuckCulpepper1
Total offense: Alabama 224, LSU 38. Score: 9-0.
Touchdown Alabama @TDAlabamaMag
RedditCFB @RedditCFB
Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger
#Bama has drives of 11 and 15 plays, and #LSU has run a total of 14 plays in the ball game.
LSU Holds Alabama to a Field Goal
Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli
It's only 9-0 but Alabama has 224 yards of offense to LSU's 38.
Matt Zenitz @mzenitz
Creg Stephenson @CregStephenson
Bama Converts on 4th Down
Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger
Pat Queen, stunting, missed Tua on that fourth-and-one carry up the gut. #Bama with a fresh set of downs at the #LSU 12.
Brody Miller @BrodyAMiller
Tua is something else. Two guys about to bring him down on the run and he tosses up a 6-yard completion.
Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL
Touchdown Alabama @TDAlabamaMag
LSU Punts from Midfield
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Orgeron was Mr. Go For It on fourth down vs. Georgia. Passed up an opportunity there. I don't think coaching cautiously wins this game.
Brody Miller @BrodyAMiller
First quarter ends with the #LSU offense finally finding something. 3rd and 2 at the Bama 46. Alabama leads 6-0.
Creg Stephenson @CregStephenson
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Tua Throwing Dimes 🎯
Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli
Joe Burrow is 3/7 for 21 yards. LSU needs him to make these throws if it has any shot tonight.
Touchdown Alabama @TDAlabamaMag
Matt Zenitz @mzenitz
Alabama's Drive Stalls Out at Midfield
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Dave Aranda dialing up plenty of blitzes here, trying to heat up Tua. LSU D has done a decent job so far.
Alabama in Control at Halftime