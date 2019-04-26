NFL Draft 2019 Results: Rounds 2-3 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 2
It's Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft. The action picks back up in Nashville for Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, and there are still several top-tier prospects sitting on the board. With only one cornerback, one running back and two wide receivers going in Round 1, some teams are going to get what they view as Day 1 talent here on Day 2. For teams who didn't pick in Round 1, like the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, the selection process starts here.
Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz
Byron Murphy is a baller. All he does is make plays. Deflect passes, picks them off and tackles. Yes, tackles very well.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
At No. 33, the #AZCardinals took #Washington CB Byron Murphy. He was 10 pounds under his playing weight at some of his facilities visits, which didn’t go great. Explains why someone as talented is still around.
Lance Zierlein @LanceZierlein
Another draft nugget: - Most of the people (personnel and coaches) I spoke with believe Greedy Williams is the best CB in the draft, but all seemed lukewarm about him despite his talent. We saw that in the 1st. The talent will win out early in the 2nd.
- April 26, 2019
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The second round of this 2019 draft is now underway. The #AZCardinals are now on the clock. 7 minutes per pick.
Day 2 Is Underway!
The 2019 NFL Draft picks back up with the second round. The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock with the 33rd overall pick.
Jets Trying to Make a Move?
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are trying to move to the top of the second round. New York is currently without a second-round selection because of last year's trade up to secure Sam Darnold.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Keep an eye on this one: The #Jets are looking into making a big move all the way from the third round into the early second, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Would need to give up significant capital in future draft picks.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Rounds 2 and 3 are where teams are built 💪
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
There was a lot of talk after the Senior Bowl that the Raiders liked Drew Lock. Enough to draft him in Round 2 and potentially harm the Derek Carr relationship? That I don't know.
Raiders, Dolphins Looking at Drew Lock on Day 2
Tim McManus @Tim_McManus
Names to consider for Eagles as Day 2 opens: RBs Miles Sanders, PSU David Montgomery, Iowa St Justice Hill, Ok St Darrell Henderson Memphis
New England Will Be Active Friday Night
The New England Patriots capped off Round 1 by taking Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry. They're starting out with five Day 2 selections.
New England Patriots @Patriots
Here's what's on deck at the start of Day 2. #PatsDraft https://t.co/rVNNyjjyfJ
Best Prospects Left After Day 1
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Florida OT Jawaan Taylor, one of the top players available entering round 2, is planning to stay in Nashville and return to the Green Room tonight. He’ll get his draft moment on stage after all.
Colts Willing to Trade Again?
The Indianapolis Colts traded out of the first round on Thursday. According to Joel A. Erickson of the 𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘴 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳, Indy is at least open to moving down from the top of Round 2.
Joel A. Erickson @JoelAErickson
Ballard also says the Colts could be on the move trading again, walks off saying "the 34th pick, that's going to be real attractive to people"
Predictions for day 2 of the NFL draft
Could Round 2 Open with Some Trade Action?
The first round didn't feature a trade until the 10th pick. There could be movement earlier than that on Day 2.
Tony Pauline @TonyPauline
Early word on round two: 1- Cardinals looking hard at Byron Murphy/CB at pick 33 2- Jets trying to move into the top 10 picks of rnd 2. Told its for an edge rusher and not a center.
ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk
Multiple sources say the Dolphins are close to a deal for QB Josh Rosen, and that a deal may actually be tentatively done. Arizona would get pick No. 48 from Miami.
Arizona Kicks Off Day 2 with Washington's Murphy
Murphy is just the second cornerback off the board. He had four interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 2018.