Goals of the Weekend Feb 23-24
Pure Filth ☄️
B/R Football @brfootball
This finish 🚀👏 (🎥 via @GosportBFC) https://t.co/mag8g6vdAQ
Hazard's Pen Was Too Cool
Soccer AM @SoccerAM
Hazard's penalty. Pure 😎😎😎😎😎 https://t.co/zMJtGhCEsH
Man City Win League Cup 🏆
Sterling scores the winning pen
ManCityzens.com @ManCityzenscom
Pep didn’t watch the penalty and asked Sterling ‘Where did it go?’ Sterling: “Top Bins” 🔥🔥 #MCFC #CHEMCI https://t.co/c4NHdx0agm
Ridiculous Handball 💀
He even 🤫the camera
Kambi Thandi @chikayne
The audacity of this 🤣 Sneaky (but blatant) handball...then 🤫 to the camera. Outrageous behaviour. https://t.co/HhVs9sKNSQ
Kane Scored on His Return
Back from injury and back in the goals
NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer
Back in the team ✅ Back on the scoresheet ✅ It's Harry Kane! https://t.co/vinfhCGqAk
Right in the Top Corner 💥
Soccer AM @SoccerAM
"STRAIGHT INTO THE UPPER 90!" ✨ 🎯 🎥@WorthingFC & @YourInstReplay https://t.co/WojwHfz8cq
Sancho Scores Sick Volley 💥
Dortmund sensation connects brilliantly
Morata Opens His Atletico Account 🙌
Villarreal go down 2-0
Gol de J. Escoboza | Cafetaleros de Tapachula 0 - 2 Dorados | ASCENSO Bancomer MX
Muriel's Stunning Free Kick 💥
What a hit
Odegaard Fools the Keeper 💫
Real Madrid loanee scores from waaaaay out
Solo Golazo for Necaxa 👏
Brian Fernandez turned Xolos inside out
Milik Roasted Parma 👌
Napoli striker on top form
Messi's Just Ridiculous 🐐
His best ever hat-trick?