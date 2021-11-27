Giants' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 12

0 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants have fallen behind the New York Jets in their quest to have the higher 2022 NFL first-round draft picks.

The Giants' natural first-round pick is three slots behind the Jets' going into Week 12. The pick the Giants acquired from the Chicago Bears is also trailing the Jets' pick that they own from the Seattle Seahawks. Chicago moved to 4-7 win a win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Joe Judge's team needs a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and victories by the opponents of the Jets and Seahawks to have a better chance of landing the top first-round pick in New York.

If that occurs, the Giants could move into the top four by the end of Sunday. They are fifth in Tankathon's draft order projections and could use a Jets win over the Houston Texans to improve their first-round stock.