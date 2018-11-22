Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Ziggy Ansah feasts every Thanksgiving No. 94 passes Reggie White for the most sacks on Turkey Day https://t.co/Y8MD0wtT7F
- via Twitter
Chase Puts Bears Ahead Before Halftime 🎥
- via Twitter
Blount Bullies Through for TD 🎥
Benny Cunningham Exits Early
Chicago Bears @BearsPR
#Bears injury update: #30 Benny Cunningham, ankle (out)
Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL
JJ Stankevitz @JJStankevitz
Tim Twentyman @ttwentyman
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
When you get in line for dinner, but everyone still waiting on the stuffing to be done 🤷♂️🦃 https://t.co/JfWT3frghG
Catch Every B/Real Moment Here 👀
Who Would've Guessed It?
Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm
Trey Burton told me this summer that Chase Daniel was instrumental in helping Carson Wentz “Chase beat Carson into the facility early on, and it kind of showed him what you need to do as an NFL QB.”
Michael Rothstein @mikerothstein
JJ Stankevitz @JJStankevitz
Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit
- via Bleacher Report
NFL Live: Lions Need a Comeback
Week 12 Inactives vs. Bears
Detroit Lions @Lions
#CHIvsDET: Today's inactives https://t.co/VVggIcGZwd
Trubisky Officially Inactive vs. Lions
Jeff Dickerson @DickersonESPN
Bears inactives: Mitchell Trubisky, Michael Burton, Rashaad Coward, Javon Wims, Adam Shaheen, Nick Williams and Aaron Lynch.
Michele Steele @ESPNMichele
Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain
Justin Rogers @Justin_Rogers
- via Bleacher Report
NFL Thanksgiving Betting Guide 💰
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Dave Birkett @davebirkett
Michael Stets @Michael_Stets
Zack Pearson @Zack_Pearson
Tim Twentyman @ttwentyman
Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit
Dave Birkett @davebirkett
Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL
Brad Biggs @BradBiggs
Rich Campbell @Rich_Campbell
Matt Eurich @MattEurich
Adam Hoge @AdamHoge
Adam Jahns @adamjahns
Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain
Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel
Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL
Paula Pasche @paulapasche
Kyle Meinke @kmeinke
Robert Mays @robertmays
Kyle Meinke @kmeinke
Dave Birkett @davebirkett
Chris Burke @ChrisBurkeNFL
Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL
Rich Campbell @Rich_Campbell
Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears
Adam Hoge @AdamHoge
Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL
Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain
Dave Birkett @davebirkett
Tim Twentyman @ttwentyman
Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit
Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit
Lions Insider @Lions_Insider
Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit
Justin Rogers @Justin_Rogers
Rich Campbell @Rich_Campbell
Kyle Meinke @kmeinke
Detroit Lions @Lions
Ziggy Makes Thanksgiving Day History