Panic Trades for NBA's Fringe Playoff Hopefuls

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Panic! At the trade deadline.

Parity has returned to the NBA, helped in part by the play-in tournament, which should set the stage for a lot of buyers at this year's Feb. 10 deadline. While teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and others would have likely punted on the season by now and become sellers, they sit just a few games out of the 10th seed and final play-in spot.

So, what if all these fringe playoff hopefuls actually become buyers?

Forget the top-six teams in each conference since they're sitting in guaranteed playoff spots. We're talking about teams that, as of Tuesday morning, are in the play-in area (7-through-10 seeds) and those just below them at 11 and 12 who still have a strong chance of grabbing a top-10 spot.

Assuming all of these front offices are fighting for their jobs and hell-bent on making the playoffs, these are the deals they should be pursuing.