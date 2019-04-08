Best NCAA Tournament Moments 2019 logo
Best NCAA Tournament Moments 2019

  1. Road to the Championship 🏆

    Before TTU takes on UVA in the Natty, look back at the best moments from the tournament.

  2. Ja Morant Put on a Show 🍿

    No. 12 Murray State upset No. 5 Marquette behind a legendary performance from Morant.

  3. Championship Set for Tonight

    One of these teams will win its 1st national championship 👏

  4. Ja Morant Posterized Marquette 😱

    Ja Morant Posterized Marquette 😱

    Paul Kasabian
  6. Unreal Dime from Morant 👌

    Unreal Dime from Morant 👌

    Kyle Newport
  7. What. A. Game.

  8. Zion vs. Tacko Was Epic 🔥

    No. 1 Duke rallied to beat No. 9 UCF after clutch buckets from Zion and RJ

  9. Tacko Took Rd. 1 vs. Zion

    Tacko Took Rd. 1 vs. Zion

    Megan Armstrong
  10. Duke Barely Escaped UCF 😮

    Duke Barely Escaped UCF 😮

    Rob Goldberg
  13. Duke Survived Another Wild Finish 👀

    No. 4 VT took No. 1 Duke down to the wire in a March Madness classic.

  14. Zion Dunked on VT Early 🔨

  15. Zion Can Fly ✈

  16. Duke Avoided OT 😈

  18. SO. CLOSE.

  19. The Best Comeback of the Tourney ✨

    No. 1 UVA stormed back to beat No. 3 Purdue in OT after an unreal buzzer-beater.

  20. Carson Was on Fire 🔥

  21. Buzzer-Beater for OT 😱

    Virginia stayed alive with clutch floater at the buzzer to force OT in Elite 8

  22. UVA Won OT Thriller

  24. MSU Sent Duke Home

    No. 1 Duke couldn't survive another close game in an upset loss to No. 2 MSU.

  25. McQuaid with the Ridiculous Layup

  26. The Moment MSU Won It

  27. 🚨Sparty Gave the Knockout Blow🚨

  28. UVA's Redemption Tour Continues

    After a key foul No. 1 UVA stunned No. 5 Auburn with a comeback win.

  30. Auburn Had Late Lead 👀

  31. Was This a Foul?

  32. Kyle Guy Is Clutch ❄️

  33. 😳

  34. UVA in the Natty 🚨

  36. No. 3 TTU Shut Down No. 2 MSU

    Texas Tech makes school's first ever national championship game

  37. Culver's Draft Stock 📈

  38. The Matt Mooney Game

  39. TTU Is Still Riding 🐎

  40. Expert Predictions for the National Championship 🔮

    🔢 Can either team score 55? 😱 Will there a controversial ending? 📸 Most memorable moment?

    Bleacher Report College Basketball Staff
