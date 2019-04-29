Athletes React to GOT
Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh LETS GOOOOOOOOO #GOT @Maisie_Williams
Blake Griffin @blakegriffin23
arya with the mj switch in mid air!!!!
Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12
Busy, next 82 minutes....
Kevin Love @kevinlove
Game of Thrones man....wow
Matt Ryan @M_Ryan02
What do I even tweet right now? 😦 #GameOfThrones
Christian McCaffrey @run__cmc
Greatest television episode of all time. Period. No discussion. Thank you @GameOfThrones
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Arya is the Jordan of our generation . We aren’t worthy
Alex Caruso @ACFresh21
ARYA STARK WITH THE GREATEST HESI CROSS OF ALL TIME 🤒🤒
Eric Ebron @Ebron85
#AryaStark I BEEN TELLING YALL SHE LIKE THAT!!!
Marquette King @MarquetteKing
All you tellin me was Arya just needed a lil work to do all this damage??? 🤔
Lesean McCoy @CutonDime25
Game of thrones !!!!!!
Corey Davis @TheCDavis84
Oms 😂 https://t.co/mOlG85lNHO
Zach Ertz @ZERTZ_86
Arya called GAME!!!!
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
The scene where the Dothraki’s sword fires go out one by one at a distance may have been the best scene of the entire episode #GOT
Cam Heyward @CamHeyward
Wow... the greatest episode I’ve ever seen. The deaths and the non deaths were epic @GameOfThrones
Quenton Nelson @BigQ56
The hound is a liability in coverage
