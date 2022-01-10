X

    Alabama WR Jameson Williams Ruled Out of 2022 CFP Title Game After Knee Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide down on the field with an injury during the second quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams left Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game with what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    Jameson Williams walks off the field after an apparent knee injury in the #NationalChampionship https://t.co/3xekUQqaPZ

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6h0fg7tf4E

    Chris Olave @chrisolave_

    😕🙏🏾

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Mannnnn… hate that….

    He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

    Chris Low @ClowESPN

    Tough news for @AlabamaFTBL. Just told that Jameson Williams is out for the rest of the game.

    Williams suffered the injury while running a deep route down the middle of the field in the game's second quarter. He made the catch but went to the ground after it appeared he tried to make a cut and was tackled by Georgia's Derion Kendrick.

    The fear anytime a player suffers a non-contact knee injury is that it will be a torn ACL, especially for a player with an NFL future like Williams.

    It's a huge loss for an Alabama team already without star wideout John Metchie III, who tore his ACL in the Crimson Tide's 41-24 win over the Bulldogs SEC Championship Game.

    The duo of Williams and Metchie is one of the best in college football. Williams caught 75 passes for 1,507 yards with 15 touchdowns this season, while Metchie added 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight scores.

    Both players are first-round NFL talents. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listed Williams as his No. 6 overall prospect in the 2022 draft and top wideout, noting that he can "take the top off the defense with his speed, and he has shown that he can track the ball and adjust while it's in the air," while he had Metchie outside of his top 25 but listed him as the No. 8 receiver in the class.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    With both players out for the second half, that left Slade Bolden, Traeshon Holden and Agiye Hall as Alabama's top options at wideout.

    "We've got other players who have opportunity," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on ESPN at halftime of the CFP title game regarding Williams' injury. "They're young but have talent. They're capable. Don't have the experience but they're going to get it tonight."

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.