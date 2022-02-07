Predicting the Landing Spot for the Top 2022 NFL Free Agent at Every Position

Predicting the Landing Spot for the Top 2022 NFL Free Agent at Every PositionFebruary 7, 2022
With the NFL salary cap expected to rise considerably in the 2022 offseason, it's a great time to be an elite free agent.
Last year, the free-agent market was defined by teams trying to adjust to a lowered cap. This year, the cap is expected to rise by $25.7 million, the maximum amount it can increase in one season, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
While a number of teams were cash-strapped last season, there are 16 clubs with at least $20 million to spend this time around.
The market for the top player at each position is going to be competitive. Based on potential production, age and fit, here's a look at the top free agent at each position and the team they could wind up playing for next season based on team needs, salary-cap flexibility and potential fit.
QB: Jameis Winston
This is not the year you want to be in the market for a quarterback. The draft class isn't loaded with surefire prospects, and the free-agent class is marked by former starters with mixed results.
That being said, Jameis Winston has the highest upside of the group. Two years removed from throwing 30 interceptions while leading the league in passing yards, Winston looked like a quarterback with a more measured approach in New Orleans.
He had his season cut short by a torn ACL but not before he went 5-2 as the starter with 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
If he can continue to protect the football that well, he'd be a viable starter.
No one knows that better than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston started there for the first five years of his career before they took their shot on Tom Brady.
Tampa Bay Times writer John Romano called Winston the Bucs' "best bet" to replace Brady after his retirement. Once you get past the initial shock of seeing Winston reunite with the franchise that let him walk, it makes sense.
Winston isn't likely to command a huge contract (he made $5.5 million last season), and he'd be an option for a team that could be looking at a bridge year with 27 free agents.
Landing Spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB: Leonard Fournette
There's an argument to be made that Cordarrelle Patterson is the best running back in the free-agent class, but he's more of an offensive weapon than a pure running back. He's also on the wrong side of 30 and has just one year of production that had fantasy managers sitting up and taking notice.
If you had to pick a workhorse back out of the class, that would be Leonard Fournette.
The 2017 fourth overall selection has never lived up to his lofty draft status, but he's still been solid. He posted 812 rushing yards with eight touchdowns and caught nearly 70 balls for the Bucs last season.
Add in his contributions as "Playoff Lenny" in their Super Bowl run during the 2020 season and his value should be obvious to potential suitors.
The Bills, despite having a legit option in Devin Singletary, could use a physical running back like Fournette. They drafted Zack Moss in the third round of the 2020 draft, but he was a healthy scratch on more than one occasion this past season.
Adding Fournette would give them the physical complement they were looking for when they drafted Moss.
Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills
WR: Davante Adams
There's no debate that Davante Adams is the best receiver in a loaded group of pass-catchers.
He has had 10 or more receiving touchdowns in five of the last six seasons and at least 100 receptions in three of the last four.
As he approaches his age-30 season, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, as he racked up 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games this past season. That was enough to make him top five in the NFL in the big three receiving categories.
If he hits the market, he's going to be in line for a huge contract. The Packers reportedly negotiated with him before the 2021 season, but the two sides were unable to reach a deal and the talks stopped, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
That might sound like good news for teams that would want to give him a market-changing contract, but it's not entirely up to Adams whether he gets to hit the open market.
The Packers still have the option of utilizing the franchise tag. According to Over The Cap's projections, that would come out to a one-year, $19.1 million deal. Even with a messy cap situation, it's hard to envision the Packers not doing everything possible to keep their top offensive weapon.
Landing Spot: Green Bay Packers
TE: Dalton Schultz
Dalton Schultz answered his 2020 breakout season with an even bigger 2021. With Blake Jarwin out of the lineup, he was one of the most productive tight ends in the league with 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
Mike Gesicki is another option who will command plenty of free-agent dollars, but he lined up in the slot or off the line on 94 percent of his snaps, per PFF. The team that gets Schultz is getting a more traditional player who can help in both the receiving and blocking aspects of being a tight end.
Unfortunately for Dallas, it's going to be hard to make sure they are that team.
The Cowboys are $21.1 million over the cap right now and have other key free agents such as Michael Gallup, Randy Gregory and Connor Williams to consider.
The Indianapolis Colts, conversely, have $37.7 million to spend and a clear need at tight end. Jack Doyle is mulling retirement, and Mo Alie-Cox is set to hit free agency.
Spending some of that money on Schultz would give them a reliable target in the passing game and an effective blocker to fortify the line in front of Jonathan Taylor.
Landing Spot: Indianapolis Colts
OL: Terron Armstead
It's rare for an elite left tackle to hit the open market, but that appears likely for Terron Armstead.
Armstead is PFF's second-ranked free agent in this class. The outlet called him "one of the best tackles in football since he was drafted in 2013." According to Sports Info Solutions, he has only given up eight sacks over the last four seasons.
