NFL Draft 2019 Results: Rounds 2-3 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 2

11:00pm UTC Apr 26, 2019Nashville
Kristopher Knox

It's Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft. The action picks back up in Nashville for Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, and there are still several top-tier prospects sitting on the board. With only one cornerback, one running back and two wide receivers going in Round 1, some teams are going to get what they view as Day 1 talent here on Day 2. For teams who didn't pick in Round 1, like the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, the selection process starts here.

    Arizona Kicks Off Day 2 with Washington's Murphy

    Murphy is just the second cornerback off the board. He had four interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 2018.

    Day 2 Is Underway!

    The 2019 NFL Draft picks back up with the second round. The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock with the 33rd overall pick.

    Jets Trying to Make a Move?

    According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are trying to move to the top of the second round. New York is currently without a second-round selection because of last year's trade up to secure Sam Darnold.

    Raiders, Dolphins Looking at Drew Lock on Day 2

    New England Will Be Active Friday Night

    The New England Patriots capped off Round 1 by taking Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry. They're starting out with five Day 2 selections.

    Best Prospects Left After Day 1

    Colts Willing to Trade Again?

    The Indianapolis Colts traded out of the first round on Thursday. According to Joel A. Erickson of the 𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘴 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳, Indy is at least open to moving down from the top of Round 2.

    Predictions for day 2 of the NFL draft

    Could Round 2 Open with Some Trade Action?

    The first round didn't feature a trade until the 10th pick. There could be movement earlier than that on Day 2.

