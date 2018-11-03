Alabama vs. LSU: Live Score, Updates and Highlights

Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
Alabama Crimson Tide Football
vs
LSU Football logo
LSU Football

12:00am UTC Nov 4, 2018Baton Rouge
Joe Tansey

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 3 LSU Tigers square off on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with SEC West and College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Crimson Tide haven't been challenged by any of their opponents and a win over the Tigers would add a quality victory to their resume while they hold on to the No. 1 rankings. LSU can take charge of the SEC West and be the front runner for the conference's playoff berth if snaps its seven-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  2. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  3. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

    Alabama in Control at Halftime

  4. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

  6. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

    Bama Gets the Ball Back Again Before Halftime

  7. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  8. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  9. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  11. Irv Smith catches for a 25-yard touchdown vs. LSU Tigers

  12. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

  13. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  14. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  16. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  17. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  18. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  19. Clock Icon15 minutes ago

    TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA!

  21. Clock Icon17 minutes ago

    Can Bama Add to Its Lead Before Halftime?

  22. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  23. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  24. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  26. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

  27. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

    LSU Can't Get Anything Going on Offense

    One play after Bama sacks Burrow near the goal line, the Tigers gain four yards and are forced to punt with 1:54 left in the half.

  28. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

  29. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  31. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  32. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  33. Tua's 1st INT of the Season🚨

  34. Clock Icon24 minutes ago

    LSU INTERCEPTION!

    Todd Harris hauls in a deep ball by Tagovailoa. LSU takes over inside its own 5. Massive play for LSU as halftime inches closer.

  36. Clock Icon26 minutes ago

    Everything Working Out for Bama

  37. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  38. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  39. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

  41. Clock Icon30 minutes ago

  42. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  43. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  44. Clock Icon30 minutes ago

    Alabama Takes Over at Own 15 with 4:32 Left in Half

  46. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

  47. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  48. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  49. Clock Icon34 minutes ago

    Cardale Jones in LSU's Corner

    LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is an Ohio State transfer.

  51. Clock Icon37 minutes ago

  52. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  53. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  54. Clock Icon39 minutes ago

  56. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

    LSU Holds Alabama to a Field Goal

  57. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  58. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  59. Clock Icon43 minutes ago

    Bama Converts on 4th Down

  61. Clock Icon43 minutes ago

  62. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  64. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    LSU Punts from Midfield

  66. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  67. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

  68. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  69. Tua Throwing Dimes 🎯

  71. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  72. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  74. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Alabama's Drive Stalls Out at Midfield