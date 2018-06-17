Follow B/R

Germany vs Mexico Reaction logo
Germany vs Mexico Reaction

  2. OKC's Patterson Not Impressed 🇩🇪

  3. Mexico Stun the Champions 💥

    Chucky Lozano finishes a devastating counter (🎥U.S. Only)

  4. DNA Loving El Tri

  5. CHUCKY LOZANO

    Remember the name

  9. Mexico Fans Show NO Fear

    Right in the middle of German crowd 😳

  10. Drinks Are On...Ice Cube?!

  11. Ruthless

  16. Germany vs. Brazil: It Could Happen 😳

  17. Mexico's Game Was Pure 'Filth'

  21. Meanwhile, on Another Timeline...

  22. Germany Punk'd AND Burned

  23. "YOU CAN DO IT'

  25. Scenes in Mexico City 👀

    (US only 🎥)

  26. Mexican Fanquake