The 7 Most Plausible 2022 NFL Draft-Day Trades

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tension will be a constant part of the 2022 NFL draft, but that drama will go beyond the rookie selections. Throughout the night, teams will be considering any number of trade offers.

As usual, most trade conversations will focus on draft picks themselves. NFL teams regularly package a few of their choices to move up and grab a specific prospect.

While less likely, current NFL players will also be the subject of other discussions. These trades tend to happen in the week leading up to the event, but the possibility of a big-name player getting dealt on draft day nonetheless deserves consideration.

The list is subjective but factors in the latest rumors, along with each team's current needs and draft capital.