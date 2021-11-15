NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

2 of 6

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

In March, the Indianapolis Colts re-signed T.Y. Hilton to a deal that voids in 2022. He had a decent 2020 campaign, catching 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

Just as Hilton started to build a deep-ball rapport with quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason, he suffered a neck injury, which required surgery. The 31-year-old considered retirement during the healing process:

"The first two days out of surgery, I didn't think I'd be back, man, to be honest with you. It was just painful. It was very painful. I hope nobody has to go through that at all. It sucks, especially not being able to play the game that I love after being in training camp so long with my team grinding and being so happy. God is good."

Hilton mentioned that he talked to former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who retired before the 2019 campaign, jokingly saying, "that was probably the wrong thing to do."

In Week 6, Hilton made his season debut and immediately picked up where he left off with Wentz, recording four catches for 80 yards, including a 52-yard reception. However, he hasn't been able to shake the injury bug.

Hilton missed the following contest with a quad injury and sat out Week 9 because of a concussion. He returned to action in Week 10 and caught one pass for five yards.

Since Hilton contemplated retirement this past offseason, we shouldn't be surprised if he walks away after battling through multiple injuries. Far from the four-time Pro Bowler between 2014 and 2017, Hilton should hang up his cleats.