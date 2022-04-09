Every NFL Team's Worst Draft Pick of the Past 5 Years

0 of 32

We should probably wait a few years to fully evaluate NFL draft picks. That said, you can immediately spot some players who won't make it at the pro level.

At times, teams make poor decisions with their draft selections, and the player has to go elsewhere for better opportunities. In other cases, players suffer injuries or run into trouble away from the field, which ruins their careers.

Let's examine each team's worst draft pick from the past five years.

We focused on early round picks because clubs expect those players to start or become contributors within a short period. For example, a top-25 pick that served as a backup is more disappointing than a fourth-rounder who never played a snap.

Furthermore, we only took a player's time with his first team into account. If the club traded a top pick after one or two years, that squad didn't get good value (production) from that selection. Usually, in this scenario, the general manager realizes a mistake and moves on or turns over the roster with a new regime. Either way, that counts as a big draft miss.

Our selections below fall between the 2017 and 2021 drafts.