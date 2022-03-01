ACC Tournament 2022: TV Schedule and Early Bracket Predictions

2 of 4

Andrew Shurtleff/Associated Press

Virginia has made it to the past seven NCAA tournaments, as well as eight of the past nine. The Cavaliers have been among the nation's top teams during that stretch, which included them winning the first national championship in program history in 2019.

But this year, Virginia is on the March Madness bubble. With one game to play in the regular season, the Cavaliers are 17-12, which includes going 11-8 in conference play. If they're going to make it to an eighth straight NCAA tournament, they likely need to have a strong showing in the ACC tourney.

That could be difficult, though. As it stands, Virginia would be the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament. Although it should win its second-round matchup against one of the teams that advance from the first round, it could then face a difficult quarterfinal opponent, likely either North Carolina or Notre Dame.

The Cavaliers lost to both the Tar Heels and Fighting Irish during the regular season, and they're not entering the ACC tournament with much momentum, as they've lost three of their past four games. Even if they win Saturday's regular-season finale against Louisville, they've struggled to go on rolls this season, having not won more than four games in a row at any point.

Virginia's slow style of play won't be enough to contain a strong quarterfinal opponent this year. Because of that, don't be surprised if the Cavaliers miss out on March Madness.