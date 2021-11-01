5 Stars Who Could Be Surprisingly Dealt at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Primary reason: Unrestricted free agency looming; no one is safe when looking to upgrade roster around Damian Lillard

While Lillard's future in Portland seemed cloudy for a second this offseason, only a direct trade request is going to move him from the Blazers (and even that may not be enough).

Instead, this is a team that will continue to build around Lillard by any means necessary. Although Portland had a fairly quiet offseason while adding vets like Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, Tony Snell, Ben McLemore and Dennis Smith Jr., any plunge in the standings this season could switch the Blazers into desperation mode, putting players like CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, Norman Powell, Nassir Little or even Jusuf Nurkic on the table if it means upgrading the roster overall.

Of the five, only Nurkic will be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason, leaving his future in Portland in doubt. The 27-year-old center has produced when on the court, but injuries have limited him to just eight games in 2019-20 and 37 last season. He has already admitted fatigue has been an issue for him this year as well.

If Portland wants to upgrade the center position, or at least find someone who's under contract past next summer, packaging Nurkic and some young talent and/or draft picks is an option. Myles Turner would be a better alternative defensively, Christian Wood is a more versatile scorer, and Jakob Poeltl (14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks) is off to a career-best start and has two years and $18 million left on his deal.

Nurkic is off to his own solid start this year (12.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 53.3 percent shooting through five games) and could be a hot deadline name if Portland looks to upgrade or wants more stability at the position before he hits free agency.