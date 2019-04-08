Best NCAA Tournament Moments 2019
Road to the Championship 🏆
Before TTU takes on UVA in the Natty, look back at the best moments from the tournament.
Ja Morant Put on a Show 🍿
No. 12 Murray State upset No. 5 Marquette behind a legendary performance from Morant.
The National Championship is Set 🏆 https://t.co/v4m9Yc9q0j
Ja Morant Posterized Marquette 😱
Unreal Dime from Morant 👌
What. A. Game.
Ja Morant carries No. 12 Murray State to the 2nd round 17 PTS 16 AST 11 REB #MarchMadness https://t.co/RzW96hKYie
Zion vs. Tacko Was Epic 🔥
No. 1 Duke rallied to beat No. 9 UCF after clutch buckets from Zion and RJ
Tacko Took Rd. 1 vs. Zion
Duke Barely Escaped UCF 😮
Zion leads Duke to the Sweet 16! https://t.co/PfHjCfvMDR
Duke Survived Another Wild Finish 👀
No. 4 VT took No. 1 Duke down to the wire in a March Madness classic.
Zion Dunked on VT Early 🔨
WATCH YA HEAD, ZION #MarchMadness https://t.co/FNIloAXAH1
Zion Can Fly ✈
There is no shot Zion cannot block #MarchMadness https://t.co/kY6dapKwRE
Duke Avoided OT 😈
Duke survives AGAIN... barely #MarchMadness https://t.co/Ll3pOQQLiE
SO. CLOSE.
vs. UCF vs. Virginia Tech Duke. Just. Barely. https://t.co/QgUSvwqPZ4
The Best Comeback of the Tourney ✨
No. 1 UVA stormed back to beat No. 3 Purdue in OT after an unreal buzzer-beater.
Carson Was on Fire 🔥
40 PIECE FOR CARSEN EDWARDS #MarchMadness https://t.co/DaziqTFfxA
Buzzer-Beater for OT 😱
Virginia stayed alive with clutch floater at the buzzer to force OT in Elite 8
🚨 UVA FORCES OT 🚨 #MarchMadness https://t.co/SQRhvpyJYB
UVA Won OT Thriller
INSTANT CLASSIC! (1) Virginia outlasts (3) Purdue in an OT THRILLER to earn a trip to the #FinalFour! #MarchMadness https://t.co/Zo9t4apDC2
MSU Sent Duke Home
No. 1 Duke couldn't survive another close game in an upset loss to No. 2 MSU.
McQuaid with the Ridiculous Layup
McQuaid making up moves mid-air 🤭 #MarchMadness https://t.co/qoWFtBWHGZ
The Moment MSU Won It
MSU escapes Duke after RJ Barrett's missed FT. Another wild ending. https://t.co/0wnvxnzK1S
🚨Sparty Gave the Knockout Blow🚨
Sparty knocks Zion and Duke out of the tourney 👊 https://t.co/b2mmuHGsiv
UVA's Redemption Tour Continues
After a key foul No. 1 UVA stunned No. 5 Auburn with a comeback win.
Auburn Had Late Lead 👀
WE'VE GOT A GAME #MarchMadness https://t.co/MtAT2ikqZz
Was This a Foul?
FOUL?! #MarchMadness https://t.co/Y0dvkG0YQc
Kyle Guy Is Clutch ❄️
KYLE GUY WINS IT AT THE LINE #MarchMadness https://t.co/Chn67Yh4aS
😳
March comes at you fast... https://t.co/4TKQrrDW5L
UVA in the Natty 🚨
Virginia is headed to the National Championship! https://t.co/naBB4bjNo5
No. 3 TTU Shut Down No. 2 MSU
Texas Tech makes school's first ever national championship game
Culver's Draft Stock 📈
Better late than never, Culver. CLUTCH. #MarchMadness https://t.co/LTXRbhVRCR
The Matt Mooney Game
What a journey for Matt Mooney -Took trains/buses 90 min each way in HS -Played at Air Force and S.D. before transferring to Texas Tech -Broke fibula in bike accident -Lived in an off-campus house with a broken couch Dropped 22 PTS in Final 4 vs. MSU (h/t @GregBishopSI) https://t.co/0hDjr4DBYf
TTU Is Still Riding 🐎
Texas Tech is headed to the National Championship! #MarchMadness https://t.co/EuNAVS0qJZ
Expert Predictions for the National Championship 🔮
🔢 Can either team score 55? 😱 Will there a controversial ending? 📸 Most memorable moment?via Bleacher ReportBest NCAA Tournament Moments 2019
Championship Set for Tonight
One of these teams will win its 1st national championship 👏