The Most Unique Food Item in Every NHL Arena

0 of 8

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

A ticket to an NHL game brings more with it than the on-ice action. Sure, the games themselves are the force driving most fans to arenas around North America, but there's still an entire experience that comes with watching your favorite hockey team in person.

These are billion-dollar-plus pieces of real estate—consider that the New York Islanders' new home, UBS Arena, cost over $1 billion to complete. It's not just a sheet of ice, some seats and boards. As a viewer watching games at home on television, it's easy to forget that fans in the buildings have a plethora of dining and drinking options.

UBS Arena features a whopping 17 bars, for example, giving Islanders fans a lot of watering hole possibilities.

While most NHL buildings don't feature food as wild as that of MLB ballparks, that doesn't mean there aren't some interesting options. We avoided chains where we could, but some arenas make that a difficult task.

Also worth noting: We're doing these in alphabetical order by city, so there's no need to read into the placement of each food item.