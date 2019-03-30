Auburn Upsets UNC
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Barkley’s Tigers upset Kenny’s Tar Heels 97-80 😱 https://t.co/qwhgxgsjDi
Kenny Is Upset 😂
Bleacher Report CBB @br_CBB
Kenny is every UNC fan rn 🤣 https://t.co/MaNLY4QScf
Tiger Fans Celebrating at Toomer's Corner
Justin Ferguson @JFergusonAU
Welcome to the jungle. https://t.co/IXKSXRk5Zf
Chuck on Cloud 9 😆
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Live look at Chuck... 😂 #MarchMadness | @AuburnMBB https://t.co/oas6idIgW6
Barkley Loving It Right Now
Eric Troupe @King_Eric216
@BleacherReport https://t.co/YcAKh0T0NP
Oh Noooo
drew. @NBAYoungDrew
https://t.co/sUDXrTBtwl
Hey, Whatever Works
Kevin McGuire @KevinOnCFB
The sacrifices Charles Barkley made to see this Auburn run… https://t.co/NU6JzDuSeP
This Is Accurate
Royce G @g_o_o_b_s
Live look-in at Charles Barkley. https://t.co/8OtzpeGlDw
Live Look at Chuck
SB Nation @SBNation
Auburn defeats UNC Charles Barkley: https://t.co/Gs3TLnDYty
😭
Brad Smith @JiggaRay
Auburn fans https://t.co/21nyoCA9it
All of Us 😂
NunesMagician.com @NunesMagician
Can’t help but feel absolutely terrible for North Carolina. PSYCHE! https://t.co/fAIpfRSaTB
Rothstein Is HYPED
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
This is ******* March.
MJ Mood:
Complex Sports @ComplexSports
BRACKET BUSTER! The first No. 1 seed to go down is UNC as Auburn blows out the Tar Heels by 17. #MarchMadness https://t.co/bQ5KFM1yfU
😬
CJ Fogler @cjzero
UNC lost https://t.co/KnYSCSul5n
UNC Fans Right Now
Marko @MarkoVonBasten
@BleacherReport https://t.co/Hmw6S8YPEe
The Grind Can Never Stop
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Why does Auburn epitomize the NCAA Tournament? Tigers could have easily been eliminated if New Mexico State made a few free throws. Instead, they're 40 minutes away from Minneapolis. Surprising? No. Why? March.
Tigers Keep Shocking Everyone
Paul Finebaum @finebaum
What an amazing win by Auburn. Truly stunning. What a job by Bruce Pearl.
Auburn Sends UNC Packing
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
THE FIRST 1-SEED HAS BEEN DENIED! 🚫 #MarchMadness | @AuburnMBB https://t.co/Cv8HoBsUCB
Tigers Busting Brackets 🔥
Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach
Auburn to brackets everywhere: https://t.co/inqXTt9cJb
🦅
The Athletic CBB @TheAthleticCBB
War Eagle For 3 more like it https://t.co/tR6H0F9W0Q
Heyo 😎
Sean Eiler @SeanEiler
Auburn 👀 https://t.co/jwPBCZhg64
BLOUSES
Large Tuna @Large_Tuna1
Game. Blouses. #Auburn https://t.co/WsaR3fAQyT
All Splashes for Auburn
Alphonse Taylor @SHANKK50
Auburn shooting the 3 in the 2nd half like... https://t.co/vTzgDufmFc
It's in the Bag
kressie ♡ @kressiek
Auburn fans right now with our 13 point lead https://t.co/5mG7cbQKwm
They've Been ON FIRE
Matt Schick @ESPN_Schick
Live look at every Auburn player... https://t.co/ksIiu8nEEW
The Dukies Love It
Kelyn Soong @KelynSoong
Some happy Duke fans crowding around the TV and cheering for Auburn at Capital One Arena https://t.co/JoH1fRpatT
The Upsets On!
Rodger Sherman @rodger
AUBURN'S GONNA WIN THE BASKETBALL GAME
That Definitely Escalated Quickly
SI College Hoops @si_ncaabb
Auburn's three-point shooting in this half...🔥 https://t.co/ndId69UQAx
Duke Looking at UNC Like:
Duke in the NBA | Tre Jones stan @DukeNBA
https://t.co/rDzw7wA5lz
B/R Betting @br_betting
Auburn from 3 https://t.co/JXRKldPRB3
Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti
War Three-gle
Barkley’s Tigers Upset Kenny’s Tar Heels 😱