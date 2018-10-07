Conor vs Khabib
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Another view at Khabib jumping out the Octagon after winning #UFC229 (via @AndreasHale) https://t.co/MdBxcj8lcZ
Another Angle of the Chaos
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The madness outside the Octagon following UFC 229. It looked like Khabib was coming after Conor’s corner and both sides had to be restrained by cops and security. https://t.co/tOHIWgTQb3
When Tyson Calls You Out...
Mike Tyson @MikeTyson
Watching the @TheNotoriousMMA vs @TeamKhabib fight. Unimaginable never thought it would go down like this. Crazier than my fight riot.
Khabib's Team Going to Jail
Terez Owens @TerezOwens
Khabib team member getting arrested after the fight #ufc229 #khabib #conor https://t.co/GPhuBnV5Wu
From One Champ Champ to Another
Daniel Cormier @dc_mma
Hey guys, two wrongs don’t make it right. Conor didn’t deserve that. No one did. But some things aren’t for fight promotion. Religion, family, country. Throwing stuff in Brooklyn. For Khabib it wasn’t fight promotion, it was really personal. Diff culture man. Sucks
Conor's Coach on the Melee
Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh
Another historical night. Amazing atmosphere, technical fight with excitement all the way thru. All that makes MMA a great sport. Shame about the ending. On to the next one.
When Even Dana Is Disgusted...
Damon Martin @DamonMartin
Dana White: "I'm just disgusted and sick over it" #UFC229
Even French Was There
Rabi🎩 @Rabi_Rashid
How is French Montana shouting Allahu Akbar whilst all this is going on🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/k2gnLCtZlV
Sums It Up Well
Josh Thomson @THEREALPUNK
Biggest night in @ufc history, also, worst night in #ufc history.
It's Madness in Vegas
Grant @MoneybadgerG
Pandemonium at the strip in Vegas y’all #ufc229 https://t.co/0hNM7E2OTn
Stephen A. Always Has a Take
Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith
A rematch is in the making. This was MADE for a rematch. https://t.co/rSVejTxaQB
Push Knows
King Push @PUSHA_T
Great win @TeamKhabib sometimes u have to burn the whole house down...i understand.
Khabib's Crew Been Arrested
Damon Martin @DamonMartin
Dana White: Three of Khabib's guys have been arrested and taken to jail #UFC229
RDA Weighs in
Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA
I can understand Khabib jump the fence In a moment of emotions but his friends and corner man jump and punch Conor from behind it unacceptable.
Leave Drake Outta This 😂
Matt Rodewald FOX 10 @Matt_Fox10
WATCH: I guess @Drake wanted NO part of that mele. #UFC229 https://t.co/V2cjnpFV6y
OH.
Reggie Miller @ReggieMillerTNT
Well finally something that surpasses Malice at the Palace.. Khabib vs Connor aftermath is a huge stain for UFC.. Disgusting!!!
Joe Rogan Provides Some Clarity
Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti
"What the fuck gentlemen??" - Joe Rogan just now walking by press row. #UFC229
Khabib's Last Opponent...
Al Iaquinta🗽 @ALIAQUINTA
Pussy Irish guy attacked a bus with innocent women on it, him and his pussy Dillon daniscorner deserve it all... justice baby!!!
Mannnn
shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe
I see Conor fans are upset. He got punished and submitted, take that asswhipping and go sleep like your idol did. 🤪🤪🤪😜😜😜#GoToSleep #5moreminutesMama #DoJackRabbitsWearCowboyBoots.
Same.
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Welp lol
True.
NBACHOPZ @Pchopz_
Say whatever you want about McGregor but he literally got jumped in the ring after the fight. Pretty wack.
1st Time for Everything
Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA
This is the most incredible scene I've ever witnessed. Bruce Buffer announcing Khabib Nurmagomedov the winner of the contest with absolutely nobody else in the Octagon. Surreal. #UFC229
Helwani Chimes in
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
That was 100% worse than Nashville. Disgusting. Not sure who lit up Conor from up here but that was criminal. Horrible, horrible ending.
Good Point
Ben Fowlkes @benfowlkesMMA
Is it me, or was the UFC commentary team kinda nonchalant about the assumption that we're in for a night of street violence in Las Vegas as a direct result of this main event? https://t.co/jLFPckGyvR
Makes Sense.
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Here’s what the UFC is: real-life WWE!
Interesting Take
Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI @andrewschulz
Khabib is the Floyd Mayweather of MMA. Unbeatable but Unbearable to watch to the casual fan.
Valid Point Here
JE Snowden @JESnowden
Y'all...maybe Khabib's balls were really hot?
Big Fines Coming in
JeandraLeBeauf @jeandralebeauf
Dana lookin around like, “You get a fine and you get a fine!” #UFC229 https://t.co/GHRTEYNXPK
WOW.
Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi
Daniel Cormier is in the cage trying to get Khabib to calm down. #UFC229
Khabib Jumps in the Stands 😱