The only knock on Armstead is that he is hitting free agency at 30 years old, but he should be thanking Trent Williams for setting a precedent that he can still get paid. Williams signed his six-year, $138 million contract at the age of 33.
According to Spotrac, Armstead's market value should set him up with a four-year, $95.8 million pact. With the Saints starting the offseason $76.2 million over the cap, that's too much for them. There are a few teams that can afford that kind of deal that are desperate for offensive line help, though.
The Cincinnati Bengals should be a serious contender. They are playing in the Super Bowl but need to do a better job of protecting Joe Burrow after letting him get sacked 51 times this past year. But the Miami Dolphins might be even more desperate.
Despite spending a ton of draft capital on Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson, they still had the worst line in the league, per PFF. Armstead could at least help them climb toward average, and they have $64.7 million in salary-cap space.
Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins
DL: Chandler Jones
Even in a depressed market, pass-rushers got paid last year. Five of the top 10 contracts by average annual value went to quarterback hunters in 2021.
This year's class doesn't have as many who are still in their prime, but Chandler Jones is as productive as they come. In his first season back from a bicep tear, he posted 10.5 sacks and 36 total pressures for the Cardinals.
His relationship with the Cardinals has had some tension, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported last offseason that he requested a trade. The two sides haven't come to an agreement on an extension, and it can't help that they just signed fellow pass-rusher J.J. Watt to a lucrative deal.
If Jones decides to move on and the Cardinals don't use the franchise tag, there should be a healthy market for him.
Among the teams that could use an elite pass-rusher, the Chargers would make a lot of sense. Jones would immediately pair with Joey Bosa to form one of the scariest duos in the league.
The Bolts have $57.5 million to play with in free agency, and they also have the incentive to make some all-in moves with Justin Herbert on his rookie contract. Having a killer duo of pass-rushers isn't a bad counter to being in the same division as Patrick Mahomes, either.
Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers
LB: De'Vondre Campbell
What a difference a year can make.
De'Vondre Campbell was the best value signing of the year in 2021. The Packers scooped him for just a one-year deal worth $2 million, and he responded with an All-Pro season in which he had 146 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks.
Furthermore, he held opposing passers to a rating of 74.9 when targeted.
Off-ball linebackers might have a harder time getting paid than other defensive positions, but there's still value in having a roaming backer who can provide what Campbell does.
His projected three-year, $18.9 million price tag is not as prohibitive as many of the names on this list.
That makes a team such as the Patriots or Chiefs, who are projected to start with less than $10 million in room, real possibilities for Campbell.
The Patriots could be looking for a Dont'a Hightower replacement, as their veteran linebacker is set to hit the market along with Ja'Whaun Bentley. They may opt to go with Campbell, who is three years younger than Hightower.
Landing Spot: New England Patriots
CB: J.C. Jackson
The New England Patriots already sent Stephon Gilmore off in an in-season trade. Now they'll have to make a decision on cornerback J.C. Jackson.
There's no debate Jackson is among the best corners in the NFL, as he compiled eight interceptions while holding opposing passers to a 49.1 percent completion rate when challenged. That's an impressive combination of ball production and consistent coverage.
The problem for the Patriots is that Jackson should fetch a contract that nears the $20 million annual average of Jalen Ramsey.
That's going to be really difficult for the Patriots to absorb with their cap situation. Given how willing they were to part ways with Gilmore, they might not even be willing to make the cuts necessary to give Jackson the franchise tag at $17.2 million.
He can go find his money elsewhere while staying in a similar system if he were to go to Las Vegas. Further, newly hired head coach Josh McDaniels already pulled former Pats assistant and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with him.
The Raiders' defensive philosophy and scheme are likely to look similar to the one Jackson flourished in in New England, and they have around $14 million more to spend than the Pats.
Landing Spot: Las Vegas Raiders
S: Marcus Williams
Marcus Williams has been a consistent presence on the back end of the Saints defense for the last five seasons. This past year, he earned the seventh-highest grade among safeties from Pro Football Focus and is the site's eighth-ranked free agent overall.
This past season, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 48.8 completion percentage when targeted while picking up two picks and eight passes defended.
His time in New Orleans has allowed him to be a part of a playoff defense in four of his five seasons.
That kind of experience on a winning team could make him a target for a club with lots of cap space looking to change the culture. The Detroit Lions fit that bill and have a connection to Williams on the coaching staff.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was the Saints' defensive backs coach from 2016 to 2020.
A roving free safety in the middle of the field like Williams would be a huge upgrade for Detroit, as Will Harris gave up five touchdowns and a passer rating of 123.0 when targeted last season.
The Saints are facing the worst cap crunch in the NFL, and Williams played on the franchise tag last year. Tagging him again will cost even more, and Williams has done enough to earn a long-term extension.
Landing Spot: Detroit Lions
All contract and salary cap info via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.