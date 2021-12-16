Which 2022 NBA Free Agents Are Helping and Hurting Themselves So Far?

2 of 6

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving may not hit free agency at all this summer, a scenario that once would have been unthinkable.

Why wouldn't a 29-year-old NBA champion and seven-time All-Star coming off the most efficient shooting season of his career head into 2021-22 with an unwavering intent to get back on the market as soon as possible? Framed another way, what's a guaranteed $36.9 million in 2022-23 when you can opt out and sign a new contract worth up to $242 million over five years?

Considering Irving's spotty health history, which had held him under 70 games in seven of his 10 seasons before this one, few stars had better reasons to lock in multiple years at a max pay rate than he did.

Now more than two months into the 2021-22 campaign, Irving hasn't played a minute. His refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will likely thin the pool of potential suitors and cause those who remain to question what he's actually worth. The bet here is that no one will be quick to hand over as much money as the CBA allows.

Hesitant teams won't just focus on this season's absence. They'll have to consider it as part of a longer track record that has seen the point guard leave his two previous organizations on less than amicable terms, not to mention Irving's dicey history as a teammate and penchant for stirring up controversy.

So what if rumors of his return are surfacing, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday? What team is going to sign up for the possibility of paying Irving a full year's salary for what recent history suggests might be a half-year of play—at best?

Talent is still king in the NBA. So if Irving returns and shows out, helping lead the Nets to a title, perhaps his earning potential will be undiminished. More likely, the team that hypothetically signs him (if he enters free agency at all) will do so without any assurance of what it'll get for its money.

It's bad business to commit anything approaching max cash to a player who doesn't warrant the minimum amount of trust.