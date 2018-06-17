Germany vs Mexico Reaction
Conor McCormick @ConorMichael28
Patrick Patterson @pdpatt
Well.. That was interesting. Didn’t think Germany could look that bad. #WorldCup
Mexico Stun the Champions 💥
Chucky Lozano finishes a devastating counter (🎥U.S. Only)
Telemundo Deportes @TelemundoSports
#MundialTelemundo En voz de 🎙 @AndresCantorGOL así vivimos el gol de @HirvingLozano70 para el 1-0 de #MEX sobre #GER https://t.co/lEFVHW9SEu
DNA Loving El Tri
Derrick N Ashong @DNAtv
Last time around they went undefeated, tying only the #BlackStars of Ghana. This year #GER loses the 1st game against underdog #MEX. What a way for Mexico to start #WorldCup!!
CHUCKY LOZANO
Remember the name
B/R Football @brfootball
Chucky Lozano. Remember the name 🔥🇲🇽 https://t.co/ZjJSyZfe2i
BBC News (UK) @BBCNews
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Rob Brown @robbro7
Mexico Fans Show NO Fear
Right in the middle of German crowd 😳
azy @azymanzur
Shout out to these Mexico fans in Berlin, surrounded by Germany fans, going crazy with no fear 😂 https://t.co/KNBYdo4lB1
Drinks Are On...Ice Cube?!
Ice Cube @icecube
Mexico 1 - Germany 0 ⚽️ Tequila shots on me !!!
Ruthless
12up @12upSport
Kevin Durant after Mexico beats Germany https://t.co/XWjcT7urRc
David Rudin @DavidSRudin
Times Sport @TimesSport
Justin Scuiletti @JSkl
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Wow Germany losing is nuts
Germany vs. Brazil: It Could Happen 😳
Iscoholic 🇪🇸🇵🇹 @Iscoholic
Wait if Germany finishes the group in 2nd, and Brazil finishes their group in 1st, they face each other in the round of 16. OH GOD, MAKE IT HAPPEN.
Mexico's Game Was Pure 'Filth'
Irvine Welsh @IrvineWelsh
Same pundits on Fox who said that Mexico shouldn’t have bothered showing up are now coming out with crap about how bad Germany were. Mexico played a great defensive, counterattacking game. Tactics spot on, effort, concentration and skill immense. #VamosMexico
Ian Doyle @IanDoyleSport
Franky Hughes @frankyhughes95
Adhika Prasetyo @adhikapp
Meanwhile, on Another Timeline...
B/R Football @brfootball
Argentina 1-1 Iceland Germany 0-1 Mexico Meanwhile, somewhere not in Russia... https://t.co/KeK34ZuWsH
Germany Punk'd AND Burned
ashton kutcher @aplusk
Bravo Mexico 🇲🇽!!!!
"YOU CAN DO IT'
Rob Schneider @RobSchneider
FELICIDADES MEXICO!! I am NOT surprised! I predicted this! I know how good @miseleccionmxEN is! DO NOT DOUBT ME OR MEXICO AGAIN!
Mel @XOXOMELLL_
Scenes in Mexico City 👀
(US only 🎥)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
👀that reaction from the Zocalo in Mexico City to Chucky Lozano's goal. https://t.co/PcyHyfit9w
Mexican Fanquake
Kirk Semple @KirkSemple
A small artificial earthquake detected in Mexico City “possibly due to mass jumping” when Mexico scored against Germany https://t.co/9arKFZHORU
Tim Rich @timrich001
Time for one of those videos from Downfall with Hitler asking when Leroy Sane is going to come on.
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Mexicans consistently hitting Germany on the break. Very little protection in front of their defence. Typical German lack of discipline. 😳
Elliot Hackney (LMcK) @ElliotHackney
German paper this morning... https://t.co/oqODl7LZ9U
Cristian Nyari @Cnyari
This has been coming if you've watched #GER recently.....
Euan McTear @emctear
Don't forget, Germany are the Real Madrid of international football. They'll still win the tournament.
Zito @_Zeets
That Ochoa save from the freekick reminded me of how wild the memes for him were in 2014 https://t.co/zUPZUiip4g
EiF @EiFSoccer
Does Ochoa just always become Cyborg every time he plays in a World Cup? That was a tremendous save.
Rudy Calderón @rudycalderon
All my Mexican homies at Halftime rn #MexicoVsAlemania #GERMEX https://t.co/BktXX67ikC
David Preece @davidpreece12
Look how central Ochoa was for the Kroos free kick which allowed him to just get there, compared to other keepers. Not as much pace on this one, granted, but it gave him the time to move across #MEX #WorldCup
World Cup Rami @Ramisms
Ochoa blocking kicks like.... #GERMEX #GERvsMEX #WorldCup https://t.co/n566pc0370
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
#GER performance a bit baffling. Chucking everything forward in the face of a rapid #MEX counter. Deserve to be behind. Hummels and Boateng being forced to defend huge spaces, and they’re not faring so well. #WorldCup
Max Rushden @maxrushden
Did everyone in the world groan when Lozano cut back? “Hit it.....oh well played”
Brenda Veronica @brenda_v_
When your dog is German but roots for the better team 😉🇲🇽🇲🇽 #VamosMexico https://t.co/7ubwBBIxY2
OKC's Patterson Not Impressed 🇩🇪