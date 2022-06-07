WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 7

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

In the aftermath of NXT In Your House 2022, the June 7 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 had plenty of questions to answer.

Toxic Attraction still has control of NXT 2.0, and no one was clearly set up to challenge Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

However, the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament was coming to end with a new contender to be crowned that could go after either Toxic Attraction title. Roxanne Perez would challenge Tiffany Stratton for the honor of becoming the first NXT women's breakout star.

Alba Fyre is also a potential challenger to the NXT women's champion, but she would first face a fresh challenge of her own in Tatum Paxley.

Von Wagner has thrown his weight around in NXT without care. Josh Briggs hoped to be the man that could truly put a stop to his antics.

Bron Breakker has put Joe Gacy behind him and needed a fresh challenger. Carmelo Hayes took back the NXT North American Championship from Cameron Grimes. Legado del Fantasma was forced to disband and work Tony D'Angelo after the group's loss at In Your House.

All of this and more defined a show that was ready to push NXT 2.0 forward with fresh angles for dominant champions.