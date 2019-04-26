Copy Link Icon

NFL Draft 2019 Results: Rounds 2-3 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 2

Nashville

It's Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft. The action picks back up in Nashville for Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, and there are still several top-tier prospects sitting on the board. With only one cornerback, one running back and two wide receivers going in Round 1, some teams are going to get what they view as Day 1 talent here on Day 2. For teams who didn't pick in Round 1, like the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, the selection process starts here.