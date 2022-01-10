Alabama WR Jameson Williams Ruled Out of 2022 CFP Title Game After Knee Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams left Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game with what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Williams suffered the injury while running a deep route down the middle of the field in the game's second quarter. He made the catch but went to the ground after it appeared he tried to make a cut and was tackled by Georgia's Derion Kendrick.

The fear anytime a player suffers a non-contact knee injury is that it will be a torn ACL, especially for a player with an NFL future like Williams.

It's a huge loss for an Alabama team already without star wideout John Metchie III, who tore his ACL in the Crimson Tide's 41-24 win over the Bulldogs SEC Championship Game.

The duo of Williams and Metchie is one of the best in college football. Williams caught 75 passes for 1,507 yards with 15 touchdowns this season, while Metchie added 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight scores.

Both players are first-round NFL talents. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listed Williams as his No. 6 overall prospect in the 2022 draft and top wideout, noting that he can "take the top off the defense with his speed, and he has shown that he can track the ball and adjust while it's in the air," while he had Metchie outside of his top 25 but listed him as the No. 8 receiver in the class.

With both players out for the second half, that left Slade Bolden, Traeshon Holden and Agiye Hall as Alabama's top options at wideout.

"We've got other players who have opportunity," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on ESPN at halftime of the CFP title game regarding Williams' injury. "They're young but have talent. They're capable. Don't have the experience but they're going to get it tonight."