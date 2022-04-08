MLB's 10 Candidates to Win the AL and NL Batting Crowns

0 of 10

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has undergone a stark change in how to approach the plate, but a high-average hitter never goes out of style.

Last season, the batting titles went to a couple of first-time winners. Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel took home the American League honors, and infielder Trea Turner earned the NL award after he split the season between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Heading into 2022, we've highlighted five of the strongest candidates to claim the batting title in each league.

While the list is subjective, the choices are based on past production, metrics and projections for 2022.