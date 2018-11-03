Copy Link Icon

Alabama vs. LSU: Live Score, Updates and Highlights

Alabama Crimson Tide Football vs LSU Football

Baton Rouge

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 3 LSU Tigers square off on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with SEC West and College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Crimson Tide haven't been challenged by any of their opponents and a win over the Tigers would add a quality victory to their resume while they hold on to the No. 1 rankings. LSU can take charge of the SEC West and be the front runner for the conference's playoff berth if snaps its seven-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.