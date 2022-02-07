Predicting the Landing Spot for the Top 2022 NFL Free Agent at Every Position

0 of 9

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With the NFL salary cap expected to rise considerably in the 2022 offseason, it's a great time to be an elite free agent.

Last year, the free-agent market was defined by teams trying to adjust to a lowered cap. This year, the cap is expected to rise by $25.7 million, the maximum amount it can increase in one season, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

While a number of teams were cash-strapped last season, there are 16 clubs with at least $20 million to spend this time around.

The market for the top player at each position is going to be competitive. Based on potential production, age and fit, here's a look at the top free agent at each position and the team they could wind up playing for next season based on team needs, salary-cap flexibility and potential fit.