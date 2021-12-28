2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 17?

0 of 32

Bleacher Report

The playoff picture across the NFL is mostly coming into focus.

Some teams punched their tickets to the postseason tournament in emphatic fashion in Week 16. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the champions of the AFC West after burying the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East before even taking the field Sunday night, but they went ahead and blew out the Washington Football Team anyway.

Other teams haven't been as fortunate. The Arizona Cardinals have clinched a playoff berth, but the team is barreling in the wrong direction after a third straight loss. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers jeopardized their odds of making the postseason with stumbles in Nashville and Houston, respectively.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, there appears to be a two-team race to land the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft. And with all due respect to the Detroit Lions' putrescence, as we saw Sunday, no one does bad better than the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Another week of blowouts, nail-biters and upsets have once again shaken up the NFL's pecking order, and as has been the case every week, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Gary Davenport and Brent Sobleski have come together to rank all 32 teams from back to front.

The squads at either end seem locked in. But the movement in between is enough to give you vertigo.