Everybody is Comparing Messi and Ronaldo
Suprotim @SuproAFC
Ronaldo and Messi at the airport. #WorldCup https://t.co/zpD7VHdyyx
Tom Adams @tomEurosport
Departure lounge at Moscow Domodedovo airport tomorrow afternoon https://t.co/17GebsAA00
Federico @FedericoManasse
So that’s the end of the Ronaldo-Messi debate and let me tell y’all: I could not be happier.
⚽️442oons⚽️ @442oons
After years of going head-to-head, Ronaldo and Messi finally come together... https://t.co/qGydiyPt1O
B/R Football @brfootball
Out on the same day. #WorldCup https://t.co/4v4O2Rfwdq
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
With Messi & Ronaldo exiting the #WorldCup, it is time for a new 🐐 to emerge. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. https://t.co/Tb1y3PnJ56
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the Knockout Stage of the #WorldCup: Messi: 8 Knockout Stage matches, 23 shots, 0 goals Ronaldo: 5 Knockout Stage matches, 20 shots, 0 goals Both were eliminated today https://t.co/OPVpd6bpaQ
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Both Ronaldo and Messi go home. Both remain without a goal in the knockout stages of any World Cup. Remarkable for 2 of the games all time greats.
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are going home. https://t.co/vl0uv8qr02
NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer
2 greats. 1 day. Both Ronaldo and Messi are OUT of the 2018 #WorldCup https://t.co/0IF7oYKQoL
James McManus @JamesMcManus1
Messi and Ronaldo out of the #WorldCup on the same day. Almost as if it's a team sport and even the greatest two players of all time can't do it with mediocrity around them.
Messi World @MessiWorId
Ronaldo failing at the World Cup yet again. But nobody will bat an eye because he's not Messi. https://t.co/fHwbArIMiu
Mike Sanz @mikesanz19
When Messi sees Ronaldo at the airport. https://t.co/JUdmBoR3p0
Makes You Think
Stars and Stripes FC @StarsStripesFC
Career goals in the World Cup Knockout Rounds: Julian Green - 1 Lionel Messi - 0 Cristiano Ronaldo - 0
Yogeshan Pillay @Yugi_P06
Wow! Ronaldo and Messi out of the #WorldCup on the same day😑😭 But you can't argue with the fact that the teams who deserved to go through have got the job done👌 Could be Ronaldo's last one too at 33😣 https://t.co/uyWIiLVHHO
Danny WelBeast @WelBeast
Mohammed Salah out Lionel Messi out Cristiano Ronaldo out. Those are 3 Ballon d'or contenders out of the World Cup. Just give it to Kylian Mbappe if France make it to the finals.
Ultra 🇺🇾🇺🇾 @UltraAutistic
Ronaldo fans before the game when Argentina got eliminated Ronaldo fans now https://t.co/iYjiW2t83y
Richard Conway @richard_conway
Is there NO escape for Messi?? This is what he and the Argentina team look onto from their hotel rooms in Kazan. Ronaldo goading him: “I scored 4 goals. Can you beat that Leo?” #FRAARG #worldcup https://t.co/C6CpJaLHyq
BK @BranoCFC
Ronaldo and Messi out of the World Cup on the same day, over to you now Hazard. #BEL https://t.co/lLiXOGLYkc
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Neither Messi nor Ronaldo have ever scored in a #WorldCup knockout game 😳 https://t.co/Wsjx7icYc5
Lmao, Who Are You Kidding